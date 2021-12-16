ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Michael Hiltzik: The Biden economy is booming. Why aren’t Americans happier with it?

By Michael Hiltzik, Los Angeles Times
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleU.S. unemployment is at its lowest since the pandemic hit, wages are on an upswing, 6.1 million jobs have been created since last December and economic growth is expected to reach nearly 6% this year, after inflation. Each of those statistics are stunningly good news. The unemployment rate of...

Fox News

Nikki Haley on 'America Reports': Will take a 'miracle' for Biden to stand up to China, Putin

Former U.S. ambassador to the U.N. Nikki Haley was asked on Tuesday about whether President Biden would show "strength" as Russia and China attempt to expand their reach. NIKKI HALEY: I mean, not unless a miracle happens. He hasn’t shown any strength the entire time he’s been in the presidency. But let’s look at the bigger picture here. I think if you look at the Trump administration, President Trump and the administration, we sanctioned Russians, we fought against the Nord Stream 2 pipeline, and we gave Ukraine anti-tank missiles. We did everything that showed strength. Same with China. We went and countered them and showed strength. The idea, all of that was for deterrence. You didn’t see Russia pushing on Ukraine. You didn’t see China pushing on Taiwan. The reason you’re seeing that now is because they smell weakness from America.
Digital Courier

Inflation causing Americans to doubt Biden on economy, polls show

(The Center Square) – As inflation continues to raise concerns about the state of the economy, new polling shows voters are doubtful about whether President Joe Biden is taking the issue seriously enough. An ABC/IPSOS poll released Sunday found that 57% of Americans surveyed disapprove of Biden’s economic policies,...
CNN

How millions of jobless Americans can afford to ditch work

New York (CNN Business) — One of the more insidious myths this year was that young people didn't want to work because they were getting by just fine on government aid. People had too much money, went the narrative. Only trouble is, the numbers don't back it up. Instead,...
Markets Insider

Biden touts fastest-ever shift from people on 'government support to earning a weekly paycheck' while preparing for another gnarly inflation report

Prior to a Friday inflation report that's expected to be nasty, Biden touted the jobs recovery. He said he's overseen the fastest ever shift from people on "government support to earning a weekly paycheck." At the same time, he tried to argue that the forthcoming inflation read will look worse...
POLITICO

The Fed's secret Santa gift for Biden

MORE MONEY, MORE PROBLEMS — The Federal Reserve acknowledged today what those of us in the midst of Christmas shopping already know — stuff is expensive!. Fed officials said today that the central bank could raise interest rates three times in 2022, no longer calling inflation “transitory.” It’s an about face from the central bank and Chair Jerome Powell that comes as unwelcome news for Democrats and President Joe Biden — inflation has a tendency to take down the party in power. Democrats’ chances in Nov. 2022 could very well depend on Powell’s ability to keep prices in check while not choking off a fragile economic recovery.
AFP

Renomination 'had nothing to do' with US Fed policy shift: Powell

With the US Federal Reserve set to take a more aggressive stance against inflation, central bank chair Jerome Powell said Wednesday there was no connection between the policy shift and his nomination for a second term. The Democratic president last month nominated Republican Powell for a second term as central bank chair, but addressing reporters following the conclusion of the FOMC meeting, Powell denied any connection between the Fed's moves to counter inflation and Biden's decision.
