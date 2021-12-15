ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Probabilistic Logic Gate in Asynchronous Game of Life with Critical Property

By Yukio-Pegio Gunji, Yoshihiko Ohzawa, Terutaka Tanaka
Metaheuristic and self-organizing criticality (SOC) could contribute to robust computation under perturbed environments. Implementing a logic gate in a computing system in a critical state is one of the intriguing ways to study the role...

arxiv.org

Probabilistic Deep Learning to Quantify Uncertainty in Air Quality Forecasting

Data-driven forecasts of air quality have recently achieved more accurate short-term predictions. Despite their success, most of the current data-driven solutions lack proper quantifications of model uncertainty that communicate how much to trust the forecasts. Recently, several practical tools to estimate uncertainty have been developed in probabilistic deep learning. However, there have not been empirical applications and extensive comparisons of these tools in the domain of air quality forecasts. Therefore, this work applies state-of-the-art techniques of uncertainty quantification in a real-world setting of air quality forecasts. Through extensive experiments, we describe training probabilistic models and evaluate their predictive uncertainties based on empirical performance, reliability of confidence estimate, and practical applicability. We also propose improving these models using "free" adversarial training and exploiting temporal and spatial correlation inherent in air quality data. Our experiments demonstrate that the proposed models perform better than previous works in quantifying uncertainty in data-driven air quality forecasts. Overall, Bayesian neural networks provide a more reliable uncertainty estimate but can be challenging to implement and scale. Other scalable methods, such as deep ensemble, Monte Carlo (MC) dropout, and stochastic weight averaging-Gaussian (SWAG), can perform well if applied correctly but with different tradeoffs and slight variations in performance metrics. Finally, our results show the practical impact of uncertainty estimation and demonstrate that, indeed, probabilistic models are more suitable for making informed decisions. Code and dataset are available at \url{this https URL}
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

Parameter Efficient Deep Probabilistic Forecasting

Probabilistic time series forecasting is crucial in many application domains such as retail, ecommerce, finance, or biology. With the increasing availability of large volumes of data, a number of neural architectures have been proposed for this problem. In particular, Transformer-based methods achieve state-of-the-art performance on real-world benchmarks. However, these methods require a large number of parameters to be learned, which imposes high memory requirements on the computational resources for training such models.
RETAIL
arxiv.org

Testing Probabilistic Circuits

Probabilistic circuits (PCs) are a powerful modeling framework for representing tractable probability distributions over combinatorial spaces. In machine learning and probabilistic programming, one is often interested in understanding whether the distributions learned using PCs are close to the desired distribution. Thus, given two probabilistic circuits, a fundamental problem of interest is to determine whether their distributions are close to each other.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

Learning to Prompt for Continual Learning

Zifeng Wang, Zizhao Zhang, Chen-Yu Lee, Han Zhang, Ruoxi Sun, Xiaoqi Ren, Guolong Su, Vincent Perot, Jennifer Dy, Tomas Pfister. The mainstream paradigm behind continual learning has been to adapt the model parameters to non-stationary data distributions, where catastrophic forgetting is the central challenge. Typical methods rely on a rehearsal buffer or known task identity at test time to retrieve learned knowledge and address forgetting, while this work presents a new paradigm for continual learning that aims to train a more succinct memory system without accessing task identity at test time. Our method learns to dynamically prompt (L2P) a pre-trained model to learn tasks sequentially under different task transitions. In our proposed framework, prompts are small learnable parameters, which are maintained in a memory space. The objective is to optimize prompts to instruct the model prediction and explicitly manage task-invariant and task-specific knowledge while maintaining model plasticity. We conduct comprehensive experiments under popular image classification benchmarks with different challenging continual learning settings, where L2P consistently outperforms prior state-of-the-art methods. Surprisingly, L2P achieves competitive results against rehearsal-based methods even without a rehearsal buffer and is directly applicable to challenging task-agnostic continual learning. Source code is available at this https URL.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Logic Gate#Game Of Life#Criticality#Gl#Emerging Technologies
arxiv.org

The Partially Observable Asynchronous Multi-Agent Cooperation Challenge

Multi-agent reinforcement learning (MARL) has received increasing attention for its applications in various domains. Researchers have paid much attention on its partially observable and cooperative settings for meeting real-world requirements. For testing performance of different algorithms, standardized environments are designed such as the StarCraft Multi-Agent Challenge, which is one of the most successful MARL benchmarks. To our best knowledge, most of current environments are synchronous, where agents execute actions in the same pace. However, heterogeneous agents usually have their own action spaces and there is no guarantee for actions from different agents to have the same executed cycle, which leads to asynchronous multi-agent cooperation. Inspired from the Wargame, a confrontation game between two armies abstracted from real world environment, we propose the first Partially Observable Asynchronous multi-agent Cooperation challenge (POAC) for the MARL community. Specifically, POAC supports two teams of heterogeneous agents to fight with each other, where an agent selects actions based on its own observations and cooperates asynchronously with its allies. Moreover, POAC is a light weight, flexible and easy to use environment, which can be configured by users to meet different experimental requirements such as self-play model, human-AI model and so on. Along with our benchmark, we offer six game scenarios of varying difficulties with the built-in rule-based AI as opponents. Finally, since most MARL algorithms are designed for synchronous agents, we revise several representatives to meet the asynchronous setting, and the relatively poor experimental results validate the challenge of POAC. Source code is released in \url{this http URL\_center/show}.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

Representing 3D Shapes with Probabilistic Directed Distance Fields

Differentiable rendering is an essential operation in modern vision, allowing inverse graphics approaches to 3D understanding to be utilized in modern machine learning frameworks. Explicit shape representations (voxels, point clouds, or meshes), while relatively easily rendered, often suffer from limited geometric fidelity or topological constraints. On the other hand, implicit representations (occupancy, distance, or radiance fields) preserve greater fidelity, but suffer from complex or inefficient rendering processes, limiting scalability. In this work, we endeavour to address both shortcomings with a novel shape representation that allows fast differentiable rendering within an implicit architecture. Building on implicit distance representations, we define Directed Distance Fields (DDFs), which map an oriented point (position and direction) to surface visibility and depth. Such a field can render a depth map with a single forward pass per pixel, enable differential surface geometry extraction (e.g., surface normals and curvatures) via network derivatives, be easily composed, and permit extraction of classical unsigned distance fields. Using probabilistic DDFs (PDDFs), we show how to model inherent discontinuities in the underlying field. Finally, we apply our method to fitting single shapes, unpaired 3D-aware generative image modelling, and single-image 3D reconstruction tasks, showcasing strong performance with simple architectural components via the versatility of our representation.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

Probabilistic Counting in Uncertain Spatial Databases using Generating Functions

Location data is inherently uncertain for many reasons including 1) imprecise location measurements, 2) obsolete observations that are often interpolated, and 3) deliberate obfuscation to preserve location privacy. What makes handling uncertainty data challenging is the exponentially large number of possible worlds, which lies in O(2^N), for a database having N uncertain objects as it has been shown that general query processing in uncertain spatial data is NP-hard. Many applications using spatial data require counting the number of spatial objects within a region. An example is the k-Nearest Neighbor (kNN) query: Asking if an object A is a kNN of another object Q is equivalent to asking whether no more than k-1 objects are located inside the circle centered at Q having a radius equal to the distance between Q and A.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

Properties of Large 2-Crossing-Critical Graphs

A $c$-crossing-critical graph is one that has crossing number at least $c$ but each of its proper subgraphs has crossing number less than $c$. Recently, a set of explicit construction rules was identified by Bokal, Oporowski, Richter, and Salazar to generate all large $2$-crossing-critical graphs (i.e., all apart from a finite set of small sporadic graphs). They share the property of containing a generalized Wagner graph $V_{10}$ as a subdivision.
MARKETS
arxiv.org

Objective hearing threshold identification from auditory brainstem response measurements using supervised and self-supervised approaches

Dominik Thalmeier, Gregor Miller, Elida Schneltzer, Anja Hurt, Martin Hrabě de Angelis, Lore Becker, Christian L. Müller, Holger Maier. Hearing loss is a major health problem and psychological burden in humans. Mouse models offer a possibility to elucidate genes involved in the underlying developmental and pathophysiological mechanisms of hearing impairment. To this end, large-scale mouse phenotyping programs include auditory phenotyping of single-gene knockout mouse lines. Using the auditory brainstem response (ABR) procedure, the German Mouse Clinic and similar facilities worldwide have produced large, uniform data sets of averaged ABR raw data of mutant and wildtype mice. In the course of standard ABR analysis, hearing thresholds are assessed visually by trained staff from series of signal curves of increasing sound pressure level. This is time-consuming and prone to be biased by the reader as well as the graphical display quality and scale. In an attempt to reduce workload and improve quality and reproducibility, we developed and compared two methods for automated hearing threshold identification from averaged ABR raw data: a supervised approach involving two combined neural networks trained on human-generated labels and a self-supervised approach, which exploits the signal power spectrum and combines random forest sound level estimation with a piece-wise curve fitting algorithm for threshold finding. We show that both models work well, outperform human threshold detection, and are suitable for fast, reliable, and unbiased hearing threshold detection and quality control. In a high-throughput mouse phenotyping environment, both methods perform well as part of an automated end-to-end screening pipeline to detect candidate genes for hearing involvement. Code for both models as well as data used for this work are freely available.
arxiv.org

Logics in fungal mycelium networks

Andrew Adamatzky, Phil Ayres, Alexander E. Beasley, Nic Roberts, Martin Tegelaar, Michail-Antisthenis Tsompanas, Han A. B. Wösten. The living mycelium networks are capable of efficient sensorial fusion over very large areas and distributed decision making. The information processing in the mycelium networks is implemented via propagation of electrical and chemical signals en pair with morphological changes in the mycelium structure. These information processing mechanisms are manifested in experimental laboratory findings that show that the mycelium networks exhibit rich dynamics of neuron-like spiking behaviour and a wide range of non-linear electrical properties. On an example of a single real colony of \emph{Aspergillus niger}, we demonstrate that the non-linear transformation of electrical signals and trains of extracellular voltage spikes can be used to implement logical gates and circuits. The approaches adopted include numerical modelling of excitation propagation on the mycelium network, representation of the mycelium network as a resistive and capacitive (RC) network and an experimental laboratory study on mining logical circuits in mycelium bound composites.
MATHEMATICS
arxiv.org

Robust Graph Neural Networks via Probabilistic Lipschitz Constraints

Graph neural networks (GNNs) have recently been demonstrated to perform well on a variety of network-based tasks such as decentralized control and resource allocation, and provide computationally efficient methods for these tasks which have traditionally been challenging in that regard. However, like many neural-network based systems, GNNs are susceptible to shifts and perturbations on their inputs, which can include both node attributes and graph structure. In order to make them more useful for real-world applications, it is important to ensure their robustness post-deployment. Motivated by controlling the Lipschitz constant of GNN filters with respect to the node attributes, we propose to constrain the frequency response of the GNN's filter banks. We extend this formulation to the dynamic graph setting using a continuous frequency response constraint, and solve a relaxed variant of the problem via the scenario approach. This allows for the use of the same computationally efficient algorithm on sampled constraints, which provides PAC-style guarantees on the stability of the GNN using results in scenario optimization. We also highlight an important connection between this setup and GNN stability to graph perturbations, and provide experimental results which demonstrate the efficacy and broadness of our approach.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
arxiv.org

Trust-region algorithms: probabilistic complexity and intrinsic noise with applications to subsampling techniques

A trust-region algorithm is presented for finding approximate minimizers of smooth unconstrained functions whose values and derivatives are subject to random noise. It is shown that, under suitable probabilistic assumptions, the new method finds (in expectation) an $\epsilon$-approximate minimizer of arbitrary order $ q \geq 1$ in at most $\mathcal{O}(\epsilon^{-(q+1)})$ inexact evaluations of the function and its derivatives, providing the first such result for general optimality orders. The impact of intrinsic noise limiting the validity of the assumptions is also discussed and it is shown that difficulties are unlikely to occur in the first-order version of the algorithm for sufficiently large gradients. Conversely, should these assumptions fail for specific realizations, then ``degraded'' optimality guarantees are shown to hold when failure occurs. These conclusions are then discussed and illustrated in the context of subsampling methods for finite-sum optimization.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
arxiv.org

Interference Suppression Using Deep Learning: Current Approaches and Open Challenges

In light of the finite nature of the wireless spectrum and the increasing demand for spectrum use arising from recent technological breakthroughs in wireless communication, the problem of interference continues to persist. Despite recent advancements in resolving interference issues, interference still presents a difficult challenge to effective usage of the spectrum. This is partly due to the rise in the use of license-free and managed shared bands for Wi-Fi, long term evolution (LTE) unlicensed (LTE-U), LTE licensed assisted access (LAA), 5G NR, and other opportunistic spectrum access solutions. As a result of this, the need for efficient spectrum usage schemes that are robust against interference has never been more important. In the past, most solutions to interference have addressed the problem by using avoidance techniques as well as non-AI mitigation approaches (for example, adaptive filters). The key downside to non-AI techniques is the need for domain expertise in the extraction or exploitation of signal features such as cyclostationarity, bandwidth and modulation of the interfering signals. More recently, researchers have successfully explored AI/ML enabled physical (PHY) layer techniques, especially deep learning which reduces or compensates for the interfering signal instead of simply avoiding it. The underlying idea of ML based approaches is to learn the interference or the interference characteristics from the data, thereby sidelining the need for domain expertise in suppressing the interference. In this paper, we review a wide range of techniques that have used deep learning to suppress interference. We provide comparison and guidelines for many different types of deep learning techniques in interference suppression. In addition, we highlight challenges and potential future research directions for the successful adoption of deep learning in interference suppression.
arxiv.org

Microwave spectroscopy of Andreev states in InAs nanowire-based hybrid junctions using a flip-chip layout

Patrick Zellekens, Russell Deacon, Pujitha Perla, Detlev Grützmacher, Mihail Ion Lepsa, Thomas Schäpers, Koji Ishibashi. Josephson junctions based on semiconductor nanowires are potential building blocks for electrically tunable qubit structures, e.g. the gatemon or the Andreev qubit. However, an actual realization requires the thorough investigation of the intrinsic excitation spectrum. Here, we demonstrate the fabrication of low-loss superconducting microwave circuits that combine high quality factors with a well-controlled gate architecture by utilizing a flip-chip approach. This platform is then used to perform single-tone and two-tone experiments on Andreev states in in-situ grown InAs/Al core/half-shell nanowires with shadow mask defined Josephson junctions. In gate-controlled and flux-biased spectroscopic measurements we find clear signatures of single quasiparticle as well as quasiparticle pair transitions between discrete Andreev bound states mediated by photon-absorption. Our experimental findings are supported by simulations that show that the junction resides in the intermediate channel length regime.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

Intelli-Paint: Towards Developing Human-like Painting Agents

The generation of well-designed artwork is often quite time-consuming and assumes a high degree of proficiency on part of the human painter. In order to facilitate the human painting process, substantial research efforts have been made on teaching machines how to "paint like a human", and then using the trained agent as a painting assistant tool for human users. However, current research in this direction is often reliant on a progressive grid-based division strategy wherein the agent divides the overall image into successively finer grids, and then proceeds to paint each of them in parallel. This inevitably leads to artificial painting sequences which are not easily intelligible to human users. To address this, we propose a novel painting approach which learns to generate output canvases while exhibiting a more human-like painting style. The proposed painting pipeline Intelli-Paint consists of 1) a progressive layering strategy which allows the agent to first paint a natural background scene representation before adding in each of the foreground objects in a progressive fashion. 2) We also introduce a novel sequential brushstroke guidance strategy which helps the painting agent to shift its attention between different image regions in a semantic-aware manner. 3) Finally, we propose a brushstroke regularization strategy which allows for ~60-80% reduction in the total number of required brushstrokes without any perceivable differences in the quality of the generated canvases. Through both quantitative and qualitative results, we show that the resulting agents not only show enhanced efficiency in output canvas generation but also exhibit a more natural-looking painting style which would better assist human users express their ideas through digital artwork.
VISUAL ART
arxiv.org

Probabilistic Forecasting with Conditional Generative Networks via Scoring Rule Minimization

Probabilistic forecasting consists of stating a probability distribution for a future outcome based on past observations. In meteorology, ensembles of physics-based numerical models are run to get such distribution. Usually, performance is evaluated with scoring rules, functions of the forecast distribution and the observed outcome. With some scoring rules, calibration and sharpness of the forecast can be assessed at the same time.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

A new locally linear embedding scheme in light of Hessian eigenmap

We provide a new interpretation of Hessian locally linear embedding (HLLE), revealing that it is essentially a variant way to implement the same idea of locally linear embedding (LLE). Based on the new interpretation, a substantial simplification can be made, in which the idea of "Hessian" is replaced by rather arbitrary weights. Moreover, we show by numerical examples that HLLE may produce projection-like results when the dimension of the target space is larger than that of the data manifold, and hence one further modification concerning the manifold dimension is suggested. Combining all the observations, we finally achieve a new LLE-type method, which is called tangential LLE (TLLE). It is simpler and more robust than HLLE.
MATHEMATICS
arxiv.org

Saliency Grafting: Innocuous Attribution-Guided Mixup with Calibrated Label Mixing

The Mixup scheme suggests mixing a pair of samples to create an augmented training sample and has gained considerable attention recently for improving the generalizability of neural networks. A straightforward and widely used extension of Mixup is to combine with regional dropout-like methods: removing random patches from a sample and replacing it with the features from another sample. Albeit their simplicity and effectiveness, these methods are prone to create harmful samples due to their randomness. To address this issue, 'maximum saliency' strategies were recently proposed: they select only the most informative features to prevent such a phenomenon. However, they now suffer from lack of sample diversification as they always deterministically select regions with maximum saliency, injecting bias into the augmented data. In this paper, we present, a novel, yet simple Mixup-variant that captures the best of both worlds. Our idea is two-fold. By stochastically sampling the features and 'grafting' them onto another sample, our method effectively generates diverse yet meaningful samples. Its second ingredient is to produce the label of the grafted sample by mixing the labels in a saliency-calibrated fashion, which rectifies supervision misguidance introduced by the random sampling procedure. Our experiments under CIFAR, Tiny-ImageNet, and ImageNet datasets show that our scheme outperforms the current state-of-the-art augmentation strategies not only in terms of classification accuracy, but is also superior in coping under stress conditions such as data corruption and object occlusion.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

Hierarchical Clustering: $O(1)$-Approximation for Well-Clustered Graphs

Hierarchical clustering studies a recursive partition of a data set into clusters of successively smaller size, and is a fundamental problem in data analysis. In this work we study the cost function for hierarchical clustering introduced by Dasgupta, and present two polynomial-time approximation algorithms: Our first result is an $O(1)$-approximation algorithm for graphs of high conductance. Our simple construction bypasses complicated recursive routines of finding sparse cuts known in the literature. Our second and main result is an $O(1)$-approximation algorithm for a wide family of graphs that exhibit a well-defined structure of clusters. This result generalises the previous state-of-the-art, which holds only for graphs generated from stochastic models. The significance of our work is demonstrated by the empirical analysis on both synthetic and real-world data sets, on which our presented algorithm outperforms the previously proposed algorithm for graphs with a well-defined cluster structure.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

Adapting Document-Grounded Dialog Systems to Spoken Conversations using Data Augmentation and a Noisy Channel Model

This paper summarizes our submission to Task 2 of the second track of the 10th Dialog System Technology Challenge (DSTC10) "Knowledge-grounded Task-oriented Dialogue Modeling on Spoken Conversations". Similar to the previous year's iteration, the task consists of three subtasks: detecting whether a turn is knowledge seeking, selecting the relevant knowledge document and finally generating a grounded response. This year, the focus lies on adapting the system to noisy ASR transcripts. We explore different approaches to make the models more robust to this type of input and to adapt the generated responses to the style of spoken conversations. For the latter, we get the best results with a noisy channel model that additionally reduces the number of short and generic responses. Our best system achieved the 1st rank in the automatic and the 3rd rank in the human evaluation of the challenge.
COMPUTERS

