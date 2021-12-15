ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

“tick, tick . . . BOOM!” Has Its Viewers’ Hearts Racing

By Katelin Chong
nileswestnews.org
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor fans of Lin-Manuel Miranda’s musical works, such as “Hamilton,” “In the Heights” and “Moana,” “tick, tick . . . BOOM!” is a must-watch. The musical features numerous familiar actors and actresses, including Andrew Garfield, who plays the lead character Jonathan Larson, and Vanessa Hudgens as Karessa Johnson. Broadway fans will...

nileswestnews.org

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

‘Jagged Little Pill’ Star Heidi Blickenstaff Wants a ‘More Humane’ Broadway

Heidi Blickenstaff doesn’t want to exert her voice. It’s proving difficult, because although the Times Square eatery where she’s grabbing food after a matinee of “Jagged Little Pill” is mostly empty, a rendition of “Silent Night” is blaring through the speakers at a near-deafening decibel level. Blickenstaff, a Broadway veteran of “[title of show],” “Something Rotten!” and “The Little Mermaid,” has to be extra cautious because she has another performance later today. She ordinarily doesn’t have two-show days, but on this particular Wednesday, she was notified that Elizabeth Stanley, whom she’s sharing the musical’s lead role of Mary Jane Healey, a Connecticut...
MUSIC
theplaylist.net

Andrew Garfield On Challenging Himself With ‘Tick, Tick…BOOM’ & That Key ‘Hathaway Take’ [Interview]

Andrew Garfield is a talker. He’s got a lot to say in the best way possible. In fact, over a 25-minute interview on a Sunday morning in early December, the Tony Award winner spoke in-depth about challenging his fears in portraying acclaimed musical talent Jonathan Larson in Lin-Manuel Miranda’s feature directorial debut “tick, tick…BOOM!” His first singing role on stage or screen and a critically acclaimed performance will likely land him a second Oscar nomination.
CELEBRITIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Bernadette Peters on Broadway Star-Packed Diner Scene in ‘Tick, Tick…Boom!’: “Lin Did a Fabulous Job”

In what has quickly become a Broadway fan favorite moment, Lin-Manuel Miranda’s Tick, Tick … Boom! features a scene of theater heavyweights at the Moondance Diner bursting into a rendition of Jonathan Larson’s “Sunday,” along with Andrew Garfield playing the future Rent playwright. In order to assemble “the choir of Jonathan Larson’s dreams,” as Miranda put it at the film’s Nov. 10 premiere, he “burned out [his] Rolodex, beginning with the great Bernadette Peters.” Peters, who is joined by everyone from Phillipa Soo to Chita Rivera, was quick to say yes after receiving a text from Miranda. “That was at the beginning of COVID, so we were all really careful and stayed away from each other, photographed in very small pods,” Peters told THR at the Nov. 30 premiere of Zoey’s Extraordinary Christmas, the Roku film in which she also stars. “I thought Lin did a fabulous job.” This story first appeared in the Dec. 8 issue of The Hollywood Reporter magazine. Click here to subscribe.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vanessa Hudgens
Person
Andrew Garfield
Person
Jonathan Larson
Person
Lin Manuel Miranda
Iowa State Daily

"Tick, Tick... Boom": A new musical mixed with an autobiography shows the story of a young creative

Films surrounding musicals have always had an interesting run. “Dear Evan Hansen” came out in early 2021 and was met with largely negative reactions, while a new adaptation of Cinderella was also released to similarly negative reviews. However, a new film surrounding the story of Jonathan Larson who is the composer of “Rent” has been receiving higher praise.
MOVIES
IndieWire

‘Tick Tick Boom’: Crafting the ‘Sunday’ Diner Scene as a Sondheim Tribute with Broadway Legends

The sublime “Sunday” diner scene with the Broadway legends in Netflix’s “Tick Tick Boom” has become even more tear-inducing and meta with the recent passing of Stephen Sondheim, whose “Sunday in the Park with George” musical about French pointillist painter Georges Seurat started it all. First, through Jonathan Larson’s (Andrew Garfield) tribute song, “Sunday,” set in The Moondance Diner in SoHo, where he toils as a waiter and dreams of becoming the next Sondheim. Second, through “Tick Tick Boom” director Lin-Manuel Miranda’s ambitious, even miraculous, staging of the scene in a replica of the ’90s diner on a New York...
MOVIES
Campus Times

Tick Tick Boom: Don’t fear the passing of time

“The fuse has been lit. The clock counts down the seconds as the flame gets closer, and closer, and closer until…all at once…”. Andrew Garfield has had a hold on my heart since his time playing The Amazing Spider-Man. And after seeing his latest role as Jonathon Larson, the playwright behind the Broadway musical hit “Rent,” in Netflix’s new “tick, tick…BOOM!” I have officially fallen in love with Broadway musicals. Now, mind you, I have lived in New York for months before, and I’ve never once thought about going to a Broadway show. But something about this one just clicked with me. The movie is an adaptation of Larson’s autobiographical musical. It’s a story about the eternal struggle with time and the immense pressure that we feel from society as we contemplate the daunting question — what do we want to do with our lives?
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Screendaily

FYC Screenings: Lin-Manuel Miranda’s ‘Tick, Tick… Boom!’

As part of our 2021-22 FYC Awards Screening programme, focused on the awards race, Screen is hosting an online screening of Lin-Manuel Miranda’s Tick, Tick… Boom! on December 10. RSVP here. Pulitzer Prize and Tony Award winner Miranda makes his feature directorial debut with Tick, Tick… Boom!, an adaptation of...
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ticks#Actor
pacificsandiego.com

What we’re obsessed with: ‘Tick, Tick ... Boom!’

San Diego Union-Tribune editors and writers share what they’re currently obsessing over. What I’m obsessed with: “Tick, Tick ... Boom!” is an autobiographical musical by Jonathan Larson, written before he created the blockbuster musical, “Rent.” “Tick, Tick ... Boom!,” which was performed as a workshop in the 1990s and Off Broadway in 2001, is now a Netflix movie directed by Lin-Manuel Miranda.
SAN DIEGO, CA
keizertimes.com

Tick, Tick...Boom! is successful adaptation

As Homer Simpson once said, “Trying is the first step towards failure… the lesson is, never try.” As a flawless human being, I am not personally familiar with the concept of failing, but everyone else in the world would do well to not heed this fatherly bit of advice. I am told that a much healthier way of looking at things was expressed by Thomas Edison when he insisted that he “(had) not failed (to make the lightbulb). (He) had just found 10,000 ways that won’t work.” Broadway legend Jonathan Larson did not have to write 10,000 musicals before figuring things out, but he did need at least one failure before he hit the big time. That failure and the story behind it is explored in Tick, Tick… BOOM!, a Netflix adaptation of the off-Broadway show of the same name that beautifully celebrates the creative process, art, and the people who make it.
MOVIES
Daily Californian

Hurry, don’t hesitate to watch explosive ‘Tick, Tick…Boom!’

Chances are you’ve heard of playwright Jonathan Larson’s Tony Award-winning musical, “Rent,” which had a 12-year run on Broadway. It’s a little less likely that audiences are familiar with “Tick, Tick…Boom!,” a semi-autobiographical musical (originally performed as a solo piece) about Larson’s attempt to get his first musical, “Superbia,” produced.
MOVIES
adelphi.edu

A Panel of Adelphi Friends of Jonathan Larson '82 Share Their Stories At a Sneak Preview of “tick, tick … Boom!"

Among Adelphi's most renowned alumni worldwide is Jonathan Larson '82, the creator of the beloved and influential musical RENT, one of the longest-running shows on Broadway. But before there was RENT, there was tick, tick … BOOM! A new production of Larson’s autobiographical musical was recently adapted as a Netflix film, directed by Hamilton creator Lin-Manual Miranda, a longtime Larson fan.
GARDEN CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Music
Michigan Daily

‘Tick, Tick… Boom!’ explodes onto the screen

“Tick, Tick… Boom!,” was Lin-Manuel Miranda’s directorial debut and it was released shortly before Stephen Sondheim died. Sondheim passed a week after the movie’s release, and while he is not the central character of the movie, his influence on generations of aspiring songwriters is still deeply entangled within the film.
MOVIES
thefilmstage.com

Cinematographer Alice Brooks on tick, tick…BOOM!, Shooting Musical Numbers, and Making Jonathan Larson’s Dreams a Reality

Marking Lin-Manuel Miranda’s screen directing debut, tick, tick…BOOM! follows composer Jonathan Larson as he struggles to stage a musical show despite the overwhelming pressures of day-to-day life. Andrew Garfield plays Larson, who would gain posthumous acclaim for Rent. Reuniting with Miranda after In the Heights, cinematographer Alice Brooks––who is currently working on the film adaptation of Wicked––spoke with The Film Stage at the EnergaCamerimage International Film Festival in Toruń, Poland.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
fredonialeader.org

Movie review: “Tick, Tick… BOOM!”

The tell-tale life of Tony award-winner Jonathon Larson, as told and adapted by director Lin-Manuel Miranda, was released onto Netflix Nov. 19, 2021. Andrew Garfield portrays Larson perfectly to all extremities, from the personality to the same love of music and work. Miranda said in an interview with Variety magazine,...
MOVIES
Collider

'tick, tick... BOOM!' Clip Reveals What Went Into the Musical Numbers

It's easy to get wrapped up in the glitz and pizzaz when watching a movie musical. But before the cameras roll, it's hardly ever a glamor fest. And as a new Tick, Tick...Boom! behind-the-scenes clip illustrates, that hardwork makes the end product seem even more marvelous. The cinematic adaptation of...
MOVIES
the-standard.org

Kelley: “tick, tick… BOOM!” (2021) review

Netflix released the empowering tragedy “tick, tick… BOOM!” — a musical drama starring Andrew Garfield, Alexandra Shipp, Robin De Jesus, Joshua Henry and Vanessa Hudgens. The film, released on Nov. 12, takes you into the mind of the award-winning playwright Jonathan Larson. Director Lin-Manuel Miranda, who...
MOVIES
UC Daily Campus

‘Tick, Tick… Boom!’: A movie musical by theater fans, for theater fans

2021 has been the year of the movie musical. Though the bright lights of Broadway have been in the dark for more than a year because of the COVID-19 pandemic, musicals have remained in the spotlight — just on the silver screens of Hollywood instead of the stages of New York City. Whether major motion pictures like this summer’s “In the Heights” and this month’s “West Side Story” reboot, or filmed stage shots like “Hamilton” on Disney+ and “Come From Away” on Apple TV+ (I’m not even going to mention “Diana: The Musical”), here has been a ton of content.
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy