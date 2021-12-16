ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
SCBX and Publicis Sapient announce joint venture

SCBX Group and digital business transformation company Publicis Sapient today announced they have reached an agreement to enter a joint venture under SCB Tech X. This strategic joint venture will unite the talent, deep sector knowledge and best-in-class technology of both organizations to usher in the next generation of financial services...

