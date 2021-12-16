ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Qapita hires Skanda Jayaraman to lead its marketplace for private securities

finextra.com
 1 day ago

Singapore-based Qapita, digital platform for equity management, has roped in an experienced investment banker, Skanda Jayaraman, to lead its marketplace for private securities. The Company had earlier announced that it secured an investment and a partnership with Citigroup to accelerate its platform. Qapita plans to facilitate liquidity solutions via...

www.finextra.com

Comments / 0

Related
helpnetsecurity.com

Cequence Security raises $60M to enhance its API security solutions

Cequence Security announced it has closed $60 million in Series C funding led by new investor Menlo Ventures. Additional participation comes from new investors ICON Ventures, Telstra Ventures and HarbourVest Partners. Existing investors Shasta Ventures, Dell Technologies Capital and T-Mobile Ventures also participated in this funding round. The latest round...
BUSINESS
blackchronicle.com

Vivo Collaboration SME IPO Date, Review, Price, Form & Market Lot Details

Vivo Collaboration Limited SME IPO to open on December 20 and will close on December 23, 2021. Vivo Collaboration is a next-generation Cloud Telephony service provider with coverage in more than 135 countries. The one-of-its-kind platform that blends the best of PSTN and VoIP into one unified service suite. With VIVO.OOO Cloud Telephony services, enterprises can truly future-proof their telephony investments with the zero-CAPEX, low-OPEX model. Born with the vision to redefine all voice-centric communication by enabling enterprises to break free from the legacy PSTN-based communication, VIVO.OOO takes IP voice applications to a whole new level. The services include HD-quality audio conferencing redefines user experience, Cloud PBX leading to highly functional virtual offices, Cloud Call Center making distributed agents a reality, Ultra-capacity SIP trunks carrying concurrent calls, Single window management – IVR for all geographies, languages.
BUSINESS
finextra.com

British Business Bank injects further £300m to Simply’s funding line

Today, the British Business Bank announces an increase to business lender Simply’s existing ENABLE Funding facility. In total, the facility will provide £300m of funding to SMEs across the UK. This is now the largest facility under the Bank’s ENABLE Funding programme, which aims to improve the supply of asset finance to the UK smaller business community.
ECONOMY
pymnts.com

Fable Fintech Debuts API Hub for Open Banking

API Hub — which accommodates cross-border, FX and trade transactions — features frictionless, inclusive and customized features, regardless of the client’s technology stack. “In line with creating a scalable, customizable and efficient open banking ecosystem, we are proud to announce the launch of our API Hub,” said...
TECHNOLOGY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Spark Capital#Se Asia#Company#Citigroup#Pan India#Vc#Captable#Cofounder Of Qapita#Saas
pymnts

FinTech Firm Avant Debuts Avant Banking

Avant, a FinTech focused on getting credit access for middle-income consumers, announced Thursday (Dec. 16) that is has expanded its portfolio with the launch of Avant Banking. Avant Banking will come with access to spending accounts, debit cards, ACH transfers and access to early payday funds for customers with direct...
BUSINESS
Benzinga

$1 Billion Startup Flips Retirement Industry On Its Head

With over 110 million Americans over age 50, it’s no wonder this Princeton alum’s $1 billion startup is helping people plan for a comfortable retirement. Are you aware that you could boost your retirement outlook by using this new startup's no-cost service?. SmartAsset’s free, five-minute tool makes it...
ECONOMY
finextra.com

HSBC fined £63.9m for AML failings

HSBC is the second bank this week to be handed down a fine by the FCA for failings in its anti-money-laundering (AML) processes, being hit with a £63,946,800 penalty. A news update from the UK’s watchdog explains that the bank used automated processes to monitor hundreds of millions of transactions a month to identify possible financial crime. However, the FCA found that three key parts of HSBC’s transaction monitoring systems showed serious weaknesses over a period of eight years from 31 March 2010 to 31 March 2018.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
India
Country
Singapore
u.today

Goldman Sachs-Backed Company to Invest $200 Million in Blockchain Games

Voodoo, the French mobile game developer backed by companies like Goldman Sachs and Tencent, stated on Thursday that it is looking forward to investing $200 million in studios that focus on blockchain game development. Company's bet on blockchain-based games. The video game and blockchain industries have collided with each other...
BUSINESS
etftrends.com

Sterling Capital and Truist Financial Launch Diverse Multi-Manager ETF

Truist Financial Corporation and Sterling Capital Management LLC launched the Sterling Capital Diverse Multi-Manager Active ETF (NYSE: DEIF) earlier this week. This unique, multi-manager ETF combines active management investment strategies architected by majority diverse-owned asset managers into a single, fully transparent investment vehicle. “Many active managers tend to have structural...
MARKETS
MarketWatch

Genuine Parts Company paying $1.3 billion for Kaman Distribution Group in industrial deal

Genuine Parts Company said Thursday its Motion Industries Inc. unit will pay about $1.3 billion for Kaman Distribution Group, a 1,700-employee power transmission, automation and fluid power industrial distributor founded in 1971. Private equity firm Littlejohn & Co. LLC is the seller on the deal, which is expected to close in the first quarter of 2022. Genuine Parts Company said KDG is expected to generate about $1.1 billion of revenue in 2022. KDG is expected to add to GPC's adjusted earnings in the first year and generate about $50 million in annual run-rate synergies. Genuine Parts shares are up 32.5% in 2021.
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

Online Blockchain plc: Umbria Expands Reach into the NFT Market

Fastest, cheapest ETH to WETH bridging for projects on Polygon network. Umbria Network has augmented its position in the NFT space with its second phase of partnerships. The protocol has introduced its novel Narni cross-chain liquidity bridge to a wider NFT audience via collaborations with innovative projects that are minting and selling on the Polygon blockchain. When buying NFTs on a Polygon marketplace such as OpenSea, users must bridge their Ether (ETH) to Polygon ETH, known as Wrapped ETH (WETH). Umbria’s Narni bridge facilitates this cross-chain transaction substantially faster and cheaper than similar bridges. It typically takes less than four minutes and often costs just $4-$9 to transfer assets from the Ethereum to the Polygon network.
MARKETS
finextra.com

Tuum provides core services for new digital bank from Ferratum

Europe has welcomed an innovative new smartbank; SweepBank, a customer-centric digital banking service offered by Ferratum Bank p.l.c., has today announced it is using Tuum’s next-generation core banking platform to deliver what it calls the “Netflix experience” to the banking industry. Utilising Tuum’s banking core, lending, and...
BUSINESS
finextra.com

SIX and BearingPoint collaborate on invoice-to-payment service

Management and technology consulting company BearingPoint and the Swiss financial market infrastructure operator SIX are partnering to develop a fully integrated invoice-to-payment service. The service will digitalize the entire value-added chain from the issue of the invoice to its payment: invoice issuers will send invoices directly and securely to their...
BUSINESS
finextra.com

Yolt connects Digital Debt Resolution Agency to streamline collections

Yolt, Europe’s leading open banking provider, has announced a strategic partnership with The Digital Debt Resolution Agency (The Digital DRA) to harness open banking payment and data services to improve debt resolution in the UK. Yolt’s Account Information Service (AIS) and Payment Initiation Service (PIS) provided to The Digital...
BUSINESS
finextra.com

From customer trust to net zero finance: 5 financial services predictions for 2022

1. Fintech will continue to erode the trust advantage. Historically, consumers have been less inclined to trust new, dynamic technology businesses with their money. But attitudes are changing. This year, a study from EY found FinTechs were more trusted than regional or national banks by consumers under the age of 65, with over twice as many 18-24 year olds declaring higher levels of trust in contemporary digital financial services than incumbent banks.
MARKETS
finextra.com

SCBX and Publicis Sapient announce joint venture

SCBX Group and digital business transformation company Publicis Sapient today announced they have reached an agreement to enter a joint venture under SCB Tech X. This strategic joint venture will unite the talent, deep sector knowledge and best-in-class technology of both organizations to usher in the next generation of financial services across Southeast Asia. This is an extension of SCB Group’s mothership strategy to create long-term growth, establishing a strong foundation that tackles new business requirements amid an evolving global context.
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy