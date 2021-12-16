Qapita hires Skanda Jayaraman to lead its marketplace for private securities

Fastest, cheapest ETH to WETH bridging for projects on Polygon network. Umbria Network has augmented its position in the NFT space with its second phase of partnerships. The protocol has introduced its novel Narni cross-chain liquidity bridge to a wider NFT audience via collaborations with innovative projects that are minting and selling on the Polygon blockchain. When buying NFTs on a Polygon marketplace such as OpenSea, users must bridge their Ether (ETH) to Polygon ETH, known as Wrapped ETH (WETH). Umbria’s Narni bridge facilitates this cross-chain transaction substantially faster and cheaper than similar bridges. It typically takes less than four minutes and often costs just $4-$9 to transfer assets from the Ethereum to the Polygon network.

MARKETS ・ 1 DAY AGO