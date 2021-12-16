5 INVERNESS ROAD, PINEHURST, NC 28374

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Come enjoy the Pinehurst Living in this renovated, golf front beauty with views of Pinehurst Country Club and transferable Charter Membership. This professionally decorated home is situated on Hole 17 of Course 3 with views that take in 2 holes and is nestled on a large double lot allowing a private feeling. New gourmet kitchen has beautiful granite counters, breakfast bar, ample storage and stainless appliances to include a wine fridge, refrigerator, dishwasher, microwave, wall oven and cooktop. Hardwood floors flow throughout living spaces with electric fireplace and glass sliding doors that flow onto screened porch and 2 patios. The owner's suite features an office, two closets, a garden tub and separate shower plus 2 water closets. The secondary bedrooms share a hall bath. The Carolina room is open to the den and kitchen with wrap around windows to take in all the beauty. While viewing make sure to check out the storage/workshop/golf cart storage area. It is a wonderfully spacious surprise for all of your storage needs.

