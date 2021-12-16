ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

EU watchdog to simplify data reporting for banks

By Syndicated Content
ktwb.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleLONDON (Reuters) – The European Union’s banking watchdog announced on Thursday a multi-year project to simplify data reporting for the bloc’s 6,000 lenders, creating a central hub to replace the multiple agencies to which they currently submit information. The European Banking Authority (EBA) said a two-year...

ktwb.com

