Economy

A year of war in Ethiopia batters investors and citizens

By Syndicated Content
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleNAIROBI (Reuters) – When Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed took office in 2018, Ethiopia was one of the world’s fastest growing economies. His pledges to open up one of Africa’s last untapped markets thrilled investors. But a year of war between the government and rebellious forces from...

Ethiopia's war in uncertain phase after Abiy's advance

Ethiopia's military this week regained control of territory previously claimed by Tigrayan rebels, a potential validation of Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed's decision to join soldiers to conflict-hit areas. Yet how the government scored its wins and what they mean for an eventual outcome in the year-old war remain points of fierce debate as fighting enters a new, uncertain phase. Just a month ago, the Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF) rebel group appeared to be on the offensive, claiming to have captured Dessie and Kombolcha, towns on a key highway headed towards the capital Addis Ababa. They reportedly reached as far as Shewa Robit, around 220 kilometres (135 miles) northeast of Addis Ababa by road.
