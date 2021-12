As consumers harbor growing concerns about climate change, shoppers are demanding to know how their clothing was made and its impact on the environment. Extending garment wear life is one element of a circular economy that can significantly reduce a garment’s impact. The U.K.’s Waste and Resources Action Programme (WRAP) estimates that extending the average life of a garment by just three months could result in a 5 to 10 percent reduction in its carbon, water and waste footprints. But getting consumers to do this is a key challenge. The LYCRA Company is hosting a series of global panel discussions with...

ENVIRONMENT ・ 2 HOURS AGO