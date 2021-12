Vinton Mayor Brad Grose announced what he described as a “momentous decision” at the December 7 Town Council meeting. “This council has agreed that the time is right to transition ownership and operation of the Vinton Water and Wastewater System to the Western Virginia Water Authority (WVWA) as of July 1, 2022. The decision being announced tonight has not been reached lightly and has been many years in the making,” said Grose. “With the desire to continue to provide the highest quality product, at the lowest possible cost, it has become apparent that it is in the best interests of our current and future customers to make this necessary move.

