PALO ALTO (KPIX 5) – Equipped with technology developed in the Bay Area, the James Webb Space Telescope is set to leave Earth on Christmas Eve, with the goal of providing a look deeper into space. It’s a highly anticipated launch, as scientists hope it’ll provide a new look into space and time – and a glimpse at first light. “James Webb is a flagship mission to study the first light in the universe, the evolution of stars and planets, and it’s the next great observatory to be launched from NASA,” said Dr. Alison Nordt, the Director of Space Science and Instrumentation...

PALO ALTO, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO