Cielo Announces Operational Update; Elimination of Royalty and Refinery Fees; Retirement of Founder; Appointment to Board of Directors; And Details of Fiscal Q2 2022 Conference Call

PTC has appointed Michal Katz to its Board of Directors effective February 8, 2022. With a career spanning more than 20 years on Wall Street, Katz has emerged as a seasoned and trusted advisor to companies and boards in the areas of corporate finance, strategy, strategyand acquisitions, and digital transformation. Katz currently leads Investment and Corporate Banking for Mizuho Americas, a unit of Japan-based Mizuho Financial Group, Inc., one of the largest financial institutions in the world. In this role, she is responsible for all Mizuho’s banking activity throughout the US, Canada, and Latin America, including investment grade and non-investment grade loans, equity and debt offerings in the capital markets, securitizations, and mergers and acquisitions.

