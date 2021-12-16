Jazz Fest Live Presents ” A Copasetic Christmas Carol”

An hour of great music to enjoy while we are all staying safe at home!. Maurice Jacox has been a part of the Twin City music scene since the late 1960s as a member and lead singer with Willie and the Bees, The Butane Soul Review, The Soul Tight Committee, and guest appearances with Nachito Herrera and the Cuban National Symphony Orchestra. He has played with Bonnie Raitt, Dr John, Otis Clay, Earl King. Willie Walker as well as many others. Among his awards: Black Musical Award, Minnesota Music Academy Jazz Musician, Minnesota Blues Hall of Fame two times and named City Pages Best Male Vocalist.

