Derek Estey has been promoted to executive VP of operations for EnsembleIQ, the parent company of Chain Store Age. This new position follows years of Estey’s high-value impact on EnsembleIQ operations, effectively creating a new structure, workflows, processes and clear communications. The end result has been a seamless collaboration among the company’s many leading retail, healthcare and technology brands to most effectively serve audience members and customers.

BUSINESS ・ 4 DAYS AGO