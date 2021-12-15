ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
 2 days ago

CENTRAL Edwards Park Pond: Elevation below normal, water low 50s and slightly stained. Rainbow...

www.waltersherald.com

kiow.com

Saturday Morning Fishing Report: Area Lakes are Becoming Capped

This weekly fishing report is compiled from information gathered from local bait shops, angler creel surveys and county and state parks staff. You can check the activity of your favorite lake or stretch of river within each district, including which species are being caught, a rating of the bite (slow, fair, good or excellent), as well as a hot bait or lure pattern.
idaho.gov

Dec. 6 Upper Salmon River Weekly Steelhead Fishing Report

Steelhead angler effort on the upper Salmon River declined during the past week, but catch rates were the best observed so far this season. The majority of anglers continued to be found downstream of the Lemhi River in location codes 15 and 16, while angler effort in other areas remained low. Anglers interviewed downstream of the Middle Fork Salmon River averaged 18 hours per steelhead caught, and anglers interviewed downstream of North Fork in location code 15 averaged 10 hours per steelhead caught. Anglers interviewed downstream of the Lemhi River in location code 16 averaged 8 hours per steelhead caught, and anglers interviewed downstream of the Pahsimeroi River in location code 17 averaged 12 hours per steelhead caught.
West Central Tribune

Frisch: The do-nothing bobber rig catches fish

Jigging presentations and the various lures used with those presentations get most of the attention when catching fish through the ice is discussed. That attention is certainly deserved as jigging methods and jigging lures catch lots of fish through the ice. The last couple years, however, the importance of minnows presented in a “do nothing” fashion under bobbers has been obvious to this angler and my fishing partners.
Cape May County Herald

Fishing Line: Dec. 15

The new word of the week is striper, as in striped bass, as in those that have been swimming off our section of the New Jersey coastline. During the past few years, these fish have been swimming past our ports, well outside the 3-mile line. Right now, there is striped bass well within that magic boundary. Most I've heard of are being caught from boats, not from the beaches. That doesn’t mean some haven’t been caught, just that word of the catches hasn’t gotten out.
kaxe.org

Early Bird Fishing: Ice Fishing is Underway for Some

Jeff Sundin is our Early Bird Fishing Guide, he joins Heidi Holtan and John Bauer on the Thursday Morning Show. The talk today is about the ice conditions for fishing. Jeff tells us that Upper Red lake is open for fishing with an early bite happening. Many of the smaller lakes in the area are froze and Jeff gives us tips on keeping safe on the ice.
outdoorchannelplus.com

Fly Fishing for Cannibal Trout

Learn how to think like an aquatic serial killer using streamers that match the target species. This article was originally titled "Cannibal Trout" in the April/May 2013 issue of Fly Fisherman magazine. The fish we most love to catch eat MEAT. By meat, I mean other fish. Fish that feed...
dailynewsandmore.com

Toledo Bend Fishing Report, from Mudfish Adventures

FAIR. Water clear; 66-71 degrees; 4.18 feet low. The water level is 167.8 with no generators running and we had some rainfall this week. The water is clear in the main lake and is stained in the feeder creeks. Water temperature in the main lake is running 60-61 degrees and further back up in the creeks is 51-52. Largemouth bass have been scattered due to the influx of cold water and cooler nights. The crappie bite has slowed this week but should be back as the weather stables. No kayak report this week due to high winds and cold water. No catfish bites were reported this week. We had our first cold front of the season and it has taken the fishing for a loop. Good luck and tight lines! Report from Captain Steve (Scooby) Stubbe, Mudfish Adventures LLC, Mudfish Rod Shop, Kayak/Guide Service.
Outdoor Life

How to Fillet a Fish

Ray Ruiz grew up in a rough neighborhood in Chicago, and he learned to how to fish from his dad—an immigrant from Mexico. Back then, fishing was about the challenge and finding an escape from everyday life, but it was also about putting some food on the table. Now as a fishing mentor and outreach coordinator, Ruiz is passing down his father’s knowledge by teaching others the basics of fishing. He specializes in finding big fish in urban waters, but he’s also at home on wilderness lakes and local farm ponds.
Field & Stream

How to Catch Monster Winter Smallmouths

There’s a reason why Delaware and Susquehanna rivers guide Blaine Mengel doesn’t stow his rods after fall. Though smallmouth bass may be harder to hook in moving winter water, Mengel catches some of his biggest fish from December through February. “Small bass eat very small forage in winter,” he says. “Big fish may feed less often, but they’ll be looking for larger food that provides lots of energy.” Success comes from tracking the weather, using the sun, and finding ideal bottom structure. Follow Mengel’s strategy, and you’ll stay in the smallmouth game while other anglers lounge on the couch.
fishgame.com

Tips for Fishing the Classic Diamond Jig

Diamond jigs have been around for about as long as mankind has been able to work metal. Walk the isles of any tackleshop today, and you’ll see countless types of metal jigging spoons with all sorts of fancy paint jobs, realistic eyes, and different shapes and sizes. Yet no matter what tackle manufacturers come up with next, the classic silver diamond jig always survives. Add a few to your tackle collection if you don’t already have them, apply these diamond jig jigging tips, and you’ll soon see why: these things catch fish.
Field & Stream

Ice Fishing: The Stupid-Easy Formula For Catching a Pile of Panfish

Humans, especially today, tend to overcomplicate simple tasks. Take finding panfish through the ice for example. There is nothing complicated about filling a bucket with bluegills, crappies, or perch, during the winter months. Some days, it may take a few hours. Other days, far less. But it should happen—assuming you’re on a lake with a viable population of fish—and it shouldn’t take a whole lot of cranial gymnastics or high-end equipment to get it done.
deeranddeerhunting.com

How to Find Ice Fishing Success on New Water

So, you’ve picked up on a hint, heard a rumor — perhaps even found a picture or two that really stoked the fire — and now, convinced you’re onto a solid lead, become excited about exploring strange new waters, seeking out new fisheries and personal bests … ready to boldly go where you’ve never fished before!
myrtlebeachonline.com

Grand Strand Fishing Report: Time is right for wahoo, freshwater action ‘phenomenal’

Look For: Spotted seatrout, black drum, red drum, flounder, sheepshead. Comments: Capt. Patrick Kelly of Captain Smiley Fishing Charters in Little River was 1 1/2 hours into a charter trip at midday Thursday and had already caught approximately 20 spotted seatrout. “There’s a bunch of fish but a lot of small ones,” said Kelly. “We’ve got two keepers in the boat. I’ll move around and find (more keepers).” On a Saturday trip, Kelly produced plenty of keepers. “Saturday we really whacked them, a good mix of keeper trout and black drum,” said Kelly. “The trout bite has been fantastic.” Kelly has used live shrimp, Vudu shrimp, DOA shrimp and Z-Man Trout Trick. Kelly notes red drum are schooled up in their winter pattern, and observed a water temperature of 56.6 degrees Thursday. Capt. Mike McDonald of Gul-R-Boy Guide Service in Georgetown has ventured south of town to find a very good trout bite. A cold spell had dropped the water temperature to the lower 50s, even the upper 40s, before last weekend’s warm weather gave it a boost. “It was 52-53, but it had warmed up to 58 (on a Wednesday trip),” said McDonald. The captain produced 21 trout and six red drum on the trip. “We floated shrimp and didn’t do as good,” said McDonald. “We started throwing the plastic and the lower the tide got the better the bite got.” McDonald noted the trout were in the 13-18 inch range and the reds ranged from 15-28 inches. Capt. Dan Connolly of O-Fish-Al Expeditions has caught plenty of trout in Murrells Inlet but has had to work for it. “It’s really not that great of a bite,” said Connolly. “They’re kind of spread out. Sometimes I’ll have to hit 7-8 spots to find something consistent. Then we usually put a hurting on them.” Floating live shrimp, Connolly has also produced some black drum and short flounder. “it seems like when you find a bite, all the species are there hitting something.” Connolly and O-Fish-Al Expeditions is hosting the 6th annual Speckled Studs Trout Tournament, a live-release tournament, out of Marlin Quay Marina on Dec. 18. The Captains Meeting is on Dec. 17, 5-7 p.m., with fishing on Dec. 18, 6:30 a.m.-4 p.m. The tournament is a fundraiser for the Student Angler League Tournament Trail (SALTT). For more information, call 843-241-7022.
LITTLE RIVER, SC
highlandernews.com

Public access lease opens for Guadalupe River trout fishing

Anglers have the opportunity to target rainbow trout during the peak of cold-weather stocking and fishing season thanks to a Texas Parks and Wildlife Department (TPWD) “no fee” public access lease on the Guadalupe River. “This lease location provides great bank angler access to river trout fishing coupled with gorgeous Guadalupe River scenery,” said Patrick Ireland, TPWD Inland Fisheries…
