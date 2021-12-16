Adipocyte-derived exosomes drive cancer metastasis

Colorectal carcinoma (CRC) is one of the most prevalent malignant tumors worldwide. Meanwhile, the majority of CRC related deaths results from liver metastasis. Gene expression profile of CRC patients with liver Metastasis was identified using 4 datasets. The data was analyzed using GEO2R tool. GO and KEGG pathway analysis were performed. PPI network of the DEGs between 1 and 2 gene sets was also constructed. The set 1 is named between primary CRC tissues and metastatic CRC tissues. The set 2 is named between primary CRC tissues and normal tissues. Finally, the prognostic value of hub genes was also analyzed. 35 DEGs (set 1) and 142 DEGs (set 2) were identified between CRC liver metastatic cancer patients. The PPI network was constructed using the top 10 set 1 hub genes which included AHSG, SERPINC1, FGA, F2, CP, ITIH2, APOA2, HPX, PLG, HRG and set 2 hub genes which included TIMP1, CXCL1, COL1A2, MMP1, AURKA, UBE2C, CXCL12, TOP2A, ALDH1A1 and PRKACB. Therefore, ITIH2 might represent the potential core gene for colon cancer liver metastasis. COL1A2 behaves as a key gene in colorectal carcinoma.

CANCER ・ 3 DAYS AGO