ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cancer

Adipocyte-derived exosomes drive cancer metastasis

By Olivia Tysoe
Nature.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleObesity and type 2 diabetes mellitus (T2DM) are known to be linked...

www.nature.com

Comments / 0

Related
MedicalXpress

By putting cancer cells to sleep, new drug could prevent tumor metastasis

A new therapeutic approach prevents the growth of metastatic tumors in mice by forcing cancer cells into a dormant state in which they are unable to proliferate. The study, published November 23 in the Journal of Experimental Medicine (JEM), could lead to new treatments that prevent the recurrence or spread of various cancer types, including breast cancer and head and neck squamous cell carcinoma (HNSCC).
CANCER
asapland.com

Symptoms of Liver Cancer

Liver cancer symptoms are not easily recognizable. Initially, the patient might only notice unusual tiredness, loss of appetite, or nausea. A sliver tumor grows larger it can cause jaundice due to overworked liver cells trying to work overtime to help filter toxins from the body. Other symptoms include abdominal pain and weight loss.
CANCER
pharmatimes.com

Five-drug combination for ultra-high-risk bone marrow cancer identified

A team at The Institute of Cancer Research (ICR), London and the Clinical Trials Research Unit (CTRU) at the University of Leeds adopted a new high-speed trial methodology. A combination of five drugs, already available individually in clinics, have been shown to successfully slow the progression of a highly aggressive myeloma. A major new clinical trial has identified the five-drug cocktail, which along with a stem cell transplant, allows people with ultra-high-risk multiple myeloma to live longer before their disease progressed, than those who received the standard of care.
CANCER
Nature.com

Correction: Tumour-derived exosomal lncRNA-SOX2OT promotes bone metastasis of non-small cell lung cancer by targeting the miRNA-194-5p/RAC1 signalling axis in osteoclasts

These authors contributed equally: Jianjiao Ni, Xiaofei Zhang. Department of Radiation Oncology, Fudan University Shanghai Cancer Center, Shanghai, China. Jianjiao Ni,Â Xiaofei Zhang,Â Juan Li,Â Junhua Zhang,Â Weixin ZhaoÂ &Â Liang Liu. Department of Oncology, Shanghai Medical College, Fudan University, Shanghai, China. Jianjiao Ni,Â Xiaofei Zhang,Â Juan Li,Â Junhua Zhang,Â...
HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Metastatic Breast Cancer#Breast Cancer Metastasis#Science Signaling
EurekAlert

New preclinical models help identify stem cells that drive gastric cancer growth and spread

Agency for Science, Technology and Research (A*STAR), Singapore. SINGAPORE – Scientists from A*STAR’s Institute of Molecular and Cell Biology (IMCB) have developed new, more accurate preclinical models of advanced human gastric cancer development and spread. Using these models, they have identified Lgr5-expressing tumour cells as the cancer stem cells responsible for driving gastric cancer growth and spread. These findings established Lgr5-expressing tumour cells as a potential therapeutic target, and could pave the way for developing more effective treatments against gastric cancer, one of the top 10 cancers in Singapore.[1]
CANCER
MedicalXpress

Boosting anti-cancer action by driving up immunity at tumor site

Driving up the immune response at the site of a cancer tumor with nanotechnology may help enhance immunotherapy treatments in advanced stages of the disease, new research in mice suggests. In mouse models of numerous types of cancer, scientists boosted activation of T cells, important fighters in an immune response,...
CANCER
Nature.com

New insights from recurrence score

Nature Reviews Clinical Oncology (2021)Cite this article. The optimal choice of adjuvant therapy for women with newly diagnosed hormone receptor (HR)+HER2"“ breast cancer who have lymph-node-positive disease remains unclear. Now, data from the RxPONDER trial support a role for a 21-gene-based recurrence score in guiding adjuvant treatment decisions in this setting.
CANCER
Phys.org

Nanoparticle therapeutic enhances cancer immunotherapy

Researchers at Wake Forest School of Medicine have discovered that a nanoparticle therapeutic enhances cancer immunotherapy and is a possible new approach in treating malignant pleural effusion (MPE). MPE is the accumulation of fluid between the chest wall and lungs and is accompanied by malignant cells and/or tumors. Results from...
CANCER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Obesity
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Diabetes
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
NewsBreak
Cancer
MedicalXpress

Researchers zero in on therapeutic target for aggressive uterine cancer

A team of scientists led by the University of Michigan Health Rogel Cancer Center has found that a class of U.S. Food and Drug Administration-approved drugs can effectively stop a highly aggressive type of uterine cancer in its tracks, paving a quick path toward new treatment strategies for a deadly cancer with limited therapeutic options.
CANCER
MedicalXpress

Controlling the metabolism of cancer cells

Cancer cells show unchecked rapid growth beyond tissue boundaries that is no longer stopped by normal control mechanisms. Due to this rapid growth, the metabolism of cancer cells is altered compared to that of cells that grow normally. Cancer cells use this metabolism to provide molecular building blocks and to meet their high energy needs. It has also been known for some time that metabolic intermediates activate specific receptors on the surface of cells. One such metabolite is succinate, which specifically activates a receptor found in various types of tumor.
CANCER
MedicalXpress

How oral cancer acquires radioresistance

A research group led by Associate Professor Ryoji Yoshida and Professor Hideki Nakayama from the Department of Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery in Kumamoto University (Japan) has analyzed the extracellular vesicles (EVs) of radiation-resistant oral cancer cells and the microRNA contained within them, and discovered a new mechanism by which microRNA imparts radioresistance to surrounding radiation-sensitive oral cancer cells. The researchers believe that that their discovery may lead to the development of new diagnosis and treatment methods for radiation-resistant oral cancer.
CANCER
Nature.com

Identification of potential core genes in colorectal carcinoma and key genes in colorectal cancer liver metastasis using bioinformatics analysis

Colorectal carcinoma (CRC) is one of the most prevalent malignant tumors worldwide. Meanwhile, the majority of CRC related deaths results from liver metastasis. Gene expression profile of CRC patients with liver Metastasis was identified using 4 datasets. The data was analyzed using GEO2R tool. GO and KEGG pathway analysis were performed. PPI network of the DEGs between 1 and 2 gene sets was also constructed. The set 1 is named between primary CRC tissues and metastatic CRC tissues. The set 2 is named between primary CRC tissues and normal tissues. Finally, the prognostic value of hub genes was also analyzed. 35 DEGs (set 1) and 142 DEGs (set 2) were identified between CRC liver metastatic cancer patients. The PPI network was constructed using the top 10 set 1 hub genes which included AHSG, SERPINC1, FGA, F2, CP, ITIH2, APOA2, HPX, PLG, HRG and set 2 hub genes which included TIMP1, CXCL1, COL1A2, MMP1, AURKA, UBE2C, CXCL12, TOP2A, ALDH1A1 and PRKACB. Therefore, ITIH2 might represent the potential core gene for colon cancer liver metastasis. COL1A2 behaves as a key gene in colorectal carcinoma.
CANCER
henryford.com

Understanding Neuropathy, A Side Effect Of Cancer Treatment

Eradicating tumors, of course, is the main objective of cancer treatment. But along the way—and after treatment is over—doctors are equally concerned with their patients’ quality of life, especially as certain cancer treatments can lead to side effects that interfere with a patient’s day-to-day life. Neuropathy,...
CANCER
Nature.com

Theranostic near-infrared-IIb emitting nanoprobes for promoting immunogenic radiotherapy and abscopal effects against cancer metastasis

Radiotherapy is an important therapeutic strategy for cancer treatment through direct damage to cancer cells and augmentation of antitumor immune responses. However, the efficacy of radiotherapy is limited by hypoxia-mediated radioresistance and immunosuppression in tumor microenvironment. Here, we construct a stabilized theranostic nanoprobe based on quantum dots emitting in the near-infrared IIb (NIR-IIb, 1,500"“1,700"‰nm) window modified by catalase, arginine"“glycine"“aspartate peptides and poly(ethylene glycol). We demonstrate that the nanoprobes effectively aggregate in the tumor site to locate the tumor region, thereby realizing precision radiotherapy with few side-effects. In addition, nanoprobes relieve intratumoral hypoxia and reduce the tumor infiltration of immunosuppressive cells. Moreover, the nanoprobes promote the immunogenic cell death of cancer cells to trigger the activation of dendritic cells and enhance T cell-mediated antitumor immunity to inhibit tumor metastasis. Collectively, the nanoprobe-mediated immunogenic radiotherapy can boost the abscopal effect to inhibit tumor metastasis and prolong survival.
CANCER
Seeking Alpha

AgeX forms research collaboration for exosome-based therapies for brain disorders

AgeX Therapeutics (NYSE:AGE) announces a research collaboration with the University of California, Irvine (UCI) to explore the therapeutic potential of exosomes and other extracellular vesicles, with the goal of developing therapies to treat adverse neurocognitive effects of cancer chemotherapy and radiation therapy on brain function. The research will be conducted...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
ourquadcities.com

Community hosted drive-by parade for young cancer patient headed out of state for treatment over holidays

People in Eldridge gathered to support a boy who will be treated for cancer far away from home over the holidays. Hudson Ferris was diagnosed with neuroblastoma, a cancer that develops from immature nerve cells found in several areas of the body, in July. The next step in the nine-year-old’s treatment will take place right around Christmas, so people from his school and neighborhood, as well as some strangers, brought the holidays to him and his family. The community hosted a drive-by parade of cars, trucks, buses and semis, wish him and his family good luck Tuesday as they travel to Madison, Wisconsin, for treatment.
ELDRIDGE, IA
Nature.com

B cell-related gene signature and cancer immunotherapy response

B lymphocytes have multifaceted functions in the tumour microenvironment, and their prognostic role in human cancers is controversial. Here we aimed to identify tumour microenvironmental factors that influence the prognostic effects of B cells. Methods. We conducted a gene expression analysis of 3585 patients for whom the clinical outcome information...
CANCER
MedicalXpress

New potential treatment for graft-versus-host-disease and other inflammatory disorders

A new study led by UC Davis Health researchers showed that blocking IL-6 and TNF cytokines provides a more effective approach to preventing life-threatening graft-versus-host-disease (GVHD), an inflammatory condition that develops in patients after their allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation (allo-HSCT). The study was published today in Blood. Allo-HSCT, a...
CANCER
MedicalXpress

Research breakthrough could see HIV drugs used to treat low-grade brain tumors

Drugs developed to treat AIDS and HIV could offer hope to patients diagnosed with the most common form of primary brain tumor. The breakthrough, co-funded by the charity Brain Tumor Research, is significant because, if further research is conclusive, the anti-retroviral drugs could be prescribed for patients diagnosed with meningioma and acoustic neuroma brain tumors (also known as schwannoma).
CANCER

Comments / 0

Community Policy