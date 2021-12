Osteoporosis in one of the most common reasons for bone fracture, where its prevalence increases with age. According to the National Center for Biotechnology Information, the prevalence of osteoporosis is that it occurs in 10% men and 13% in women who are aged 60 years or above. According to the National Osteoporosis Foundation data of 2014, a total of 54 million U.S. adults aged 50 and older were affected by osteoporosis and low bone mass in 2013. It further states that the number of bone fractures will increase by 2 to 4 times by 2020 and 41 million women will suffer from osteoporosis or osteoarthritis. This is mainly attributed to significant rise in geriatric population.

