ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lifestyle

Book Playa’s Winter Wonderland Sale for Savings on the Newest Resorts

TravelPulse
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articlePlaya Hotels & Resorts is offering great ways to save on some of its newest resorts with the Winter Wonderland Sale, going on now through January 19, 2022 with some of the lowest rates of the season. The Wyndham Alltra Cancun is offering savings on bonus amenities, like an...

www.travelpulse.com

Comments / 0

Related
SFGate

12 overwater bungalows closer to the U.S. than Bora Bora

So, you’re eager for one of those vacations where you can get away from it all. An overwater bungalow sounds just about perfect, right? Unfortunately, a flight to Bora Bora, Tahiti, Maldives, Vanuatu or some other far-flung locale may not be exactly plausible at the moment. Fear not, here are...
TRAVEL
Thrillist

Dubai’s 'Floating Palace' Hotel Will Have Villas That Double as Boats

Science guarantees progress, innovation, and invention. All of that comes to a head with the world’s first-ever floating palace hotel. While there are other floating hotels in the world, none of them rise to the category of palace. The Kempinski Floating Palace, which will open in Dubai in 2023,...
MIDDLE EAST
royalcaribbeanblog.com

Royal Caribbean puts drink packages, wifi, and shore excursions on sale

Royal Caribbean has a new sale on pre-cruise purchases, including drink packages, shore excursions, wifi and more. The Countdown to the Holidays sale runs between December 10 - 16 2021 and is valid on sailings from December 14, 2021 to December 31, 2022. It includes all ships, except Spectrum of the Seas and charter sailings.
LIFESTYLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Resort Hotel#Restaurants#Hotels#Playa Hotels Resorts#The Wyndham Alltra Cancun#Wifi#The Alltra Vip Club#Bahia
ftnnews.com

9 New Preferred Hotels & Resorts Opening in 2022

Preferred Hotels & Resorts, the world’s largest independent hotel brand, announces nine new launches for 2022 that it will welcome into its global portfolio of unique hotels, resorts, and residences. From a contemporary ski resort on the slopes of Utah to a national landmark turned luxury design hotel in...
LIFESTYLE
lonelyplanet.com

See a calmer side to Bali in winter (and other top times to visit)

With awe-inspiring scenery, fascinating culture, sun, surf and sand, and balmy temperatures year-round, Bali is an ideal vacation destination for adventurers and relaxation-seekers alike. Whatever your travel tastes and whatever the season, you'll find things to see and do in Bali at any time of year. The dry season, from...
WORLD
San Luis Obispo Tribune

75 tons of snow create Atascadero’s biggest Winter Wonderland ever

Thousands of people turned out Friday night as Atascadero celebrated the holiday season Friday night with its largest Winter Wonderland event ever, featuring the most snow in its 20-year history. This year, a total of 75 tons of snow was used to create larger play areas and a bigger slide...
ATASCADERO, CA
fb101.com

EAU PALM BEACH RESORT & SPA UNVEILS POLPO AS THE RESORT’S NEWEST SIGNATURE RESTAURANT

Eau Palm Beach Resort & Spa, a luxury oceanside retreat on Florida’s Gold Coast, announces today it will debut Polpo Palm Beach, the second outpost of the legendary Greenwich, Conn. restaurant. Set to open this winter, Polpo, which translates to “octopus,” will bring acclaimed restaurateur Ron Rosa’s authentic Italian and seafood-focused menu from the Tri-State area to South Florida, a destination known for its fresh catch and beloved by snowbird travelers. Polpo Palm Beach will transport guests to Rosa’s native Calabria, Italy through upscale fare inspired by regional dishes, an Italian-influenced wine selection, handcrafted cocktails, and classic aperitivos and digestivos. Led by Eau Palm Beach’s Executive Chef Neall Bailey, Polpo Palm Beach will anchor a new era for the resort as it undergoes a resort-wide reimagination to become the area’s most distinctive year-round culinary destination.
PALM BEACH, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Benzinga

5 Expensive Caribbean-Style Resorts To Stay At During The Winter Season

For a good portion of the U.S. — the world, in fact — it is about to get cold, really cold, and many a thought turns to sunny, warmer climates. Clear blue waters, white sands and tropical anything are beckoning. And for those who want the best of everything, below are five suggestions — in no particular order — to ponder and potentially book.
TRAVEL
theculturetrip.com

The Best Hotels to Book in Londrina, Brazil

If the name Londrina sounds familiar, that’s because the second city of Paraná state was christened Little London by British immigrants who settled here in the 1930s. They were followed by a steady influx of Japanese, Italians and Germans, who all left their mark, in faux-Bavarian houses, Italianate churches and parks dotted with torii gates straight out of Tokyo. The city is green with parks and has one of the largest student populations in the country. Not sure where to stay? Rest assured, we know the best hotels in Londrina – bookable on Culture Trip.
WORLD
newtongov.org

Newton Main Street's Winter Wonderland Market

Newton Main Street is hosting a holiday shopping event that will appeal to everyone. The Winter Wonderland Vendor Market will feature a variety of vendors from homemade items to nationally known products. Shop for everyone on your list and enjoy gift wrapping services too!
NEWTON, IA
lanereport.com

Exploring Kentucky: Winter Wonderland

For the past 27 years, the Kentucky Horse Park (KHP) has been lighting up for the holidays big time. And this, its 28th year, is no exception. Between Nov. 22 and Dec. 31, Southern Lights Presented by Friends of Coal will welcome thousands of families and friends to drive through its three miles of more than a million twinkling lights. Imagine all those dazzling displays along the park’s farm lanes reflected in the snow!
KENTUCKY STATE
Denver Post

Lakewood’s Camp Christmas is an immersive winter wonderland

Each of Colorado’s wildly popular and way over-the-top holiday extravaganzas seems to come with this own particular adjective in 2021. Some are “elegant,” like the one at the Denver Botanic Gardens, where strings of lights map out orderly paths through the twinkling trees and ponds. Others are “adventurous,” like the 80-acre display at the Denver Zoo, where there is plenty of blink, but also a few Amur tigers and Bactrian camels in the show.
LAKEWOOD, CO
KWCH.com

Where’s Shane? Winter Wonderland at Naftzger Park

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Fifteen days, people. Fifteen days until Christmas. It seems impossible, but it’s true. This morning we’re out at Naftzger Park getting into the holiday spirit, and gearing up for their Winter Wonderland event this Saturday! There will be s’more roasting, pictures with Santa and Mrs. Claus, hot cocoa, and an appearance by the Grinch! Plus, you won’t want to miss the Mayor’s Tree Lighting, which happens at 5:20pm!
WICHITA, KS
phillyfunguide.com

Fishtown Freeze + Winter Wonderland

Fishtown District is excited to bring icy family fun to the neighborhood with the 3rd Annual Fishtown Freeze and Winter Wonderland on Saturday, December 11, from noon-8pm!. Families can enjoy 20+ custom ice sculptures throughout Fishtown, 3 live ice sculpture carvings, entertainment and free refreshments at the Winter Wonderland in the outdoor extension of The Fillmore from 4-7pm, and an ice bonfire as the grand finale! The event is FREE and held outdoors.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
inklingsnews.com

Westport’s Winter Wonderland event creates uplifting start to the holidays

Westport’s second Winter Wonderland event, hosted by Westport PAL, Al’s Angels and LivFree, took place on Dec. 4 at the Westport PAL ice rink at Longshore. The event was organized to have many holiday-themed activities, including a visit from Santa, holiday carolers, a campfire and ice skating in an effort to raise money to support children battling cancer. The event was free to enter, but many families chose to donate to the cause.
WESTPORT, CT
luxurytravelmagazine.com

Ritz-Carlton Reserve to Debut on the island of Eleuthera in the Bahamas

Ritz-Carlton Reserve on the island of Eleuthera in the Bahamas will offer a highly personalized leisure experience that blends intuitive service with local design and stunning natural landscapes, the resort joins an exclusive collection of only five Ritz-Carlton Reserve properties around the world. Located on the southern end of the...
LIFESTYLE
TravelPulse

Princess Sale Offers Drinks, Wi-Fi, Tips, Specialty Dining and More

Princess Cruises has announced a new sale that includes drinks, Wi-Fi, gratuities, stateroom location upgrade and specialty dining on all cruises booked by March 2, 2022. The promotion – called “Best. Sale. Ever.” – is good on all cruise and cruise-tour bookings worldwide to destinations including the Caribbean, Alaska, Europe, the Mexican Riviera and more.
DRINKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy