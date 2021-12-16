Book Playa’s Winter Wonderland Sale for Savings on the Newest Resorts

Eau Palm Beach Resort & Spa, a luxury oceanside retreat on Florida’s Gold Coast, announces today it will debut Polpo Palm Beach, the second outpost of the legendary Greenwich, Conn. restaurant. Set to open this winter, Polpo, which translates to “octopus,” will bring acclaimed restaurateur Ron Rosa’s authentic Italian and seafood-focused menu from the Tri-State area to South Florida, a destination known for its fresh catch and beloved by snowbird travelers. Polpo Palm Beach will transport guests to Rosa’s native Calabria, Italy through upscale fare inspired by regional dishes, an Italian-influenced wine selection, handcrafted cocktails, and classic aperitivos and digestivos. Led by Eau Palm Beach’s Executive Chef Neall Bailey, Polpo Palm Beach will anchor a new era for the resort as it undergoes a resort-wide reimagination to become the area’s most distinctive year-round culinary destination.
