ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Broadcom (AVGO) 30-day option implied volatility flat

StreetInsider.com
 1 day ago

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your...

www.streetinsider.com

Comments / 0

Related
investing.com

4 Chip Stocks to Buy for a Year-End Rally

Surging demand from various industries and technological breakthroughs have invited government support and corporate investments into the semiconductor industry to help address the ongoing chip supply crisis. Given the industry’s solid long-term growth prospects, it is wise to bet on chip stocks Micron (MU), NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI), ON Semiconductor (ON), and Kulicke and Soffa (KLIC) now.Analysts expect the ongoing semiconductor shortage to last through next year. However, the global semiconductor industry delivered a 24% year-over-year sales growth in October 2021. Also, the possibility of the House’s passage of the $52 billion CHIPS Act by the end of this year and increasing corporate investments to ramp up chip production is likely to ease the situation by the end of 2022. The growing investor optimism in this space is evident in the SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF’s (XSD) 16.8% gains over the past three months, surpassing the SPDR S&P 500 Trust ETF’s (SPY) 5.1% returns.
STOCKS
Investor's Business Daily

Top-Rated Stocks: Photronics Stock Sees Composite Rating Climb To Superb 96

The IBD SmartSelect Composite Rating for Photronics (PLAB) rose from 92 to 96 Thursday. The revised score means the stock currently tops 96% of all other stocks in terms of key performance metrics and technical strength. Photronics stock fell Thursday in sync with a tech sector retreat. Brookfield, Conn.-based Photronics...
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Intel (INTC) PT Raised to $50 at BofA Securities as Mobileye IPO Adds Value

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. BofA Securities analyst Vivek Arya raised the price target on Intel (NASDAQ: INTC) to $50.00 (from $45.00) while maintaining a Underperform rating after the company announced its plan to publically list Mobileye shares.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Freshpet (FRPT) PT Lowered to $135 at Stifel Following Reduced Outlook

Stifel analyst Mark Astrachan lowered the price target on Freshpet (NASDAQ: FRPT) to $135.00 (from $165.00) while maintaining a Buy ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Broadcom#Avgo#Stock#Implied Volatility#Streetinsider Premium
Motley Fool

2 Cheap Stocks With 10X Potential to Buy in 2022

You've probably noticed that stock market volatility has picked up recently. That's especially true if you're invested in highly valued growth stocks, many of which have declined by 30%, 50%, or even more from their all-time highs. While nobody enjoys watching the value of their investments go down, periods of...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Investors Dump Tech Stocks in Favor of Value Stocks

This morning, stock index futures are pointing lower before the open, led by deep-in-the-red Nasdaq futures. The Cboe Volatility Index (VIX) moved back above the 20 level before the open. Tech stocks look to be laggards once again with Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL), Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT), Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA), and Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) all trading lower in premarket action.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Markets
Motley Fool

Why Nvidia Stock Dropped Again Today

For five long days, it looked like the stock of Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) could do no right, falling steadily day after day. But yesterday, analysts at KeyBanc threw it a lifeline. KeyBanc noted strong demand for cloud computing services and that sales of Nvidia's semiconductors (which help with cloud computing) seemed to participate in that growth. That caused Nvidia shares to break their five-day losing streak on Wednesday, closing the day 7.5% higher.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Apple (AAPL) 30-day option implied volatility bid

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) 30-day option implied volatility is at 32; compared to its 52-week range of 19 to 49.
STOCKS
forexlive.com

NASDAQ index trades down over -1.6%

The flow of funds is seeing an exit out of the March Tech stocks of the NASDAQ index and into the more cyclical Dow industrial average stocks. The S&P index is now starting to move lower as well. The snapshot currently shows the NASDAQ index down -262 points or -1.67%...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Skyworks, Broadcom Are Trading Lower Today, Thanks To Apple

Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) is building a new office for in-house chip development, Bloomberg reports. Apple looks to replace chips currently provided by Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ: AVGO) and Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ: SWKS). Apple and Broadcom reached a two-year deal in January 2020 to supply Apple with additional wireless components.
STOCKS
Motley Fool

2 Ultra-High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist in December

Enterprise Products Partners' high dividend is supported by solid business fundamentals and sufficient cash flows. Lumen Technologies' robust growth prospects make its high dividend yield relatively safe. The U.S. equity market has been relatively volatile over the past couple of months, and some individual stocks have been quite volatile. In...
STOCKS
Benzinga

6 Industrials Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session

Euro Tech Hldgs (NASDAQ:CLWT) stock increased by 9.21% to $3.2 during Thursday's regular session. Trading volume for Euro Tech Hldgs's stock is 1.3 million as of 12:30 EST. This is 5002.33% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $16.4 million. Losers.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Why AMD Shares Are Trading Lower Today

Shares of several companies in the broader tech sector, including Advanced Micro Devices Inc (NASDAQ: AMD), are trading lower Thursday afternoon as investors weigh Wednesday's Fed announcements and assess the tapering outlook. The Federal Reserve announced that it will stop buying bonds about three months earlier than initially planned. The...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Is Advanced Micro Devices Stock Overvalued Or Undervalued?

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD) shares have outperformed the S&P 500 in 2021, generating a year-to-date total return of 581.4%. But after AMD’s huge 2021 performance, investors may be wondering if there’s any value left in the stock heading into 2022. Earnings: A price-to-earnings ratio (PE) is...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Chart Wars: Will Nvidia Or AMD Stock Break From This Bullish Pattern First?

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc (NASDAQ:AMD) and NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) have both formed long-term bullish chart patterns that could provide massive upside for the long-minded trader and investor. Both stocks have formed a bull flag pattern on the weekly chart, with AMD and Nvidia looking close to completing their patterns. When...
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy