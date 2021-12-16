ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

Pride of Iowa girls leaders Martensdale-St. Marys and Nodaway Valley hook up on Thursday

By Bennett Blake
 1 day ago
(Greenfield) A huge Pride of Iowa Conference girls matchup will take place Thursday night. A pair of quality teams will be on the floor when Nodaway Valley travels to Mardensdale-St. Marys.

Both teams are undefeated in the conference.

10th ranked Nodaway Valley is 5-2 overall. Martensdale-St. Marys is 8-0. Wolverine coach Brian Eisbach weighs in on the matchup with the Blue Devils. “They haven’t really been tested yet and I think our kids are really excited about the opportunity to go play them. They are well coached and are much improved from last year. They started to put things together at the end of last season so we are definitely keeping tabs on what they’ve done and what they are capable of.”

Nodaway Valley was sharp in their 85-25 win over Bedford on Tuesday. They came out with good energy and team camaraderie. “We’ve been working on that for a while.” Eisbach says, “We have to stay positive and have that energy. They were focused up. We had a pregame about an hour before the game and they were looking like they were ready to go.”

Maddax DeVault leads Nodaway Valley at 22.1 points per game. Lindsey Davis is contributing 18.3. Martensdale-St. Marys has an average margin of victory of 30.5 points per game. These are two of the four remaining undefeated teams in the Pride of Iowa Conference standings along with Lenox and Central Decatur.

