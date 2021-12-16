ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

UPDATE: Lowe's (LOW) PT Raised to $300 at Guggenheim

StreetInsider.com
 1 day ago

Guggenheim analyst Steven Forbes raised the price target on Lowe's (NYSE: LOW) to $300.00 (from $275.00) while maintaining a Buy rating. The analyst comments "Not only did...

www.streetinsider.com

Comments / 0

Related
investing.com

4 Chip Stocks to Buy for a Year-End Rally

Surging demand from various industries and technological breakthroughs have invited government support and corporate investments into the semiconductor industry to help address the ongoing chip supply crisis. Given the industry’s solid long-term growth prospects, it is wise to bet on chip stocks Micron (MU), NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI), ON Semiconductor (ON), and Kulicke and Soffa (KLIC) now.Analysts expect the ongoing semiconductor shortage to last through next year. However, the global semiconductor industry delivered a 24% year-over-year sales growth in October 2021. Also, the possibility of the House’s passage of the $52 billion CHIPS Act by the end of this year and increasing corporate investments to ramp up chip production is likely to ease the situation by the end of 2022. The growing investor optimism in this space is evident in the SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF’s (XSD) 16.8% gains over the past three months, surpassing the SPDR S&P 500 Trust ETF’s (SPY) 5.1% returns.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

UPDATE: BMO Capital Upgrades Invesco (IVZ) to Outperform

BMO Capital analyst James Fotheringham upgraded Invesco (NYSE: IVZ) from Market ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

UPDATE: UBS Starts Butterfly Network (BFLY) at Neutral

UBS analyst Matt Taylor initiates coverage on Butterfly Network (NYSE: BFLY) ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Torrid Holdings Inc (CURV) PT Lowered to $20 at Cowen

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Cowen analyst Oliver Chen lowered the price target on Torrid Holdings Inc (NYSE: CURV) to $20.00 (from $30.00) while maintaining a Outperform rating following results. The analyst commented, "$0.25 EPS managed to beat Street's $0.23 on GM...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Guggenheim#Ebitda#Eps
StreetInsider.com

Utz Brands (UTZ) Raises Quarterly Dividend 8% to $0.216; 5.5% Yield

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Utz Brands (NYSE: UTZ) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.216 per share, or $0.864 annualized. This is an 8% increase from the prior dividend of $0.20. The dividend will be payable on January 10, 2022, to stockholders...
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

The Buckle (BKE) Raises Quarterly Dividend 6.1% to $0.35; 3% Yield

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. The Buckle (NYSE: BKE) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.35 per share, or $1.4 annualized. This is a 6.1% increase from the prior dividend of $0.33. The dividend will be payable on...
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Sealed Air (SEE) PT Raised to $78 at Jefferies as Pivot Starting to Bear Fruit

Jefferies analyst Philip Ng raised the price target on Sealed Air (NYSE: SEE) to $78.00 (from $74.00) while maintaining a ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

FedEx (FDX) PT Raised to $343 at Goldman Sachs

Goldman Sachs analyst Jordan Alliger raised the price target on FedEx (NYSE: FDX) to $343.00 ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
StreetInsider.com

Adobe (ADBE) PT Lowered to $650 at BMO Capital

BMO Capital analyst Keith Bachmann lowered the price target on Adobe (NASDAQ: ADBE) to $650.00 (from $720.00) while maintaining an ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Freshpet (FRPT) PT Lowered to $135 at Stifel Following Reduced Outlook

Stifel analyst Mark Astrachan lowered the price target on Freshpet (NASDAQ: FRPT) to $135.00 (from $165.00) while maintaining a Buy ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Accenture plc (ACN) PT Raised to $460 at BMO Capital

BMO Capital analyst Keith Bachman raised the price target on Accenture plc (NYSE: ACN) to $460.00 (from $385.00) while maintaining ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Nordson (NDSN) PT Raised to $290 at Jefferies

Jefferies analyst Saree Boroditsky raised the price target on Nordson (NASDAQ: NDSN) to $290.00 ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Broadcom Limited (AVGO) PT Raised to $720 at Jefferies

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Jefferies analyst Mark Lipacis raised the price target on Broadcom Limited (NASDAQ: AVGO) to $720.00 (from $590.00) while maintaining a Buy rating. The analyst commented, "AVGO beat and raised on 17% YY...
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

UPDATE: JPMorgan Upgrades Elastic NV. (ESTC) to Overweight

JPMorgan analyst Mark Murphy upgraded Elastic NV. (NYSE: ESTC) from Neutral to Overweight with a price target of $156.00. The analyst comments "While Elastic, at its core, is an open source search technology, it offers a very powerful set of software products that enable it to ingest, filter, store, search, and analyze data in any form, whether structured or unstructured. This enables the stack to generate insights from a wide variety of data sources, driving the wide applicability of the Elastic platform across a broad range of use cases. Our Dec 2022 price target of $156 is based on a ~15x EV/CY22E revenue multiple."
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Zscaler (ZS) PT Raised to $400 as Wolfe Research Sees the Company as the Cleanest Security Name

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Wolfe Research analyst Alex Zukin raised the price target on Zscaler (NASDAQ: ZS) to $400.00 (from $325.00) after the company reported a solid set of 1Q22 results to kick off FY22 with both calculated billings and revenue coming in ahead of consensus and growth accelerating from the previous quarter.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Costco Wholesale (COST) PT Raised to $560 at Morgan Stanley as SG&A Leverage Likley to Drive Shares to New Highs

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Morgan Stanley analyst Simeon Gutman raised the price target on Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ: COST) to $560.00 (from $510.00) after the company reported a ~14% EPS beat after SG&A leverage of ~90 bps drove ~5.5% incremental EBIT margins despite a tough compare (lapping ~45 bps of EBIT margin expansion).
RETAIL
StreetInsider.com

Travere Therapeutics (TVTX) PT Raised to $49 at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity analyst Michelle Gilson raised the price target on Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ: TVTX) to $49.00 (from $42.00) while maintaining ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Axcelis Technologies (ACLS) PT Raised to $73 at Stifel

Stifel analyst Patrick Ho raised the price target on Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ: ACLS) to $73.00 (from $68.00) while maintaining a ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

UPDATE: Goldman Sachs Starts Merck (MRK) at Conviction Buy

(Updated - December 17, 2021 6:43 AM EST)Goldman Sachs analyst Chris Shibutani initiates coverage on Merck (NYSE: MRK) with a ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Freeline (FRLN) PT Lowered to $12 at Stifel, Maintains 'Buy'

Stifel analyst Dae Gon Ha lowered the price target on Freeline (NASDAQ: FRLN) to $12.00 (from $19.00) while maintaining a ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy