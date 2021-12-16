Apple (AAPL) 30-day option implied volatility bid

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
StreetInsider.com

Psychemedics (PMD) Declares $0.05 Quarterly Dividend; 2.6% Yield

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Psychemedics (NASDAQ: PMD) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.05 per share, or $0.2 annualized. The dividend will be payable on December 30, 2021, to stockholders of record on December...
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Kimball Int'l (KBAL) Declares $0.09 Quarterly Dividend; 3.3% Yield

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Kimball Int'l (NASDAQ: KBAL) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.09 per share, or $0.36 annualized. The dividend will be payable on January 14, 2022, to stockholders of record on...
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Intel (INTC) PT Raised to $50 at BofA Securities as Mobileye IPO Adds Value

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. BofA Securities analyst Vivek Arya raised the price target on Intel (NASDAQ: INTC) to $50.00 (from $45.00) while maintaining a Underperform rating after the company announced its plan to publically list Mobileye shares.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Investors Dump Tech Stocks in Favor of Value Stocks

This morning, stock index futures are pointing lower before the open, led by deep-in-the-red Nasdaq futures. The Cboe Volatility Index (VIX) moved back above the 20 level before the open. Tech stocks look to be laggards once again with Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL), Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT), Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA), and Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) all trading lower in premarket action.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Jim Cramer Says This Stock Is 'Really Cheap'

On CNBC’s "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said Academy Sports and Outdoors (NYSE:ASO) is ”really cheap” and recommended buying the stock. Cramer said he has historically liked Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:ABX) and is not giving up on the same. However, he added that ”gold has lost its ability to be a hedge” and now he prefers crypto to gold.
STOCKS
The Apple Maven

Apple Stock: Here’s When To Buy The Dip

Not long ago, after Apple stock (AAPL) - Get Apple Inc. Report had a great day of performance on December 15, I asked: will the Fed-driven meltup continue? I clearly jinxed the market, and AAPL shares tanked the very next day. Current shareholders and potential investors must be wondering: has...
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Alphabet Inc. Cl A stock falls Thursday, underperforms market

Shares of Alphabet Inc. Cl A (GOOGL) shed 1.36% to $2,888.90 Thursday, on what proved to be an all-around poor trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index (SPX) falling 0.87% to 4,668.67 and Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 0.08% to 35,897.64. Alphabet Inc. Cl A closed $130.43 short of its 52-week high ($3,019.33), which the company reached on November 19th.
STOCKS
forexlive.com

NASDAQ index trades down over -1.6%

The flow of funds is seeing an exit out of the March Tech stocks of the NASDAQ index and into the more cyclical Dow industrial average stocks. The S&P index is now starting to move lower as well. The snapshot currently shows the NASDAQ index down -262 points or -1.67%...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Skyworks, Broadcom Are Trading Lower Today, Thanks To Apple

Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) is building a new office for in-house chip development, Bloomberg reports. Apple looks to replace chips currently provided by Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ: AVGO) and Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ: SWKS). Apple and Broadcom reached a two-year deal in January 2020 to supply Apple with additional wireless components.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Dow's 63-point jump led by gains in Verizon Communications Inc., Travelers stocks

The Dow Jones Industrial Average is trading up Thursday afternoon with shares of Verizon Communications Inc. and Travelers seeing positive growth for the price-weighted average. Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) and Travelers (TRV) have contributed to the blue-chip gauge's intraday rally, as the Dow (DJIA) was most recently trading 63 points higher (0.2%). Verizon Communications Inc.'s shares have risen $2.31, or 4.6%, while those of Travelers have climbed $4.16, or 2.6%, combining for a roughly 43-point boost for the Dow. Other components contributing significantly to the gain include IBM (IBM) Goldman Sachs (GS) and Caterpillar (CAT) A $1 move in any one of the 30 components of the index results in a 6.59-point swing.
STOCKS
investing.com

3 Stocks to Buy on Morgan Stanley’s Prediction that the Metaverse Will be Worth $8 Trillion

The metaverse is gaining steam with Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) changing its name and companies investing in building the new digital frontier. Moreover, metaverse or virtual reality is being used in several industries, especially in real estate. Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) expects the metaverse to be an $8 trillion addressable market soon. Hence, investing in fundamentally sound metaverse stocks Microsoft (MSFT), Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK), and Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) could be profitable.The metaverse refers to a centralized virtual world parallel to the physical world of reality. Either in virtual reality (VR) or augmented reality (AR), or on a screen, the metaverse is predicted to provide an overlap of the physical and digital realities, which has been gaining massive interest lately. Facebook has recently rebranded to Meta, changing its name to Meta Platforms Inc. (FB). “We believe the Metaverse will be the successor to the mobile internet,” Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg said.
STOCKS
Investor's Business Daily

Dow Jones Rises But Nasdaq Tumbles As Tech Stocks Fall; Rivian Skids Ahead Of Earnings

Stocks were mixed midday Thursday, as the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 100 points but the Nasdaq tumbled. The Dow Jones industrials rose 0.3%, the S&P 500 slipped 0.3% and the Nasdaq fell 1.7% in the stock market today. Small caps tracked by the Russell 2000 slid 0.4%. Volume was higher on both major exchanges vs. the same time Wednesday.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Microsoft Corp. stock outperforms competitors despite losses on the day

Shares of Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) shed 2.91% to $324.90 Thursday, on what proved to be an all-around grim trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index (SPX) falling 0.87% to 4,668.67 and Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 0.08% to 35,897.64. Microsoft Corp. closed $24.77 below its 52-week high ($349.67), which the company reached on November 22nd.
STOCKS

