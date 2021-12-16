ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cycling

Ciccone: Fighting it out with Bernal and Evenepoel shows the bar has been raised

By Barry Ryan
Cyclingnews
Cyclingnews
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

Giulio Ciccone's 2022 race programme is a mirror of his stand-out 2019 campaign, and after a frustrating 2021,...

www.cyclingnews.com

Comments / 0

Cyclingnews

Challenge by La Vuelta expands to five stages in 2022

The announcement was made at the official route presentation for the Vuelta a España at the Palacio Municipal – IFEMA in Madrid on Thursday. Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access. Kirsten Frattini is an honours graduate of Kinesiology and Health Science...
CYCLING
Cyclingnews

10 US juniors set for Euro Cross Academy in Belgium

After a one-year hiatus, the Euro Cross Academy (ECA) returns to Belgium this week with 10 junior riders from the United States set to embark on a near three-week racing calendar. The six male and four female riders will race two rounds of the UCI Cyclo-cross World Cup, participate in training with the Dutch national team, and taste their first experience of European racing.
CYCLING
Cyclingnews

'Opi-Omi' spectator fined €1,200 for Tour de France crash

Five months on from sparking a horrific crash on the opening Tour de France stage, a 31-year-old woman has been given a fine of €1,200 and €500 in damages in a criminal court in Brest for “endangering the life of others” and "willful injury" but avoided the suggested four-month suspended prison sentence.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Cyclingnews

Euskaltel-Euskadi unveil 'fresh, modern' kit for 2022

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access. Daniel Ostanek has been a staff writer at Cyclingnews since August 2019, having joined in 2017 as a freelance contributor and later part-time production editor. Before Cyclingnews, he was published in numerous publications around the cycling world, including Procycling, CyclingWeekly, CyclingTips, Cyclist, and Rouleur, among others. As well as reporting and writing news and features, Daniel runs the 'How to watch' content throughout the season.
WORLD
Cyclingnews

Lutsenko sets sights on Tour de France podium

Alexey Lutsenko firmly believes that he can aim for the Tour de France podium in 2022 after the Astana Qazaqstan leader finished a credible but surprising seventh in this year’s race. The 29-year-old, who recently signed a three-year contract extension at the Kazakh team, will also target the Ardennes...
SPORTS
NewsBreak
Cycling
NewsBreak
Sports
Cyclingnews

UAE women's team reveals sponsor, 2022 jersey and roster

The newly formed UAE women's team announced its full roster, revealed its 2022 jersey and named a title sponsor ADQ on Thursday. ADQ is a rapidly expanding sovereign wealth fund worth $100 billion, and is the emirate's third-largest such investor. Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now...
WORLD
Cyclingnews

100% Altis Gravel Helmet review

The 100% Altis Gravel helmet is an inexpensive helmet that includes rotational impact technology and looks great. It’s exceptionally comfortable and because of a shared design with a mountain bike helmet, extended coverage makes it more appropriate for off-road riding.
BICYCLES
Cyclingnews

Lizzie Deignan: There is room to have more than one leader

Lizzie Deignan is looking forward to chances to be both a leader and a supporting teammate in her fourth season with Trek-Segafredo as one of the team’s most successful riders. Despite being a prolific winner herself, Deignan has embraced chances to take on team roles in this year, racing...
JOURNALISM
Cyclingnews

Cyclingnews

ABOUT

Cyclingnews is the passionate cycling fan's first port of call for news, race results, tech, live race coverage, race photography, interviews, features, diaries, video content, fitness and forums.

 https://www.cyclingnews.com

Comments / 0

