Ciccone: Fighting it out with Bernal and Evenepoel shows the bar has been raised

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access. Daniel Ostanek has been a staff writer at Cyclingnews since August 2019, having joined in 2017 as a freelance contributor and later part-time production editor. Before Cyclingnews, he was published in numerous publications around the cycling world, including Procycling, CyclingWeekly, CyclingTips, Cyclist, and Rouleur, among others. As well as reporting and writing news and features, Daniel runs the 'How to watch' content throughout the season.

WORLD ・ 23 HOURS AGO