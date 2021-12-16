ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Asian shares fall after latest tech-led retreat on Wall St

edglentoday.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBANGKOK (AP) — Shares fell in Asia on Friday after technology companies led Wall Street benchmarks lower as investors weighed the implications of higher interest rates, surging coronavirus cases and tensions between Beijing and Washington. Tokyo, Hong Kong, Shanghai and Seoul declined, but shares rose in Sydney. U.S....

www.edglentoday.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Stocks rise after 3-day slump over virus, inflation worries

Stocks are rising on Wall Street Tuesday after three days of losses brought on by worries over the spread of the omicron variant and lingering concerns about rising inflation. The S&P 500 index rose 1.7% as of 2:51 p.m. Eastern. The Nasdaq rose 2.3%. Both indexes were boosted by solid gains for technology stocks. Micron Technology jumped 10.4% after the chipmaker gave investors an encouraging profit forecast.
STOCKS
Bloomberg

U.S. Economy Loses Two Key Pillars of Support for 2022

Hello. Today we look at the fate of President Joe Biden’s spending package after the objection of a key Democrat, Turkey’s falling lira and The Onion’s guide to inflation. The derailing of President Joe Biden’s $1.75 trillion spending plan means the U.S. economy enters 2022 facing yet...
BUSINESS
CNN

A one-two punch for the US economy

A version of this story first appeared in CNN Business' Before the Bell newsletter. Not a subscriber? You can sign up right here. You can listen to an audio version of the newsletter by clicking the same link. London (CNN Business) — The outlook for the American economy is suddenly...
WORLD
MarketWatch

Dow skids about 430 points Monday as omicron pressures Wall Street lower for a 3rd day in a row

U.S. stocks finished sharply lower Monday, kicking off Christmas week with a third session in a row of losses, as major global cities grappled with surging COVID-19 infections tied to the omicron variant. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell about 433 points, or 1.2%, to end near 34,932, in the holiday-shortened week of trade. The S&P 500 index closed down 1.1% near 4,568, while the Nasdaq Composite Index ended off 1.2%, or below the 15,000 mark. Crude oil prices also slumped Monday, with the U.S. benchmark West Texas Intermediate crude for February delivery [s:cl00] down 3%, settling at $68.61 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange, on demand worries. The S&P 500 Energy sector closed down 1.2%, just in correction territory, according to Dow Jones Market Data, or 10% below its most recent record close.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tech#Asian#Ap#The Federal Reserve#Bank Of England#European Central Bank#The Bank Of Japan#S P#Hang Seng#The U S Congress
AFP

Omicron panic pummels equities, oil

Global equity and oil markets slumped Monday on investor panic over the impact of worldwide measures to contain the fast-spreading Omicron coronavirus variant, dealers said. Asia tanked due to concerns over a fresh global surge in coronavirus infections, sparking a fierce renewed selloff in Europe, while Wall Street indices also closed lower. Oil tumbled as traders fretted over how the latest Covid-19 strain might hit the world's appetite for energy, which has already suffered a heavy blow since the pandemic erupted early last year. In New York, sentiment was jarred by a crucial moderate Democratic senator's announcement that he would not support President Joe Biden's social spending bill, imperiling the measure that some analysts view as a positive for US growth.
INDUSTRY
The Independent

Asian markets bounce back from omicron sell-offs

Asian shares bounced back Tuesday from a worldwide slump in financial markets spurred by worries about how badly the omicron variant, inflation and other forces will hit the world economy. Tokyo gained more than 2% and other benchmarks in Asia also were higher.Much of the concern over the global outlook has been driven by the omicron variant of coronavirus. Cases have skyrocketed in Europe and in the U.S., where federal health officials announced it accounted for 73% of new infections last week, a nearly six-fold increase in only seven days.In Asia, cases of coronavirus have surged in Australia and...
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Microsoft
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
World
Place
Beijing, CN
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Place
Sydney
Place
Tokyo, JP
Country
China
Place
Asia
NewsBreak
Unemployment Benefits
NewsBreak
Federal Reserve
NewsBreak
Social Security
Country
Japan
WSAV News 3

Wall Street joins global slump for stocks on omicron jitters

(AP) — Wall Street is joining a worldwide slump for financial markets on Monday amid worries about how badly the omicron variant, inflation and other forces will hit the economy. The S&P 500 was 1.2% lower in afternoon trading, following up on similar drops across Europe and Asia. Stocks of oil producers helped lead the […]
STOCKS
AFP

China's SenseTime relists Hong Kong IPO after US blacklisting

Chinese artificial intelligence start-up SenseTime said Monday it will press ahead with its Hong Kong listing, a week after it was blacklisted by the United States over accusations of genocide in Xinjiang. On Monday, the company filed a revised listing with the Hong Kong stock exchange with trading expected to start December 30. 
FOREIGN POLICY
MarketWatch

Biden: Stocks 'went way down' as Goldman cut U.S. growth forecast after setback for Build Back Better Act

President Joe Biden on Tuesday cited a Goldman Sachs note and Monday's stock-market selloff, as he talked up the importance of his big social-spending and climate bill, which was set back on Sunday after Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin said he couldn't support it. "Goldman Sachs and others said if we don't pass Build Back Better, we're in trouble, because it's going to grow the economy," Biden told reporters following a speech on COVID-19. "Without it, we're not going to grow. And what happened? Stock prices went way down. It took a real dip."
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Dow rises over 300 points early Tuesday as the stock market attempts to recoup some of Monday's selloff

U.S. stock benchmarks rose early Tuesday, on the heels of a sharp selloff, with optimism aided by the Biden administration's plan to fight rising COVID-19 cases driven by the omicron variant. Biden is set to deliver a speech on the omicron fight at 2:30 p.m. ET. Investors also were encouraged by news Monday that the Senate will vote on President Biden's Build Back Better economic plan in January despite Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin's opposition to it suggesting further negotiations with the West Virginia Senator are likely. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 348 points, or 1%, to reach...
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy