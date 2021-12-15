ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
By 2012 Election
 4 days ago

Years of managing people at all levels of the university have informed how I now work with students and fundamentally altered my approach to their learning process, writes Keith H. Pickus. December 16, 2021. Years of...

Experts Offer Career Advice, Insights on Technology

As companies and organizations increasingly embrace new digital paths to add efficiency and relevancy to their processes, students and new graduates can leverage their more advanced knowledge of and skills in technology to enhance their career opportunities, no matter which path they choose to pursue. New York Tech’s recent forum,...
OLD WESTBURY, NY
Advice for future producers

Before my first shift as an ATVN producer, I had no experience with iNews, the software used for creating newscasts. No matter how much I prepared and received training in the media center beforehand, my nerves were through the roof. As a graduate student in a one-year program, I felt at a disadvantage in a class filled with undergrads who had previously worked in the media center in some capacity. Little did I know that I would learn so much from them and build an unbreakable bond. Professor Stacy Scholder also constantly reminded us of our strengths and empowered us to grow.
The Impact of Advice

There is one person in Lina Bailey’s life whom she can always turn to for advice; whether it’s about friends or everyday situations, Bailey’s grandma is there to support her. Bailey turned to her grandma in a moment of stress and was given the best piece of advice she has...
Inside Higher Ed

Report Studies Skills-Based Hiring Trend

A new report focused on the increasing use of digital credentialing in education, workforce development and hiring was released Tuesday. “Digital Credentials and Competency Frameworks Exploring Employer Readiness and Use in Talent Management” was released by the 1EdTech Foundation, a nonprofit that works to accelerate technology ecosystems to make educational systems more effective. The report was based on a survey examining the rising global trend in which educational institutions have addressed job market demands by developing and issuing shorter-form credentials.
World Economic Forum

4 career questions to ask yourself going into the new year

The New Year is an opportunity to set intentions for career success. Below are four questions you can ask yourself to help fulfil your goals at work. How can you be intentional about your career success going into the new year? Reflecting on the past year can be a productive way to set specific goals. Quartz polled five career experts on the questions you can ask to set yourself up to be more productive, focused, and happier at work in the year ahead.
Jacqui Coombe

How to Change Careers Later In Life

Change is a big deal and when it comes to changing your career later in life it can all seem a bit daunting. The good news is, the changing nature of work means that a career change is more feasible than ever.
The Atlantic

For subscribers: Memorable advice of 2021

Let’s try this again: Because of a technical mishap, the Halloween edition of the Subscriber Weekly was sent out again Sunday morning. Here’s the correct newsletter. We appreciate your sticking with us. This is The Atlantic’s weekly email to subscribers. In a turbulent year, Atlantic writers have...
hackernoon.com

What is the Best Advice for First-Time Managers?

Learn to lead and manage people and teams is one of the essential skills for anyone looking to advance their career. Here are some of the best advice compiled for first-time managers. Get to know your team, establish a system for open and effective communication, like having weekly or bi-weekly 1-on-1 conversations with each member. Having clear and specific goals for the team to achieve allows everyone to prioritize what is most important to get the job done. Be patient with your team and in return, allow them to be patient with you.
Inside Higher Ed

Recent Blog Posts

Understanding transfer data is critical to making pressing reforms. December 16, 2021 — Governance, equity and a fire hose of policy. December 15, 2021 — Short reviews of books I wish I had time to write about in more detail. December 15, 2021 — The pandemic’s long-term impacts...
Register Citizen

The Best Advice from Year One

Behind the Review host and Yelp’s Small Business Expert, Emily Washcovick, shares a look at this week’s episode of the podcast. When we first started this podcast, our aim was to dig deeper into the insights and business lessons that can be discovered on both ends of a Yelp review. It’s now been more than a year since the first episode aired, and in that time, we’ve gathered hours of valuable conversations with business owners and reviewers alike. As this whirlwind of a year comes to an end, we’re bringing you something different today for Behind the Review: a collection of our favorite insights and advice from these valuable voices over the past year.
KWQC

Emotional Health Advice for the Holidays

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The holiday season can be stressful for millions of people. Not only are there pressures to travel and purchase gifts, but there’s more put on one’s plate than usual. This can lead to people spending a couple of months in an ongoing state of stress or overwhelm. The good news is that there are things people can do to help beat back the blues and combat stress all season long. Katie Sandler is a popular impact coach and provides health and wealth coaching and personal and professional development. She offers retreats around the world, as well as private coaching and corporate impact coaching opportunities. She focuses on helping people become more successful so they can live with purpose and make an impact in our world.
kidsinthehouse.com

Useful Advice On How To Help Your Children Pick The Right Career Path

Parenthood comes with endless responsibilities over the years, and one of the most important ones is helping your kids find the right career path. It’s the culmination of all the effort you’ve put in over the years to ensure that your kids could have a bright future, which is what most parents want for their children. Here’s some useful advice on how you can help your children pick the right career path.
Forbes

The Skills Required For The Future Of Work

Julian Torres is the co-founder and COO of Ontop (YCW21) and a best-selling author for Penguin Random House. As the world starts to adjust to life post-Covid, one thing is glaringly clear: Traditional office working environments will never be the same. Tech legend Marc Andreessen recently stated that the acceleration...
The Guardian

Senior Advice, Support & Guidance Worker

Do you have recent experience of providing specialist housing advice and working with people with multiple disadvantages? Then join Shelter as a Senior Advice, Support & Guidance Worker – Housing and help ensure our clients get the support they need. About Shelter. A home is a fundamental human need,...
KATU.com

Teacher leaving the profession says 'no job is worth this'

PORTLAND, Ore. — Teachers' unions in both Oregon and Washington say they have concerns about teacher staffing, as many report they are burned out and some are even ready to quit. For Emily Shultz, becoming a teacher was a no-brainer. She's the oldest of six and has always loved kids.
Lassen County News

How recognizing top employees can cure the quitting epidemic

A record 4.3 million workers left their jobs in August, continuing a trend in 2021. Reasons for quitting vary, but as one recent survey shows, a lack of appreciation from employers is a common driver. Appreciation is an especially important factor to a large segment of the workforce – millennials...
