U.S. Politics

Report: 11 executions in 2021 mark three-decade low

 1 day ago

CHICAGO (AP) — States and the federal government carried out 11 executions this year, the fewest since 1988, as support for the death penalty has continued to decline. That's according to an annual report on the death penalty released Thursday, which was also sharply critical of the Supreme Court and its...

NBC News

Graphics: Executions, death sentences declining across the U.S.

Welcome to The Data Point, a series from the NBC News Data Graphics team that explains a slice of the latest news through charts and visuals. Executions and death sentences continued to decline this year, the result of the pandemic and lessening support for capital punishment, according to a report released Thursday.
bluewaterhealthyliving.com

US carries out 11th execution of 2021, fewest in decades

A convicted murderer was put to death by lethal injection in Oklahoma on Thursday, the 11th person to be executed in the United States this year, the fewest in decades. Bigler Stouffer spent more than 35 years on Death Row for the 1985 murder of schoolteacher Linda Reaves and the attempted murder of her boyfriend, Doug Ivens.
albuquerqueexpress.com

US reports over 1 million migrants detained at Mexico border

Authorities in the United States have confirmed that 1.7 million migrants on the American-Mexican border were detained during the past 12 months, the highest figure ever recorded. Information furnished by the United States documented that expulsions were carried out of over 1 million migrants to Mexico or their native nations.
Daily Mail

Two migrants from Nicaragua and Colombia are the first to be deported from US under reinstated Trump-era Remain in Mexico policy: Up to 50 migrants to be returned daily to Ciudad Juárez

U.S. authorities sent the first two migrants back to Mexico under the reinstated 'Remain in Mexico' policy. Enrique Manzanares from Nicaragua and another man from Colombia were walked over from El Paso, Texas, across the Lerdo-Stanton International Bridge and turned over to their counterparts in Ciudad Juárez on Wednesday.
IMMIGRATION

