Sweet little spuds that are so easy to make. You might be looking at this and thinking Is that a potato or a candy? It’s the latter! I can assure you that although these sure look like tiny tubers, they most definitely are a sweet treat – a sweet and creamy coconut studded treat that’s kissed with cinnamon, in fact. There’s nary a potato here but the illusion is all part of the fun of these cute (and easy to make) candies.

RECIPES ・ 10 DAYS AGO