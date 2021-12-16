ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

EU leaders to discuss rise of infections, spread of omicron

By Via AP news wire
The Independent
The Independent
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0igc8H_0dOOSBaH00

European Union leaders are trying Thursday to coordinate action to tackle the surge of coronavirus infections across the continent and the emergence of the new omicron variant while keeping borders open.

With the festive season looming, the bloc's leaders want to avoid a confusing mixture of rules and to ensure all 27 member states are on the same page and that COVID-19 certificates continue to guarantee unrestricted travel.

But alarming rises in infections have prompted many European governments to implement public health measures and new restrictions in recent weeks.

The European Council which brings together EU leaders to set the bloc’s political agenda, said before the talks in Brussels that “any restrictions should not undermine the functioning of the single market or hamper travel between EU member states and to Europe.”

Italy this week required negative tests from vaccinated visitors, raising concerns that similar moves elsewhere will limit the ability of EU citizens to travel to see friends and relatives over the holidays.

Portugal adopted a similar measure on Dec. 1, requiring a mandatory negative test for all passengers on arriving flights, regardless of their vaccination status, point of origin or nationality. Greece announced Wednesday that all arriving travelers must display a negative test starting Sunday unless they have spent less than 48 hours abroad.

Leaders will discuss the rollout of vaccines and the need to deploy booster doses to counter the spread of omicron.

“The one answer to the omicron right now is the acceleration of our vaccination program, with a particular emphasis to the booster shots," Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said. “In Greece, we are one of the first European countries to open booster shots to the entire population."

Mitsoakis said additional restrictive measures, like extra testing for visitors, should only apply during the Christmas period “in order for us to gain additional time to boost as many people as possible. It's a battle against time."

Irish Prime Minister Micheál Martin said that leaders have significant concerns about omicron’s capacity to spread rapidly and create pressure on health systems.

Omicron is expected to be the dominant coronavirus variant in the European Union’s 27 nations by mid-January, according to European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen She said that more than 66% of the EU population is now fully vaccinated, but that figure doesn't offer a clear view of the contrasted EU picture.

While nations like Portugal and Spain have immunized the vast majority of their people, other countries lag way behind. Bulgaria for example, has just 26.6% of its population fully vaccinated, according to the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control.

___

Follow AP’s pandemic coverage at https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-pandemic

Comments / 0

Related
The US Sun

Germany warned to lock down NOW as Holland braces for ‘Code Black’ hospital chaos & new covid strain emerges in Belgium

GERMANY is being urged to go into lockdown NOW amid spiralling Covid cases as a horrifying fourth wave of the deadly bug strikes Europe. As hospitals become overwhelmed in Holland, the country is bracing for a "Code Black" scenario meaning medics may be forced to choose who lives and dies, while the new super strain has emerged in Belgium.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Reuters

EXCLUSIVE Moldovan president to Russia: joining the EU is our choice

BRUSSELS, Dec 14 (Reuters) - Moldova aspires to join the European Union and the former Soviet republic has told Russia that this is its choice, Moldovan President Maia Sandu said on Tuesday. Her comments in an interview with Reuters were her clearest public remarks on Moldova's pro-Western course. Since Moldova...
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Micheál Martin
Person
Kyriakos Mitsotakis
Reuters

Germany imposes curbs on unvaccinated, to make shots mandatory

BERLIN, Dec 2 (Reuters) - Germany on Thursday imposed restrictions on the unvaccinated as it sought to break a dramatic surge in daily coronavirus infections exacerbated by the discovery of the Omicron strain. Outgoing Chancellor Angela Merkel and her successor Olaf Scholz agreed with leaders of Germany's 16 states to...
PHARMACEUTICALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#European Union#Eu Citizens#Eu Leaders#European Commission#Eu Countries#Eu#The European Council#Omicron#Greek
AFP

EU tries to salvage eastern ties under Russian threat

EU leaders will try to rescue their outreach to five former Soviet republics of eastern Europe on Wednesday, all of them would-be partners undermined by Russian meddling and regional strife. - Long slow path - Putin wants to maintain Russian influence over the former Soviet republics now bordering Turkey and EU members -- and to thwart any hope of their joining the EU or NATO. Europeans publicly reject the idea of a Russian veto or sphere of influence, insisting the eastern partners are free to choose their own future and strategic alignments.
POLITICS
The Independent

EU to hit Russia with new sanctions if Ukraine attacked

The head of the European Union's executive warned Russia on Wednesday that the bloc has a battery of additional sanctions ready if Moscow decides to invade neighboring Ukraine On the eve of an EU summit on the issue, Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said that beyond scaling up and expanding existing sanctions, the EU can adopt "unprecedented measures with serious consequences for Russia.'' Von der Leyen told the European Parliament that there are already economic sanctions in place targeting Russia’s finance, energy and sectors because of its annexation of Ukraine’s Crimea peninsula in 2014 and actions that...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
Country
Spain
Place
Europe
Country
Portugal
Country
Greece
NewsBreak
Public Health
raleighnews.net

EU health watchdog gives prediction on Omicron spread

The Omicron coronavirus variant is expected to overtake the currently-dominant Delta strain and cause over half of all Covid-19 cases in the bloc within the ?next few months,? an EU health agency has said. An early risk assessment of the Omicron 'variant of concern' (VOC) was released by the European...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Week

Le Pen, Orban, and other European populist leaders meet in Warsaw to discuss EU concerns

Europe's most prominent right-wing populist leaders met in Warsaw Saturday to discuss concerns about the European Union, The Associated Press reported. Jaroslaw Kaczynski, Poland's deputy prime minister and leader of the governing Law and Justice party, hosted the summit. Other attendees included Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, French presidential candidate Marine Le Pen, and Santiago Abascal, the leader of Spain's Vox party.
POLITICS
CNN

France shuts out UK tourists over Omicron concerns

(CNN) — UK travelers are to be banned from traveling to France for tourism and will instead be required to present a "compelling reason" to enter the country. The new travel restrictions, which will be enforced from midnight on December 17, come in response to the Omicron coronavirus variant, with the French government quoting the UK government's recent statement that the UK is facing a "tidal wave" of Omicron cases in the coming days.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

British surge seen as warning on omicron but responses vary

Spiraling infections in Britain driven in part by the new omicron variant of the coronavirus sent shockwaves Thursday into the rest of Europe fueling a familiar dread that tighter restrictions will scuttle holiday plans again this year.Much remains unknown about omicron, but increasingly officials are warning that at the very least it appears more transmissible than the delta variant, which was already putting pressure on hospitals from the United States to the Netherlands With so many questions outstanding, uncertainty reigned over how quickly and how severely to crack down on everything from travel to Christmas parties.After...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Centre For Infectious Disease Research and Policy

Rapid Omicron spread prompts rise in UK COVID alert level

The United Kingdom yesterday raised its COVID-19 alert to its second highest level, due to a rapid rise in Omicron (B.1.1.529) variant cases that appears likely to put more pressure on an already strained health system. COVID-19 patterns in the United Kingdom are often a bellwether for how events might...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Omicron will be dominant variant in Europe by mid-January, says EU chief

Omicron will be the dominant variant in Europe by mid-January, the European Union chief said on Wednesday.However, a defiant European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, said that the EU has the “strength” and “means” to overcome the new variant.Ms Von der Leyen said: “Like many of you, I’m sad that once again this Christmas will be overshadowed by the pandemic.”More than 300 million people in the EU have been fully vaccinated and 62 million people have received a booster jab as well.New risk assessment from @ECDC_EU estimates that "based on modelling predictions, and depending on the growth advantage...
PUBLIC HEALTH
wabcradio.com

EU Leaders Meet Today in Brussels on the Omicron Variant

BRUSSELS (AP) — A summit of European Union leaders is trying to coordinate action to tackle the surge of coronavirus infections across the continent and the emergence of the new omicron variant while keeping borders open. The bloc’s leaders want to avoid a confusing mixture of rules with the festive season looming. And they want to ensure all 27 member states are on the same page and that the COVID-19 certificates continues to guarantee unrestricted travel.
CORONAVIRUS
The Independent

The Independent

383K+
Followers
143K+
Post
187M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy