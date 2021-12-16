ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accidents

Flood from illegal coal mining traps 21 people in China

WSB Radio
WSB Radio
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0M8Xm8_0dOORzF200
China Mine Accident In this photo released by China's Xinhua News Agency, rescuers work at a coal mine at Duxigou Village of Xixinzhuang Township in Xiaoyi City in northern China's Shanxi Province, Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021. More than 20 people were trapped after a coal mine was flooded in the city of Xiaoyi, north China's Shanxi province, as a result of illegal mining, local authorities said Thursday. (Cao Yang/Xinhua via AP) (Cao Yang)

BEIJING — (AP) — Rescuers on Thursday were trying to reach 21 people trapped by a flood because of illegal mining for coal in northern China, authorities said.

The accident happened about 11 p.m. Wednesday in Xiaoyi city in Shanxi province, a major coal-producing region southwest of Beijing.

Water was being pumped out of the mine, and the water level was falling, the Xiaoyi government said in an update on social media.

Police have detained six people and others were being sought in connection with the incident, the report said.

China has cracked down on illegal mining in recent years, sharply reducing what was a high fatality rate, but a shortage of coal this year has driven up prices, prompting a surge in mining.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

China's thermal coal futures jump 6% on illegal mining crackdown

BEIJING, Dec 13 (Reuters) - China's thermal coal futures contract surged 6% on Monday, fuelled by concerns over supply tightness following a series of government crackdowns on illegal mining in the country's top coal producing region. The most-active Zhengzhou thermal coal futures contract for January delivery last traded at 727.2...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
AFP

Two dead, 20 trapped workers rescued from Chinese mine

Twenty workers were saved and two bodies recovered on Friday from a flooded coal mine after a dramatic rescue operation lasting over two days, officials said. A huge recovery effort was launched when the illegal mine in northern China's coal-producing Shanxi province flooded late Wednesday, with authorities vowing to crack down on illicit operations that have sprung up in response to price surges. State media had previously reported 21 people were trapped in the mine in Xiaoyi city, where hundreds of rescuers workers used pumps to drain the water. China's Ministry of Emergency Management said in a statement that 20 miners had been lifted to the surface and two had died as of Friday evening.
ACCIDENTS
WSB Radio

China vows to respond after US enacts Xinjiang sanctions

BEIJING — (AP) — China will take all necessary measures to safeguard its institutions and enterprises, a Foreign Ministry spokesman said Friday after the U.S. Senate passed a law barring imports from the Xinjiang region unless businesses can prove they were made without forced labor. The spokesman, Wang...
FOREIGN POLICY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Coal Mining#Illegal Mining#Mining Equipment#Northern China#Accident#Ap
UPI News

Crews rescue nearly two dozen men trapped in east China coal mine

Dec. 17 (UPI) -- Officials said on Friday that most of the coal miners trapped inside a mine shaft in eastern China have been rescued after more than a day underground. Twenty-one coal miners became trapped on Wednesday night in the coal mine, located southwest of Beijing in China's eastern Shanxi province.
ACCIDENTS
BBC

The teenagers and the nun trying to stop an Australian coal mine

When eight teenagers and an elderly nun in Australia teamed up for a climate case, they won, in a historic judgement. Their case has now been appealed by the country's government. If the final verdict swings in their favour, it will have ramifications not just for Australian law but for climate cases world-wide.
INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Place
Beijing, CN
Country
China
TheConversationAU

Does the US have the right to sail warships through the South China Sea? And can China stop them?

Images of what appeared to be US warships emerged from China last month, but they were not anywhere near an ocean. In fact, they were thousands of kilometres away, in a desert in western China. Military experts said the mock-ups of US warships were part of a new target range developed by the People’s Liberation Army. The images demonstrate how seriously China is taking the repeated appearances of foreign warships in waters it claims to control – and why this is a worry for the stability of the region. In late November, a US destroyer sailed through the Taiwan Strait, prompting...
MILITARY
zycrypto.com

Bitcoin Has Officially Recovered From China’s Crypto Mining Ban

Bitcoin sees a rise in hash rate, signifying network recovery. BTC seems to have fully gotten back up following China’s crackdown. 2022 looks very promising for the benchmark cryptocurrency. Bitcoin, the most valued cryptocurrency by market cap, is experiencing some significant network growth that indicates a massive recovery for...
MARKETS
AFP

Helicopter crashes with India military chief on board

A helicopter carrying India's defence chief General Bipin Rawat crashed in the southern state of Tamil Nadu on Wednesday, the air force said. The 63-year-old chief of defence staff was travelling in a Russian-made Mi-17V5 chopper that "met with an accident today near Coonoor, Tamil Nadu", the Indian Air Force said on Twitter.
ACCIDENTS
mining.com

Mining companies assess damage as British Columbia recovers from floods

As officials assess the damage caused by heavy rain, flooding and mudslides in Canada’s British Columbia province last month, mining companies have started gauging how severe climatic conditions this year have impacted their production. B.C.’s Public Safety Minister Mike Farnworth on December 6 said the scale of the flood...
ECONOMY
WSB Radio

Typhoon leaves 3 dead, traps people on roofs in Philippines

MANILA, Philippines — (AP) — At least three people were reported dead in the Philippines on Friday after a strong typhoon engulfed villages in floods that trapped residents on roofs, toppled trees and knocked out power in southern and central island provinces, where more than 300,000 villagers had fled to safety before the onslaught, officials said.
ENVIRONMENT
mining.com

Billionaire Adani’s disputed mine shows ditching coal isn’t easy

Billionaire Gautam Adani’s coal mine in Australia, a project that’s become a global emblem for opposition to fossil fuels, is preparing to begin exports after more than a decade of bitter dispute over its development. Proposed in 2010 and stalled by legal challenges, financing setbacks and a sustained campaign from...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
WSB Radio

Report: 27 people feared dead in building fire in Osaka

TOKYO — (AP) — Japan's NHK says a fire broke out in a building in Osaka in western Japan and 27 people are feared dead. The fire broke out on the fourth or fifth floor of an eight-story building in a shopping and entertainment area on Friday, NHK said.
TOK, AK
WSB Radio

WSB Radio

Atlanta, GA
29K+
Followers
44K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

News 95-5 and AM 750 WSB radio for Atlanta's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wsbradio.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy