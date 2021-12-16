ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Rights group says protection for transgender Thais lacking

By Via AP news wire
The Independent
The Independent
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RS691_0dOORWq500

Puncharat Taloet underwent a sex change operation several years ago, but her Thai state identification card still identifies her as a man, causing her serious complications.

“It seems that when compared to other countries in the region, Thai people are open-minded and accepting transgenderism, since there is no harsh legal punishment and a low rate of hate crimes against LGBTQ people,” Puncharat, an activist, said in an interview.

But under the facade, she said, the lack of legal gender recognition is more than an inconvenience.

“This causes me a great deal of trouble when I apply for a job, particularly with the government,” she told The Associated Press. “I earned a bachelor’s degree in traditional Thai medicine, but when I applied at hospitals for a vacant position, I was rejected. They explained to me that they were worried that my expressed gender did not match my birth gender and patients might become uneasy and confused.”

Her case is not unusual, according to a report issued Thursday by New York-based Human Rights Watch

While Thailand enjoys a positive international reputation when it comes to the rights and lifestyles of LGBTQ communities, the absence of a procedure for transgender people in Thailand to change their legal gender, coupled with insufficient legal protections and social stigma, limits transgender people’s access to vital services, and exposes them to daily indignities, it said.

The Human Rights Watch report, undertaken together with the Thai Transgender Alliance, concludes that “transgender people in Thailand experience numerous barriers to their rights to health, education, work, freedom of movement, and non-discrimination.”

Conservatives values, at least among an older generation, were clearly revealed last month when Thailand’s Constitutional Court failed to endorse same-sex marriage as a constitutionally protected act. It suggested, however, that laws could be enacted to ensure equal rights for all regardless of gender identity and sexual orientation.

Human Rights Watch gives Thailand credit for its Gender Equality Act that came into force in September 2015, describing it as the first national legislation in Southeast Asia to specifically protect against discrimination on the grounds of gender expression. It specifically prohibits any form of discrimination if someone is “of a different appearance from his/her own sex by birth,” but lacks enforcement capacity and fails to ensure the basic rights of transgender people, the group said.

Without more legal protections, transgender students in Thai schools face harassment, bullying, and discrimination, the report said.

Thailand has a reputation as an international hub for gender-affirming surgery and transgender health care, but transgender people without identity documents matching their gender presentation can be subject to privacy violations, invasive questioning and humiliation when seeking medical services, said the report. They may even face “physical danger when they are placed in hospital units that do not match their gender identity.”

Employment opportunities where workers will be treated with dignity and respect are also affected by the lack of legal gender recognition, which puts transgender people at a distinct disadvantage when it comes to finding and keeping a job, the report said.

Comments / 0

Related
southwestregionalpublishing.com

Anti-transgender violence an epidemic, Newman says

U.S. Rep. Marie Newman (D-3rd) recently joined 64 of her colleagues in a resolution to commemorate Nov. 20 as Transgender Day of Remembrance, an annual observance to remember the lives lost at the hands of anti-transgender violence. As a co-chair of the LGBTQ+ Equality Caucus’ Transgender Equality Task Force, Newman...
CONGRESS & COURTS
NME

H1-KEY’s agency says Thai member Sitala will remain in the group despite backlash

South Korean entertainment agency Grandline Group has announced that Sitala will remain part of upcoming girl group H1-KEY, in spite of the ongoing controversy. Last week, Sitala, a Thai member of the forthcoming K-pop act, had caused a stir online over her family’s alleged involvement in the 2014 political crisis in Thailand. Her father was late Thai actor and filmmaker Sarunyu Wongkrachang, who had allegedly been a supporter of the People’s Democratic Reform Committee, which played a key role in the 2014 Thai political crisis, according to both The Korea Times and The Bangkok Post.
CELEBRITIES
bloomberglaw.com

Catholic Groups Argue to Stop Alleged Forced Transgender Care

Plaintiffs lacked standing to fight care laws, government says. Two U.S. agencies Wednesday urged the Eighth Circuit to lift an order that, it says, improperly blocks enforcement actions it may never take against entities that object to providing or paying for transgender health-care services. Religious groups lacked standing to challenge...
SOCIETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Transgender Rights#Transgender People#Transgenderism#Racism#Thais#Lgbtq#Puncharat#The Associated Press#The Human Rights Watch#Conservatives#Constitutional Court
AFP

Qatar says activist 'safe' as rights group raises concerns

A Qatari activist is safe and well despite disappearing from public view for more than two months, a Qatari official said on Thursday following speculation over her well-being. Noof al-Maadeed, who claimed threats to her safety before her social media accounts went silent in October, was healthy but had requested privacy, the official told AFP. Maadeed was "safe and in good health, but... unable to speak publicly due to a request for privacy", said the official who spoke on condition of anonymity. Her case comes at a time of heightened focus on human rights in the gas-rich Gulf country, a year before it hosts football's World Cup.
PROTESTS
The Independent

Noem proposes ban on transgender women from female sports

South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem said Tuesday she would propose a bill to ban transgender women and girls from participation in female school sports leagues.The proposal, which will be considered during the legislative session in January, revives a debate in the Capitol that split Republicans last year. A similar bill ultimately died in March after the governor issued a “style and form veto” against it.Noem had argued that bill would have been easily defeated in court and had other technical problems. But she also faced political fallout among social conservatives and issued executive orders that pushed high...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Human Rights
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Society
Country
Thailand
buzzfeednews.com

A Muslim Civil Rights Leader Was Actually Spying For An Anti-Muslim Group, CAIR Says

The Ohio branch of the Council on American-Islamic Relations has fired one of its top executives for spying on behalf of an "anti-Muslim hate group," the organization's national headquarters said in a statement Tuesday. CAIR National executive director Nihad Awad said that CAIR Ohio's now-former executive and legal director Romin...
RELIGION
citywatchla.com

Supreme Court Justice Shoots Down Lawyer’s Wild Claim About LGBTQ Rights

Yesterday, the Supreme Court heard arguments in the Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, a case challenging Mississippi’s new ban on abortions after 15 weeks of gestation, a clear violation of Roe v. Wade, which guaranteed a right to abortion before a fetus is viable. The state is asking the Court to overturn Roe.
CONGRESS & COURTS
thelily.com

The holidays can be tough for transgender youth. Transanta wants to help.

A teen boy waving at his phone’s camera from a hospital bed, thanking everyone for helping him out during “a really hard year.” Another young person named Trevor who was reminded that a world that can be “so dark and so terrible” can sometimes not be “all that bad.” Riley, with a face framed by glasses and a shock of caramel-colored, curly hair, declaring that a “Christmas miracle” had happened.
SOCIETY
gcaptain.com

WHO and ILO Form ‘Action Group’ to Help Protect Transport Workers’ Right to Travel as Omicron Spread Threatens Restrictions

The World Health Organization (WHO) and International Labour Organization (ILO) have agreed to form an Action Group with major international transport organizations aimed at protecting workers’ rights amid the spread of the omicron variant. Director-General of the World Health Organisation Dr Tedros Ghebreyesus and ILO Director-General Guy Ryder said...
TRAVEL
coloradomusic.org

North Korea Executes People for Watching K-Pop, Rights Group Says

Photo: South Korean K-Pop Band BTS | By Choe Sang-Hun, New York Times | North Korea has publicly executed at least seven people in the past decade for watching or distributing K-pop videos from South Korea, as it cracks down on what its leader, Kim Jong-un, calls a “vicious cancer,” according to a human rights report released on Wednesday.
ENTERTAINMENT
The Independent

Misogyny is hate, we must treat it as such

This year’s Conservative Party conference has passed, but the events that took place across that weekend have the potential to affect us for years to come, none more so perhaps than the women of the UK. While the headlines may focus on the populist keynote speech given by the...
SOCIETY
americanmilitarynews.com

China threatens Biden admin: ‘US will pay, wait and see’

China threatened the United States on Tuesday over the Biden administration’s diplomatic boycott of the 2022 Olympics in Beijing, warning that the US will “pay” for its action. On Monday, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki announced the administration “will not send any diplomatic or official representation to the Beijing...
FOREIGN POLICY
The Independent

The Independent

383K+
Followers
143K+
Post
187M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy