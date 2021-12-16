ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Inflation vs. omicron: Bank of England faces rate dilemma

By PAN PYLAS
WSB Radio
WSB Radio
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gOhD2_0dOOR4SE00
Britain Economy FILE - A woman wears a face mask while walking crossing a road outside the Bank of England, in the financial district, known as The City, in London, Monday, Dec. 13, 2021. With prices rising at the fastest pace in a decade in the run-up to Christmas, households up and down the United Kingdom could do without an increase in their loans and mortgages if the Bank of England decides to raise interest rates Thursday Dec. 16, 2021. (AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali, File) (Alberto Pezzali)

LONDON — (AP) — With prices rising at the fastest pace in a decade in the run-up to Christmas, households up and down the United Kingdom could do without an increase in their loans and mortgages if the Bank of England decides to raise interest rates Thursday.

Most economists and financial markets think it's more likely than not that the central bank will keep rates unchanged given the huge economic uncertainties surrounding the spread of the omicron variant of the coronavirus. Were it to raise rates, it would be the first central bank within the world's leading economies to do so since the pandemic began.

With omicron infections in the U.K. tipped to rise exponentially in the coming days, rate-setters are expected to keep the bank’s main interest rate unchanged at the record-low 0.1%, instead of raising it to 0.25%.

The European Central Bank, which sets interest rates for the 19 countries that use the euro currency, also is expected to sound a note of caution when it announces its latest decision soon after the Bank of England. However, the U.S. Federal Reserve decided to speed up its tightening of credit Wednesday as inflation reached a 40-year high in November.

Besides any serious health issues, the spread of omicron could potentially mean hundreds of thousands of people in the U.K. having to self-isolate after testing positive. That's a fair chunk of the British labor force to go idle at a time when people may opt against going out — further checks on an already stalling economic recovery.

Speculation of an interest rate hike swirled Wednesday after U.K. consumer prices rose at their highest level since 2011. The Office of National Statistics found that inflation increased by 5.1% in the year to November, more than double the bank's target of 2%, which in normal times would prompt rate-setters to act.

However, these are not normal times, with many of the price rises due to price distortions and blockages in the supply chain caused by the pandemic.

Ian Stewart, chief economist at Deloitte, noted that earnings lag behind inflation as they did during a previous price surge a decade ago.

“Today’s bout of inflation is more likely to play out as another squeeze on incomes than a runaway wage-price spiral," he said.

Other economists think a modest increase is merited not least because the British job market has weathered the end of a salary subsidy scheme that helped support millions of jobs during the pandemic.

Brian Coulton, chief economist at Fitch Ratings, said there would be more confidence among the rate-setting Monetary Policy Committee about the unemployment outlook and cautioned about the inflationary impact of omicron if shortages of goods and workers lead to price rises.

“We don’t think it will take much to persuade another three members of the MPC to vote for a very modest rate hike tomorrow, particularly as the groundwork has already been laid," he said.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

Interest rates rise for first time in three years

The Bank of England has raised interest rates for the first time in more than three years, in response to calls to tackle surging price rises. The increase to 0.25% from 0.1% followed data this week that showed prices climbing at the fastest pace for 10 years. It came despite...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Inflation#Bank Rate#Interest Rates#Fitch Ratings#Uk#Omicron#Ap#The Bank Of England#The European Central Bank#The U S Federal Reserve#British
WSB Radio

Inflation a worry for most economies, but not Japan

Surging prices are haunting consumers and confounding economic planners in the U.S. and other countries, but not in Japan, where sparking inflation has proven an elusive goal. While the Federal Reserve and most other central banks are shifting into inflation-fighting mode, the Bank of Japan on Friday said it would scale back corporate bond purchases to pre-pandemic levels. But it will continue pumping tens of billions of dollars into the economy in hopes of eventually attaining its elusive 2% inflation target and getting the economy to grow faster.
BUSINESS
Reuters

BoE hikes, Fed pivots, ECB rolls slow as pandemic exits diverge

Dec 16 (Reuters) - Britain became the first G7 economy to hike interest rates since the onset of the pandemic on Thursday, with the U.S. Federal Reserve also signalling plans to tighten in 2022 but the European Central Bank only slightly reining in stimulus. The different paths taken by major...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Federal Reserve
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
U.K.
Reuters

Euro zone inflation confirmed at record high in November

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Euro zone inflation surged to its highest rate on record in November, the European Union’s statistics office Eurostat confirmed on Friday, with more than half of the increase due to a spike in energy prices. Eurostat said inflation in the 19 countries sharing the euro rose...
BUSINESS
etftrends.com

Bitcoin Holds Steady As ECB Raises Rates

With the Fed looking to raise interest rates in 2022, many investors are wondering what the impact could be for cryptocurrency. This week’s FOMC meeting saw the Fed make moves that set them up to raise rates sooner rather than later, as they indicated they would cut back on their bond-buying program to $30 billion a month. “Economic developments and changes in the outlook warrant this evolution,” Jerome H. Powell, the Fed chair, said in an interview with the New York Times.
CURRENCIES
WSB Radio

German business confidence slips again amid COVID fears

BERLIN — (AP) — Business confidence in Germany has dropped for the sixth month in a row amid concern over the latest wave of coronavirus infections, a closely watched survey showed Friday. The Ifo institute said its monthly confidence index for Europe's biggest economy dropped to 94.7 points...
PUBLIC HEALTH
WSB Radio

Turkey's lira sinks to new low, prompting bank to intervene

ANKARA, Turkey — (AP) — Turkey’s currency crashed to an new all-time low against the dollar Friday, a day after the Central Bank again lowered a key interest rate despite surging consumer prices, a move in line with President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s unconventional economic policy. The...
BUSINESS
DailyFx

Central Bank Watch: BOE & ECB Interest Rate Expectations Update

There is still some room for BOE rate hike pricing to rise further in the near-term, though it should be noted that there are over three 25-bps rate hikes priced-in through the end of 2022. The Euro remains disadvantaged relative to its major counterparts as a result of the ECB’s...
BUSINESS
Markets Insider

US stocks fall as Fed policy headwinds batter tech sector

US stocks fell on Friday with the tech-heavy Nasdaq leading declines for a second day. Investors continue to digest moves from the Fed and other central banks to tighten monetary policy. Meanwhile, Omicron coronavirus variant cases continue to surge around the world. US stocks lost more ground on Friday, with...
STOCKS
Reuters

ECB's Villeroy: We are "probably" close to inflation peak

PARIS (Reuters) - ECB policymaker and French central bank head Francois Villeroy de Galhau said on Friday that inflation was “probably” close its peak in the Euro zone. “We are converging towards our goal of 2% inflation in 2023 and 2024,” he said. The ECB raised its...
BUSINESS
bitcoinmagazine.com

Bitcoin Trades Stable As Bank Of England Raises Rates

The Bank of England has become the world’s first major central bank to raise interest rates since last year when the pandemic pushed all large economies to employ accommodative monetary policies. Bitcoin is trading stable around $48,000 at press time, having scored a minor 1.80% correction so far on...
CURRENCIES
WSB Radio

WSB Radio

Atlanta, GA
29K+
Followers
44K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

News 95-5 and AM 750 WSB radio for Atlanta's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wsbradio.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy