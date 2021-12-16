ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Colorado dog that was missing for 2 weeks rescued from ledge

By The Associated Press
WPRI 12 News
WPRI 12 News
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VsofL_0dOOPRM200

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — A dog missing for two weeks in Colorado was rescued from a ledge about 50 yards (46 meters) above a creek and is now back home.

An animal control officer with the Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region anchored herself to a wooden fence and rappelled down to the dog using a mountaineering harness and rope provided by a man living nearby during the Dec. 1 rescue, the humane society said Monday on Facebook.

The dog later identified through her microchip and tag as Jessie Lee immediately wagged her and crawled towards the officer but the ground started slipping out from underneath the dog, the humane society said.

The officer put a catchpole around the dog’s neck and shoulder to slowly pull Jessie Lee closer safely so she would not fall. Another officer then lowered a second rope which was tied into a makeshift harness for the dog and pulled them both up to safety, the humane society said.

Jessie Lee was reunited with her owners, who had been looking for daily since she went missing two weeks ago, the humane society said.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WPRI.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Colorado Springs, CO
Local
Colorado Crime & Safety
State
Colorado State
Colorado Springs, CO
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dog#Mountaineering#Weather#Ap#Nexstar Media Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
WPRI 12 News

Evictions on the rise months after federal moratorium ends

Part of the increase is due to courts catching up on the backlog of eviction cases. But advocates say the upsurge also shows the limits of federal emergency rental assistance in places where distribution remains slow and tenant protections are weak. Rising housing prices in many markets also are playing a role.
HOMELESS
WPRI 12 News

WPRI 12 News

4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
771K+
Views
ABOUT

WPRI 12 News on WPRI.com is news, weather and sports coverage you can count on for Rhode Island and southeastern Massachusetts.

 https://wpri.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy