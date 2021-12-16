ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Everything New on Netflix in January 2022

By ScreenCrush Staff
NewsTalk 1280 WGBF
NewsTalk 1280 WGBF
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

We’re on the cusp of a new year and, from the looks of things, it’s probably going to be another 12 months of spending a lot of time at home, watching stuff on streaming. If you’re getting a little weary of Netflix’s current crop of offerings, here’s what they’ve got coming...

newstalk1280.com

Comments / 0

Related
cbslocal.com

Netflix’s Most Watched Movie Of All Time

(CNN) — Dwayne Johnson has reason to break out his Teremana and end 2021 with a toast. His latest movie, “Red Notice,” is now the most watched movie in Netflix history, according to the streaming giant. “Red Notice” brought in 328.8 million viewing hours, Netflix reports, topping the previous record...
MOVIES
Best Life

9 New Movies You Can Watch on Netflix This Weekend

December is a great time for movies, as any buff will tell you. Studios are releasing their Oscar hopefuls and potential end-of-year blockbusters, not to mention holiday-themed entertainment. And plenty of those options are readily available for you on Netflix, along with some older favorites that just hit the streaming service. From a Spielberg/Cruise team-up to a surefire Best Picture contender, read on to find out what new movies you should be watching on Netflix this weekend.
MOVIES
BGR.com

Netflix just released the final episodes of one of its most successful shows ever

Don't Miss: 10 crazy Cyber Week deals still available on Sunday (last chance!) Ursula Corbero’s Money Heist character Tokyo had a great line in the insanely popular hit TV series on Netflix. Well, tons of great lines, actually. But to cite just one in particular: “A lot of people believe we only find one true love in our lives.” What they don’t realize, though? It’s that, whether you realize it or not, “you can have several lives.” That’s certainly been true, and remains so, for Money Heist — aka La Casa de Papel, which debuted its final batch of episodes on Netflix...
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Netflix Series#Netflix Film#Football#The Chocolate Factory#Paris Monsters
Popculture

Netflix Users Only Have Days Left to Watch This Epic Kevin Costner Classic

Right now Netflix has an epic Kevin Costner movie available to stream, but users only have a few days left to watch the classic flick. Head over to the streamer now and queue up Waterworld, a big-budget Costner film from the '90s that also stars Jeanne Tripplehorn, Tina Majorino, and late film icon Dennis Hopper. The movie also featured beloved character actor Michael Jeter, who passed away in 2003.
MOVIES
BGR.com

This action-packed sci-fi movie on Netflix has everyone glued to their screens

Rian Johnson has had one of the more interesting careers of any director currently working. Back in 2005, he announced his presence with the noir thriller called Brick, starring Joseph Gordon-Levitt. 12 years later, he was behind the camera on Star Wars: The Last Jedi directing Mark Hamill, Carrie Fisher, and Daisy Ridley. Few modern movies have generated such an intense reaction. Johnson rebounded quickly with Knives Out, which received near-universal praise from critics and moviegoers. But today, we’re hitting rewind to discuss one of Rian Johnson’s earlier successes: Looper.
MOVIES
purewow.com

This Heist Movie Just Dethroned ‘Bird Box’ as Netflix’s Most Popular Film Ever

If you haven’t already watched Red Notice on Netflix, then it’s about time you hopped on the bandwagon. Although the movie originally premiered last month, it recently broke the record as the streaming service’s most popular film. (FYI: The study was calculated based on hours watched within the movie’s first 28 days on Netflix.)
MOVIES
HipHopDX.com

Megan Thee Stallion Becomes 1st Rapper To Sign Exclusive Netflix Deal

Megan Thee Stallion is the latest rapper bringing her talents to television. The Houston hottie has signed an exclusive first-look deal with Netflix, it was announced on Thursday (December 16). The partnership will see Megan — whose nascent TV career includes a cameo in NBC’s crime comedy-drama Good Girls —...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
Poland
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Netflix
Variety

Netflix Top 10: Sandra Bullock’s Comeback Film Hits No. 1, ‘Money Heist’ Continues to Dominate

Sandra Bullock is back on Netflix, and this time, it isn’t blindfolded in a post-apocalyptic horror (a la 2018’s “Bird Box”). Her latest feature flick on the streamer, “The Unforgivable,” directed by Nora Fingscheidt, debuted at No. 1 globally on Dec. 10 and generated 85.86 million hours of subscriber viewership. In the film, Bullock stars as Ruth Slater, a woman recently released from prison who re-enters a society that refuses to forgive her past or the murder she committed. Fingscheidt joins a cohort of female directors and showrunners that dominated Netflix’s Top 10 lists for the week of Dec. 6-12, including...
MOVIES
BGR.com

5 Christmas movies dominating the Netflix charts right now

Don't Miss: Wednesday’s deals: $89 AirPods 2, Beckham pillows, $89 Philips Hue bundle, more A few weeks ago, Netflix launched an online hub featuring weekly lists of its top 10 shows and movies. These lists are different than the ones you’ll find while scrolling through the app. Netflix ranks shows and movies based on how many hours viewers spent watching them each week. It’s yet another way to discover new content that other Netflix subscribers are enjoying. For example, from November 29th to December 5th, The Power of the Dog was the top movie on the streaming service. But today, we’re...
MOVIES
thedallasnews.net

Spider-Man No Way Home Streaming Free online: How to watch

Marvel's Movie!! Here are options for downloading or watching Spider-Man: No Way Home streaming the full movie online for free on 123movies & Reddit, including where to watch the anticipated movie at home. Is Spider-Man: No Way Home available to stream? Is watching Spider-Man: No Way Home on Disney Plus, HBO Max, Netflix or Amazon Prime? Yes we have found an authentic streaming option/service. Details on how you can watch Spider-Man: No Way Home for free throughout the year are described below.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Netflix Series Finale Dominates Top Ten, But Benedict Cumberbatch Isn't Far Behind

It hasn't taken long for Lost in Space to once again find itself atop the Netflix rankings. Early Wednesday morning, the streaming service released the third and final season of the popular sci-fi series, bringing the story of the Robinson family to a close. It didn't take long for Netflix users to jump back in and start binging the final season. Thursday's edition of the Netflix Top 10 list saw Lost in Space rise to the top on its first day available.
TV & VIDEOS
Deadline

Netflix’s ‘Red Notice’ Beats Out Disney’s ‘Shang-Chi’ And ‘Jungle Cruise’ On Movie-Heavy Nielsen U.S. Streaming Chart

In a movie-centric week, Netflix’s Red Notice outdid two earlier 2021 releases that have just surfaced on Disney+, Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings and Jungle Cruise. Red Notice, which stars Dwayne Johnson, Ryan Reynolds and Gal Gadot, drew more than 1.8 billion minutes of streaming for the week of November 8 to 14. That was far more than the nearly 1.1 billion for Marvel’s Shang-Chi and 908 million for Jungle Cruise, which also stars Johnson. The latter two films had been released earlier in the year — Shang-Chi in September in theaters and Jungle Cruise in both theaters and...
TV & VIDEOS
Deadline

‘The Harder They Fall’ Tops Nielsen U.S. Streaming Chart As Netflix Has Strong Overall Movie Showing

Netflix had a good week at the virtual box office from November 1 to 7, taking the overall streaming crown with marquee feature film The Harder They Fall. Nielsen said the film racked up almost 1.2 billion minutes of streaming views. That was well ahead of any other series or film, as two-time champ You faded to the No. 2 spot at 994 million minutes of viewing and other shows also lost steam. Two other original films performed well for Netflix. Army of Thieves, a prequel to Zack Snyder’s zombie action outing Army of the Dead, collected 456 million viewing minutes. Love...
MOVIES
IGN

Every Cancelled and Ending TV Show Announced in 2021

Here's a list of all of the TV shows that have been cancelled or announced to be ending in 2021 so far. When a series is abruptly cancelled before it's able to wrap up its story, it could be for a number of reasons: ratings, budget, or casting complications. On the other hand, shows such as Netflix's The Crown and AMC's The Walking Dead have announced in advance when they're ending, allowing both shows to go out on their own terms and hopefully craft a series finale with a satisfying conclusion. Which shows are you sad to see coming to an end?
TV SERIES
Collider

'Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous’ Season 4: When It's on Netflix, Which Dinosaurs Are New & Everything Else to Know

The Jurassic Park franchise has always created a sense of awe and wonder in the minds of the viewers, acting as a doorway between earth’s preserved past and modern sci-fi fantasy. Written by Michael Crichton in the1990s, Jurassic Park and Jurassic World novel series have been largely successful in their own right, and their popularity exploded when they were adapted into live-action movies. Steven Spielberg’s Jurassic Park, based on the first novel, was released back in 1993. It was a massive hit, won three Academy Awards, and paved the way for the ever-expanding dino-franchise. So far, we’ve seen 3 Jurassic Park movies, 2 Jurassic World movies (with another on the way), and an animated TV show, Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous.
WILDLIFE
Mental_Floss

The 10 Best TV Shows to Stream on Netflix In December

December is finally here, and there are so many new Netflix shows to watch throughout the final month of the year. There’s truly something for everyone. Below, we shared a list of the 10 best Netflix shows to watch on Netflix in December. 1. Lost in Space Season 3 //...
TV SERIES
Gamespot

The 20 Best TV Series To Watch on Amazon Prime Video

For multiple awards seasons, Amazon was shut out by streaming services that had dedicated themselves to the production and development of top-drawer content. Amazon Prime Video, on the other hand, was the service that many streaming subscribers forgot they even had; it was just an extra perk for users who subscribed to Amazon's express and same-day delivery options.
TV SERIES
NewsTalk 1280 WGBF

NewsTalk 1280 WGBF

Evansville IN
9K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

NewsTalk 1280 WGBF has the best local news coverage Evansville, Indiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy