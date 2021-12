Gov. Mike Parson is asking Missouri lawmakers to raise the minimum wage for all state employees to $15 in the wake of turnover and vacancies throughout the government. Parson's office said in a statement Monday that it was "past time for us to make these investments in our state workforce, which remains one of the lowest paid in the nation." That recommendation will be included in his suggested supplemental budget for lawmakers to address during the legislative session, which starts on Jan. 5.

MISSOURI STATE ・ 12 DAYS AGO