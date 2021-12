There was a ruling that came out of Montgomery County this week that dealt with the ruling on the Clinton County Commissioners request to “correct errors and relief judgement” based on newly discovered evidence. The Commissioners are the defendants in this case and the judgement denies their motion. Clinton County commissioner Jordan Brewer said this obviously isn’t the decision they wanted, and they would meet and decide what course of action to take next, if any. Sheriff Rich Kelly says this confirms that he was right on this all along. The motion was ruled on Wednesday.

