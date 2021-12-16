Dota 2: Destroying the Mid Lane with Shadow Fiend

In a way, you’ve got to give it to developer Monkel in being immediately upfront with their inspirations behind their debut game, White Shadows. It doesn’t take a literary bookworm to see the words “All animals are equal” in the opening passages and know exactly which specific tale — and further to that, which specific writer — the game is leaning heavily on for its premise. But for anyone who has dabbled in these kinds of 2.5D platformers in recent past — especially those aiming to evoke and potentially provoke with such “oppressive” settings — it’s not exactly a new sensation. Much like the even more niche “child lost in a bleak world” microgenre we have Playdead to thank for sparking, it’s a template we’ve gotten used to. One that in the past decade hasn’t evolved beyond stark imagery and vague implications of what exactly is going on in these environmentally-focused tales. There have been outliers in the wake of both Limbo and Inside‘s monumental success, but seldom has that acclaim been matched by studios that have aimed to do what Playdead managed not once, but twice to create.

