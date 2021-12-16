ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Dota 2: Destroying the Mid Lane with Shadow Fiend

By Veselin Ignatov
estnn.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWant to dominate the mid lane with Shadow Fiend? Let’s take a look at a few things that you can do to take the game. Let’s face it, mid lane is one of the most interesting places to be when it comes down to Dota 2. Until Valve decided to update...

estnn.com

Comments / 0

Related
ComicBook

Ubisoft Makes One of the Greatest Games of All Time Free For 24 Hours

One of the greatest games of all time is 100 percent and completely free, courtesy of Ubisoft, the developer and publisher best known for games and series like Assassin's Creed, Far Cry, The Division, and Ghost Recon. Over the years, Ubisoft has delivered several generational classics. You may not be able to tell by its recent releases like Far Cry 6 and Rider's Republic, but Ubisoft has greatly contributed to the list of best games of all time. One of its contributions include one of the best stealth games ever made, or in fewer words, Tom Clancy's Splinter Cell: Chaos Theory, which is not only one of the highest-rated games of its time, but a commercial success as well, and now it's 100 percent free to download, but you have to act quickly to take advantage of this offer.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Popular PS4 Game Is Now $0.99 for a Limited Time

A popular PS4 game is now $0.99 for a limited time. The PS4 has one of the greatest libraries across all of gaming. It has incredible exclusive games like Death Stranding, Ghost of Tsushima, God of War, Uncharted 4, Persona 5, Marvel's Spider-Man, Bloodborne, and The Last of Us Part II. It also has multi-platform games like Red Dead Redemption 2, The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, and Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice. Does it all add up to outdo the Xbox 360 library? Well, that's up for debate, but there's no denying there's an endless number of great games to play on PS4, including Oxenfree, which is $0.99 until December 23.
VIDEO GAMES
estnn.com

Dota 2: The Best Items for Phantom Assassin

Let’s take a good look at some of the best items you can get for Phantom Assassin. There are a few heroes in Dota 2 that have the firepower and presence of Phantom Assassin. This is a hero that has been in Dota 2 for many years and has earned its name as one of the best carries in the game. Phantom Assassin is one of the few heroes in Dota 2 that is not influenced by the meta. Sure, there are patches where the hero is better than other carries, but she is always a viable pick, especially in some matchups.
VIDEO GAMES
PCGamesN

DOTA: Dragon’s Blood Book 2 hits Netflix in four weeks

The second season of DOTA’s animated show Dragon’s Blood will be available to stream on January 6, 2022. As spotted by DOTA 2 community figure Wykrhm Reddy, the Netflix page for DOTA: Dragon’s Blood Book 2 now has a release date and a swanky new trailer to boot.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fiend#Valve#Sf#Shadowraze
estnn.com

Dota 2: The Best Items for Medusa

Medusa is a hero who's notorious for her right-click potential — so here's some of the best items you can get for her. Only a few Dota 2 heroes can compete against Medusa when it comes down to carries. She is often thought the be the best hero for the late game because of her abilities. Besides being a good damage dealer, Medusa is one of (if not the) tankiest heroes in the game. This allows her to soak a lot of damage and “outlive” her opponents.
VIDEO GAMES
estnn.com

Dota 2: The Best Items for Necrophos

An overview of some of the best items for Necrophos, one of the universal Dota 2 heroes. Necrophos is one of the most interesting Dota 2 heroes you can play because he can fit in numerous roles. Some people probably remember the days when he used to be the go-to midlaner. Necro was also a fantastic carry, offlaner, and even a position four. Although he is not among the go-to picks in pro grames, the hero continues to play a crucial role in PUBs. In fact, he is one of the most picked Dota 2 heroes, which is a clear sign that people like utilizing his potential.
VIDEO GAMES
estnn.com

Dota 2: How to Gain MMR with Pudge

We break down what you can do to gain MMR with Pudge, one of the most popular heroes. There are only a few heroes that are as popular as Pudge. This is by far the most played hero in every meta when it comes down to pubs. Despite being one of the Dota 2 heroes with the highest skill cap, Pudge is picked in every MMR bracket. He is also among the few heroes capable of fitting in pretty much every role, except for position 1.
VIDEO GAMES
estnn.com

Dota 2: The Best Items Crystal Maiden

Here are some of the best items you can get for Crystal Maiden, one of the best support heroes in Dota 2. Our series of articles with the best items for a certain hero continues with Crystal Maiden. This is one of the most legendary Dota 2 heroes in the game and classic support for PUB games. Crystal Maiden is often a part of many pro drafts, but she is definitely more popular among casual Dota 2 fans.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
estnn.com

Dota 2: How to Utilize Anti-Mage’s Full Potential?

Anti-Mage is one of the best carries in Dota 2, so here is how to make the most after picking him in your pubs. Every meta in Dota 2 favors certain heroes over others. There are only a few carries in the game that can work almost all the time, and one of them is Anti-Mage. This is a hero that pro teams pick when they have their backs against the wall because he has the potential to carry his team to victory. Besides being a niche pick in pro games, AM is regularly picked in PUBs because of his carrying capabilities.
VIDEO GAMES
estnn.com

Fortnite Chapter 3: Epic Deploys Huge Changes To Shotguns, MK-Seven Rifle & More

An unexpected Fortnite patch today produced several significant changes to most of this season’s weapons. Only five days have passed since Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1’s release, following a lengthy stay in Chapter 2. Epic Games utilized this game-changing opportunity to flip the island and create all-new locations and weapons. The new selection of weapons includes Shotguns, Submachine Guns and Assault Rifles.
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

RNG picks up Bin, Xiaohu returns to mid lane for 2022 LPL Spring Split

One of the best teams in League of Legends has added another weapon to its arsenal for 2022. China’s Royal Never Give Up has officially acquired Bin to fill in the open spot left on the team. The reason for this vacancy is that Xiaohu will be role swapping back to the mid lane after spending a year in the top lane.
VIDEO GAMES
dexerto.com

Dota 2 ranks explained: seasonal medals, MMR distribution, more

Dota 2’s ranked system can seem daunting to old and new players alike. To make things easier for you, we’ve compiled everything you need to know in one comprehensive guide. Dota 2 is home to many players, old and new. Despite being almost ten years old, it still...
VIDEO GAMES
estnn.com

Dota 2: Top 5 Heroes Who Shine In Every Meta

The heroes worth picking — no matter the meta. Dota 2 may be a great game, but we all know how tough it is to play this old school MOBA. To top things off, Dota keeps changing sometimes slowly but dramatically at other times. It is tough to keep track of what is happening in the game if a player is out of touch or just doesn’t want to read a book long before playing.
VIDEO GAMES
dexerto.com

Valve makes Dota 2 tournament change logo potentially “promoting communism”

Dota 2 tournament organizer Epic Esports Events (EEE) has changed the logo for the Eastern Europe Dota Pro Circuit, following a request from Valve. The logo was said to potentially violate Ukrainian laws over the promotion of communism. With many countries in Eastern Europe remaining staunchly anti-communist in the post-Soviet...
VIDEO GAMES
hardcoregamer.com

Review: White Shadows

In a way, you’ve got to give it to developer Monkel in being immediately upfront with their inspirations behind their debut game, White Shadows. It doesn’t take a literary bookworm to see the words “All animals are equal” in the opening passages and know exactly which specific tale — and further to that, which specific writer — the game is leaning heavily on for its premise. But for anyone who has dabbled in these kinds of 2.5D platformers in recent past — especially those aiming to evoke and potentially provoke with such “oppressive” settings — it’s not exactly a new sensation. Much like the even more niche “child lost in a bleak world” microgenre we have Playdead to thank for sparking, it’s a template we’ve gotten used to. One that in the past decade hasn’t evolved beyond stark imagery and vague implications of what exactly is going on in these environmentally-focused tales. There have been outliers in the wake of both Limbo and Inside‘s monumental success, but seldom has that acclaim been matched by studios that have aimed to do what Playdead managed not once, but twice to create.
VIDEO GAMES
estnn.com

Fortnite Delta-One Quests: How To Collect Thrashball Memorabilia

Learn where to find Thrashball Memorabilia to complete Fortnite x Gears of War Delta-One Quests. Fortnite’s latest Gaming Legends Series addition brought Gears of War stars Marcus Fenix and Kait Diaz into Battle Royale mode. The two figures joined an expansive list of iconic such as Lara Croft, Master Chief and Kratos as playable Fortnite characters. With that, Epic Games introduced Delta-One Quests, which yields players the Crimson Omen Spray upon completion.
VIDEO GAMES
estnn.com

Fortnite Chapter 3: How To Unlock Battle Pass Super Styles

Learn how to unlock Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1’s Battle Pass Super Level Styles. Fortnite developer Epic Games deployed Patch v19.01 this morning following a brief downtime. Waiting on the other side should delight all Battle Pass completionists thirsty for more levels and unlockable skin styles. For some time,...
VIDEO GAMES
estnn.com

Dota 2: 2022 DPC SEA Division I and Division II Week 2 Results

Let’s take a brief look at some of the most interesting matches that took place during the week in SEA. SEA is a region in Dota 2 that often gets a lot of attention because the teams tend to pick innovative and unconventional heroes a little outside of the meta. After the roster changes post-TI 9, most of the top teams are also evenly matched, which makes every encounter even more special.
VIDEO GAMES
estnn.com

Valorant: What To Expect From VCT 2022

Valorant Champions Tour’s Youtube channel just posted a video going over the most important changes for the coming year. Even though the first ever Valorant Champions are yet to conclude; Riot Games and the Valorant team is already preparing for 2022. Expressing their delight at the growth of Valorant esports this year, and adding they want to take things to the next level.
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy