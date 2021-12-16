Negative capacitance in topological transistors could reduce computing's unsustainable energy load

Understanding how molecules interact at the atomic level is essential to generating breakthroughs in areas such as drug discovery, fighting climate change and advancing materials science. To accelerate these crucial developments, scientists need the ability to accurately simulate molecules in software in order to study their properties and interactions. In 2022, improvements in quantum hardware and software will allow these simulations to happen in important areas for the first time, paving the way for a new era in molecular science.

SCIENCE ・ 1 DAY AGO