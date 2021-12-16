Negative capacitance in topological transistors could reduce computing's unsustainable energy load
(Nanowerk News) Australian researchers have discovered that negative capacitance could lower the energy used in electronics and computing, which represents 8% of global electricity demand. The researchers at four universities within the ARC Centre of Excellence in Future Low-Energy Electronics Technologies (FLEET) applied negative capacitance to make topological transistors...www.nanowerk.com
