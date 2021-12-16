ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Physics

Demonstrating Feshbach resonances between a single ion and ultracold atoms

nanowerk.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the article(Nanowerk News) A team led by Prof. Dr. Tobias Schätz, Professor of Atomic and Quantum Physics at the Institute of Physics at the University of Freiburg, Dr. Pascal Weckesser, Fabian Thielemann and colleagues, demonstrate magnetic Feshbach resonances between a single barium ion and lithium atoms at near absolute zero...

www.nanowerk.com

Comments / 0

Related
techxplore.com

A pair of gold flakes creates a self-assembled resonator

For exploring materials down to the nano-level, researchers often need to construct a complex structure to house the materials—a time-consuming and complicated process. But imagine if there was a way the structure could simply build itself. That is exactly what researchers from Chalmers University of Technology, Sweden, now present in an article in the journal Nature.
PHYSICS
scitechdaily.com

Tetra-Neutron Experiment: Understanding of Nuclear Forces Might Have To Be Significantly Changed

The tetra-neutron – experiment finds evidence for a long-sought particle comprising four neutrons. While all atomic nuclei except hydrogen are composed of protons and neutrons, physicists have been searching for a particle consisting of two, three, or four neutrons for over half a century. Experiments by a team of physicists of the Technical University of Munich (TUM) at the accelerator laboratory on the Garching research campus now indicate that a particle comprising four bound neutrons may well exist.
ASTRONOMY
Phys.org

Novel quantum device design promises a regular flow of entangled electrons on demand

Quantum computer and many other quantum technologies rely on the generation of quantum-entangled pairs of electrons. However, the systems developed so far typically produce a noisy and random flow of entangled electrons, which hinders synchronized operations on the entangled particles. Now, researchers from Aalto University in Finland propose a way to produce a regular flow of spin-entangled electrons.
COMPUTERS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Quantum Physics#Atomic#Quantum Superposition#Quantum Mechanics#Atoms#The Institute Of Physics
scitechdaily.com

Researchers Uncover the Mechanism of Ion Transport in Aqueous Li-Ion Batteries

Microscopic understanding of solvation structure reveals heterogeneity in the superconcentrated water-in-salt electrolytes. Lithium-ion batteries are notorious for being a fire hazard due to their flammable organic electrolytes. As such, there has been much effort to utilize water-based electrolytes as a safer alternative. However, this is hampered by the problem of water molecules undergoing electrolysis into hydrogen and oxygen within the battery, which causes various problems such as poor efficiency, short device longevity, and safety issues.
CHEMISTRY
Science News

Physicists have coaxed ultracold atoms into an elusive form of quantum matter

An elusive form of matter called a quantum spin liquid isn’t a liquid, and it doesn’t spin — but it sure is quantum. Predicted nearly 50 years ago, quantum spin liquids have long evaded definitive detection in the laboratory. But now, a lattice of ultracold atoms held in place with lasers has shown hallmarks of the long-sought form of matter, researchers report in the Dec. 3 Science.
PHYSICS
APS physics

Quantum Variational Optimization of Ramsey Interferometry and Atomic Clocks

See Viewpoint: Pushing the Limits of Quantum Sensing with Variational Quantum Circuits. We discuss quantum variational optimization of Ramsey interferometry with ensembles of. entangled atoms, and its application to atomic clocks based on a Bayesian approach to phase estimation. We identify best input states and generalized measurements within a variational approximation for the corresponding entangling and decoding quantum circuits. These circuits are built from basic quantum operations available for the particular sensor platform, such as one-axis twisting, or finite range interactions. Optimization is defined relative to a cost function, which in the present study is the Bayesian mean squared error of the estimated phase for a given prior distribution; i.e., we optimize for a finite dynamic range of the interferometer. In analogous variational optimizations of optical atomic clocks, we use the Allan deviation for a given Ramsey interrogation time as the relevant cost function for the long-term instability. Remarkably, even low-depth quantum circuits yield excellent results that closely approach the fundamental quantum limits for optimal Ramsey interferometry and atomic clocks. The quantum metrological schemes identified here are readily applicable to atomic clocks based on optical lattices, tweezer arrays, or trapped ions. While in the present work variationally optimized circuits are found with classical simulations, optimization can also be performed “on” the (physical) quantum sensor, also in regimes not accessible to classical computations and in the presence of imperfections.
SCIENCE
nanowerk.com

Flawed diamonds may provide perfect interface for quantum computers

(Nanowerk News) Flaws in diamonds — atomic defects where carbon is replaced by nitrogen or another element — may offer a close-to-perfect interface for quantum computing, a proposed communications exchange that promises to be faster and more secure than current methods. There’s one major problem, though: these flaws,...
ENGINEERING
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Physics
NewsBreak
Chemistry
nanowerk.com

Scientists create stable materials for more efficient solar cells

(Nanowerk News) Researchers from Queen Mary University of London have developed a new process for producing stable perovskite materials to create more efficient solar cells. Crystalline silicon is the most widely used material for solar cells. However, over the last decade, perovskite solar cells, made from metal halide perovskite materials, have shown promise to make cheaper, and potentially more efficient solar cells than silicon.
SCIENCE
scitechdaily.com

Quantum Algorithms Bring Ions to a Standstill – Towards Even More Accurate Optical Atomic Clocks

QUEST researchers overcome a major hurdle on the journey towards even more accurate optical atomic clocks. Laser beams can do more than just heat things up; they can cool them down too. That is nothing new for physicists who have devoted themselves to precision spectroscopy and the development of optical atomic clocks. But what is new is the extremely low temperature that researchers at the QUEST Institute at the Physikalisch-Technische Bundesanstalt (PTB) have been able to reach with their highly charged ions – this type of ion has never been cooled down as far as 200 µK before. The team working on this succeeded by combining their established methods which include the laser cooling of coupled ions and methods from the field of quantum computing. The application of quantum algorithms ensured that ions that are too dissimilar for traditional laser cooling to work effectively could be cooled down together after all. This means that we are getting closer to an optical atomic clock with highly charged ions, and this clock might have the potential to be even more accurate than existing optical atomic clocks. The results have been published in the current issue of Physical Review X.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Gravitational caustics in an atom laser

Typically discussed in the context of optics, caustics are envelopes of classical trajectories (rays) where the density of states diverges, resulting in pronounced observable features such as bright points, curves, and extended networks of patterns. Here, we generate caustics in the matter waves of an atom laser, providing a striking experimental example of catastrophe theory applied to atom optics in an accelerated (gravitational) reference frame. We showcase caustics formed by individual attractive and repulsive potentials, and present an example of a network generated by multiple potentials. Exploiting internal atomic states, we demonstrate fluid-flow tracing as another tool of this flexible experimental platform. The effective gravity experienced by the atoms can be tuned with magnetic gradients, forming caustics analogous to those produced by gravitational lensing. From a more applied point of view, atom optics affords perspectives for metrology, atom interferometry, and nanofabrication. Caustics in this context may lead to quantum innovations as they are an inherently robust way of manipulating matter waves.
CHEMISTRY
nanowerk.com

Fabricating stable, high-mobility transistors for next-generation display technologies

(Nanowerk News) Amorphous oxide semiconductors (AOS) are a promising option for the next generation of display technologies due to their low costs and high electron (charge carrier) mobility. The high mobility, in particular, is essential for high-speed images. But AOSs also have a distinct drawback that is hampering their commercialization — the mobility–stability tradeoff.
ENGINEERING
nanowerk.com

Scientists successfully manipulate a single skyrmion at room temperature

(Nanowerk News) Scientists from the RIKEN Center for Emergent Matter Science and collaborators have shown that they can manipulate single skyrmions—tiny magnetic vortices that could be used as computing bits in future ultra-dense information storage devices—using pulses of electric current, at room temperature. Skyrmions—tiny particles that can be...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Ti"“graphene single-atom material for improved energy level alignment in perovskite solar cells

Carbon-based perovskite solar cells (C-PSCs) are widely accepted as stable, cost-effective photovoltaics. However, C-PSCs have been suffering from relatively low power conversion efficiencies (PCEs) due to severe electrode-related energy loss. Herein, we report the application of a single-atom material (SAM) as the back electrode in C-PSCs. Our Ti1"“rGO consists of single titanium (Ti) adatoms anchored on reduced graphene oxide (rGO) in a well-defined Ti1O4-OH configuration capable of tuning the electronic properties of rGO. The downshift of the Fermi level notably minimizes the series resistance of the carbon-based electrode. By combining with an advanced modular cell architecture, a steady-state PCE of up to 20.6% for C-PSCs is finally achieved. Furthermore, the devices without encapsulation retain 98% and 95% of their initial values for 1,300"‰h under 1"‰sun of illumination at 25Â°C and 60"‰Â°C, respectively.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Phys.org

Scientists develop colossal 3D electrical anisotropy of MoAlB single crystal

Three-dimensional (3D) anisotropic functional properties of a single material (such as magnetic, electrical, thermal and optical properties, etc.) are not only conducive to the multi-use of materials, but also help to enrich the regulatory dimension of functional materials. Researchers from the Hefei Institutes of Physical Science (HFIPS) of the Chinese...
CHEMISTRY
technologynetworks.com

Efficient Gas Separation With Atomic Pores

By crafting atomic-scale holes in atomically thin membranes, it should be possible to create molecular sieves for precise and efficient gas separation, including extraction of carbon dioxide from air, University of Manchester researchers have found. If a pore size in a membrane is comparable to the size of atoms and...
CHEMISTRY
Phys.org

Toward fusion energy, team models plasma turbulence on the nation's fastest supercomputer

A team modeled plasma turbulence on the nation's fastest supercomputer to better understand plasma behavior. The same process that fuels stars could one day be used to generate massive amounts of power here on Earth. Nuclear fusion—in which atomic nuclei fuse to form heavier nuclei and release energy in the process—promises to be a long-term, sustainable, and safe form of energy. But scientists are still trying to fine-tune the process of creating net fusion power.
INDUSTRY
nanowerk.com

Artificial Intelligence magnifies the utility of electron microscopes

(Nanowerk News) An AI framework enables Argonne scientists to improve a decades-old imaging technique. With resolution 1,000 times greater than a light microscope, electron microscopes are exceptionally good at imaging materials and detailing their properties. But like all technologies, they have some limitations. To overcome these limitations, scientists have traditionally...
SOFTWARE

Comments / 0

Community Policy