We all know Santa fancies a red suit, but Greenwood is where he prefers to be! The Seattle Santa - as he's known - has been helping the real Santa make wishes come true for all those on the positive side of the "naughty or nice list." And he's not only joyous, he's also generous. Each year, the Seattle Santa donates half of his earnings to local charities. Producer Chris Barnes takes a look at Seattle's jolly old elf and all the work that goes into spreading holiday cheer. Professional photos © Spike Mafford.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 3 DAYS AGO