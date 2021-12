BURLINGTON — Early Monday morning, Vermont Lt. Gov. Molly Gray declared her candidacy for Vermont’s lone congressional seat being vacated by Congressman Peter Welch. A lifelong Vermonter, Gray, 37, was born and raised in South Newbury, Vt., on a vegetable and dairy farm still operated by her family today. She has served Vermont in Washington as an aide to Congressman Welch, statewide as an assistant attorney general and now as lieutenant governor. Before entering public office, Gray spent her career advocating for human rights and humanitarian assistance in Vermont, Washington and around the globe.

VERMONT STATE ・ 14 DAYS AGO