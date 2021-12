Lily Collins thinks Hollywood should always try to "do better" when it comes to diversity. The 32-year-old star's Netflix series 'Emily in Paris' - in which she plays the lead role - was criticised for the narrow make-up of its cast in the first season but the actress has promised improvements have been made for the upcoming second season and she was proud to be involved with discussions on the subject.

CELEBRITIES ・ 11 DAYS AGO