A message from City Manager Rick Getschow reflecting on highlights from 2021. The 2022 City budget is $55,617,390 and the property tax levy is $40,607,612, an increase of 4.7% compared to 2021. The median single-family home (MSFH) in Eden Prairie is valued at $430,400 for 2022, which represents a property value increase of 3.5%. As a result, the estimated City property tax for a MSFH in 2022 is $1,424, an increase of 6.1%. More information about the City budget is available at edenprairie.org/Budget.

EDEN PRAIRIE, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO