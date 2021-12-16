ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Licence to trill: Apple TV+ plans documentary on James Bond soundtracks

By Syndicated Content
hot96.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the article(Reuters) – “The Sound of 007”, a documentary commemorating music from the James Bond movies will debut on Apple TV+ next year to mark the 60th anniversary of the Bond franchise. The programme will explore the creation of the...

hot96.com

Comments / 0

Related
cbslocal.com

Netflix’s Most Watched Movie Of All Time

(CNN) — Dwayne Johnson has reason to break out his Teremana and end 2021 with a toast. His latest movie, “Red Notice,” is now the most watched movie in Netflix history, according to the streaming giant. “Red Notice” brought in 328.8 million viewing hours, Netflix reports, topping the previous record...
MOVIES
Best Life

9 New Movies You Can Watch on Netflix This Weekend

December is a great time for movies, as any buff will tell you. Studios are releasing their Oscar hopefuls and potential end-of-year blockbusters, not to mention holiday-themed entertainment. And plenty of those options are readily available for you on Netflix, along with some older favorites that just hit the streaming service. From a Spielberg/Cruise team-up to a surefire Best Picture contender, read on to find out what new movies you should be watching on Netflix this weekend.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Trill#Licence#Reuters#British#Walt Disney Co#Apple Tv Original#Showtime
Popculture

Netflix Users Only Have Days Left to Watch This Epic Kevin Costner Classic

Right now Netflix has an epic Kevin Costner movie available to stream, but users only have a few days left to watch the classic flick. Head over to the streamer now and queue up Waterworld, a big-budget Costner film from the '90s that also stars Jeanne Tripplehorn, Tina Majorino, and late film icon Dennis Hopper. The movie also featured beloved character actor Michael Jeter, who passed away in 2003.
MOVIES
Popculture

Ryan Reynolds' Worst Movie Just Hit HBO Max

HBO Max subscribers just got treated to a Ryan Reynolds-starring film, though the most recent addition to the streaming library may not be much to celebrate. While the actor is known for his roles in films like Dead Pool, Free Guy, and Red Notice it is another far less critically-acclaimed film of his that just made its way to HBO Max – R.I.P.D., the 2013 supernatural action-comedy regarded as the worst film of Reynold's career.
MOVIES
BGR.com

This action-packed sci-fi movie on Netflix has everyone glued to their screens

Rian Johnson has had one of the more interesting careers of any director currently working. Back in 2005, he announced his presence with the noir thriller called Brick, starring Joseph Gordon-Levitt. 12 years later, he was behind the camera on Star Wars: The Last Jedi directing Mark Hamill, Carrie Fisher, and Daisy Ridley. Few modern movies have generated such an intense reaction. Johnson rebounded quickly with Knives Out, which received near-universal praise from critics and moviegoers. But today, we’re hitting rewind to discuss one of Rian Johnson’s earlier successes: Looper.
MOVIES
thedigitalfix.com

Ryan Reynolds “interested” in being the next James Bond

No Time To Die, the latest James Bond movie which is currently taking the box office by storm, was the last appearance of Daniel Craig as agent 007. Although the search for Craig’s successor is still in its early days, and no front runners for the next James Bond have been announced, one actor has put his name forward. Ryan Reynolds, star of the MCU film Deadpool and Netflix’s action movie Red Notice, has expressed his interest in throwing his hat into the James Bond ring.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Apple TV
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Netflix
purewow.com

This Heist Movie Just Dethroned ‘Bird Box’ as Netflix’s Most Popular Film Ever

If you haven’t already watched Red Notice on Netflix, then it’s about time you hopped on the bandwagon. Although the movie originally premiered last month, it recently broke the record as the streaming service’s most popular film. (FYI: The study was calculated based on hours watched within the movie’s first 28 days on Netflix.)
MOVIES
Variety

Netflix Top 10: Sandra Bullock’s Comeback Film Hits No. 1, ‘Money Heist’ Continues to Dominate

Sandra Bullock is back on Netflix, and this time, it isn’t blindfolded in a post-apocalyptic horror (a la 2018’s “Bird Box”). Her latest feature flick on the streamer, “The Unforgivable,” directed by Nora Fingscheidt, debuted at No. 1 globally on Dec. 10 and generated 85.86 million hours of subscriber viewership. In the film, Bullock stars as Ruth Slater, a woman recently released from prison who re-enters a society that refuses to forgive her past or the murder she committed. Fingscheidt joins a cohort of female directors and showrunners that dominated Netflix’s Top 10 lists for the week of Dec. 6-12, including...
MOVIES
Collider

‘No Time to Die’ to ‘Skyfall’: Daniel Craig’s James Bond Films, Ranked

The sun has set on Daniel Craig's landmark run as James Bond. Four decades after Sean Connery first starred as James Bond in 1962's Dr. No, five more actors went on to play the character in a series of films that varied wildly in quality and box office success. The formula changed very little until 2006's Casino Royale, which took some eye-popping risks as it reinvented Bond for a new generation and century.
MOVIES
No Film School

James Bond Producer Says Character Will Always Be a Man

There's a lot of debate about who should be the next Bond. But apparently, we can eliminate all women from the conversation now. James Bond is one of the most famous characters of all time. He debuted in film in the 1960s and has spanned every decade since, with new actors bringing him to life.
MOVIES
wkml.com

James Bond: Could the Next 007 Be Non-Binary?

With the Daniel Craig-era of James Bond officially in the rearview, the topic of the next 007 is something that’s front-of-mind for fans of the iconic British secret agent. For producer Barbara Broccoli, the identity of Bond is up for debate in more ways than one. In an appearance...
MOVIES
Primetimer

James Bond producers on why they'll never do a TV series

Even though 007 made his screen debut on TV in a 1954 CBS teleplay adaptation of Casino Royale, James Bond producers aren't interested in taking their lucrative and long-running franchise to the small-screen. With Amazon poised to purchase James Bond studio MGM, the pressure for a TV series will be even greater. “From our point of view, we try to focus on making good James Bond pictures and that takes a lot of time and thought — it takes a couple of years working on the script with a director,” Michael G. Wilson, who oversees James Bond with Barbara Broccoli, tells The Wrap. “If we had to make a TV series on top of that and put that same amount of energy into 10 or 20 hours of content, that’s a big commitment. So, we’d have to delegate. And we’ve been very reluctant to delegate.” Broccoli adds: “We’re not a factory. Our movies are all hand-made. We’ve always been a family business and it will remain a family business, so long as we keep breathing.”
TV & VIDEOS
digitalspy.com

How No Time to Die crafted that dark James Bond moment

No Time to Die spoilers follow. No Time to Die filmmakers brought on "seasoned" editors (and fans of the franchise) to deliver depth to the final scenes of Daniel Craig's last outing as Bond. Editors Tom Cross (Oscar winner for Whiplash) and Elliot Graham (Academy Award nominee for Milk) sculpted...
MOVIES
Variety

Spike Lee Teams With Netflix for Multi-Year Creative Partnership

Academy Award-winner Spike Lee and his 40 Acres and a Mule Filmworks have formed a multi-year creative partnership with Netflix, following successful collaborations on “Da 5 Bloods” and the “She’s Gotta Have It” series. News of the deal comes after Lee and Netflix collaborated on four projects, with Lee writing and directing “Da 5 Bloods” and “She’s Gotta Have It,” directing “Rodney King” and producing “See You Yesterday.” In previous interviews with Variety, the filmmaker has praised the streamer for taking the proverbial risk on projects like “Da 5 Bloods” and “She’s Gotta Have It” when other studios have turned them...
TV & VIDEOS
Esquire

The Next James Bond Will Be a British Man of 'Any Ethnicity, Says Producer

The question of who should become the next James Bond is one that fans and filmmakers alike have been pondering for years, ever since it was first rumoured that Daniel Craig would be stepping down from the role. Idris Elba has long been among the bookies' favourites for the gig, which would make him the first black Bond, while some corners of the internet believe it's time to see a woman pick up the gun and martini.
CELEBRITIES
Cartoon Brew

Animation Coming To Netflix, Disney+, HBO Max, Apple TV+, Paramount+, Hulu, Criterion And Peacock In December 2021

The year may be wrapping up, but streamers aren’t slowing down their animation releases. For December, we’re expanding our monthly round-up of shows and films to include Comcast-NBCUniversal’s Peacock service. It’ll now be included monthly alongside Netflix, Disney+, HBO Max, Apple TV+, Paramount+, Hulu, and The Criterion Channel. If there are other U.S. streaming services you’d like to see added to our line-up, share a comment below.
TV SERIES
Variety

‘Lord of the Rings’ at 20: Why Peter Jackson’s Trilogy Was One of Hollywood’s Riskiest Projects Ever

After success with several small-scale films, Peter Jackson in 1992 told Variety he was looking for a project “that will really push me.” He found something that surpassed everyone’s expectations. This month marks the 20th anniversary of Jackson’s “The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Rings,” which kicked off the 2001-2003 film trilogy based on the books by J.R.R. Tolkien. In 2000, Jackson told Variety “LOTR” was “the Holy Grail of filmmaking, a once-in-a-lifetime experience.” In retrospect, handing this massive project to Jackson seems like a no-brainer: great material for a great filmmaker. But in fact, there were so many unknown...
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy