TVS Motor Company, JMD, Sudarshan Venu and Dr Markus Schramm, Head of BMW Motorrad, announce the expansion of their cooperation agreement for future technologies and Electric Vehicles

birminghamnews.net
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleHosur (Tamil Nadu) [India], December 16 (ANI/BusinessWire India): TVS Motor Company and BMW Motorrad today announced that they are extending and expanding their long-term partnership with the joint development of new platforms and future technologies, including Electric Vehicles. Based on this decision, TVS Motor Company's scope will include the...

www.birminghamnews.net

