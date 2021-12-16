Accor's Ibis takes over second Travelodge property at Heathrow

Radisson announced the launch of its bold and unconventional brand, Radisson RED, in India, with the opening of Radisson RED Chandigarh Mohali. The hotel is first of 10 hotels slated to open in the market under the brand’s umbrella within the next three to five years, catering to the needs of the new age travellers in India and across the world, with its bold and stylish properties situated in dynamic, urban and scenic locations. This offers guests endless opportunities to tune in and out – switching effortlessly between business and leisure. By incorporating art, music and fashion into its services and experiences along with an added focus on communal spaces such as the bars and lobbies, digital customer service and bold coloured interiors – Radisson RED is poised to set the benchmark for the future of contemporary hospitality. The brand also prides itself on stylish public spaces with standout design, cutting-edge technology, and eclectic food experiences.

