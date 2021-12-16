ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Accor's Ibis takes over second Travelodge property at Heathrow

businesstraveller.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleAccor has added an Ibis Budget property on the Bath Road close to Heathrow Terminals 2 and 3. The 307-room Ibis Budget London Heathrow Central previously traded under the Travelodge brand, and will now undergo “a comprehensive renovation and redesign”, featuring Ibis Budget’s ‘reboost’ design concept,...

www.businesstraveller.com

businesstraveller.com

Heathrow expects to welcome 45 million passengers in 2022

Heathrow expects passenger traffic to remain at just over half pre-pandemic levels next year. The airport said that it “forecasts a slow start to 2022, finishing next year with around 45 million passengers”, compared to the record 80.9 million recorded in 2019 prior to the onset of Covid-19.
ECONOMY
whtc.com

London’s Heathrow says business travellers cancelling over Omicron

LONDON (Reuters) – London’s Heathrow Airport said it was seeing high levels of business travellers cancelling over concerns they could be trapped overseas by travel restrictions triggered by the new Omicron variant of coronavirus. The airport said demand in November was down 60% on pre-pandemic levels, despite the...
WORLD
simpleflying.com

Alitalia’s London Heathrow Slots Will Return To Etihad In March

Defunct Italian airline Alitalia will return its lucrative Heathrow slots to Etihad in March 2022. All 68 of the carrier’s weekly slots, which are currently being used by new Italian flag carrier ITA Airways, will head to Etihad on March 27th, 2022. Etihad is the owner of these slots but has leased them to Alitalia since 2016.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
businesstraveller.com

Radisson Hotel Group launches its first Radisson RED hotel in Chandigarh Mohali

Radisson announced the launch of its bold and unconventional brand, Radisson RED, in India, with the opening of Radisson RED Chandigarh Mohali. The hotel is first of 10 hotels slated to open in the market under the brand’s umbrella within the next three to five years, catering to the needs of the new age travellers in India and across the world, with its bold and stylish properties situated in dynamic, urban and scenic locations. This offers guests endless opportunities to tune in and out – switching effortlessly between business and leisure. By incorporating art, music and fashion into its services and experiences along with an added focus on communal spaces such as the bars and lobbies, digital customer service and bold coloured interiors – Radisson RED is poised to set the benchmark for the future of contemporary hospitality. The brand also prides itself on stylish public spaces with standout design, cutting-edge technology, and eclectic food experiences.
BEAUTY & FASHION
The Independent

Strikes over Night Tube to go ahead from Friday

Strikes by London Underground drivers will go ahead from Friday after talks failed to resolve a row over the Night Tube.Members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport union (RMT) will stage an eight hour walkout on the Central and Victoria lines from 8.30pm on Friday and a 24-hour stoppage on Saturday on the Central, Jubilee, Northern, Piccadilly and Victoria lines.Travellers were warned that the action will cause disruption to Tube services, with little or no service in places.The issue at the heart of the dispute is that the dedicated Night Tube driver grade has been ripped upMick Lynch, RMTTalks were...
TRAFFIC
businesstraveller.com

British Airways launches January 2022 sale

British Airways and its counterpart BA Holidays have launched their latest sale promotion, which runs until January 25, 2022. Discounted flights and holidays are available to over 100 destinations, with offers including return fares to Dubai from £299, New York from £326, San Francisco from £345, Bermuda from £498 and the Bahamas from £559.
INDUSTRY
Daily Mail

Dubai ruler's ex-security chief sues for unfair dismissal: Powerlifitng former Marine accuses UK firm of favouritism after it let him go but kept guards on with less experience under Covid cuts

Dubai ruler Sheikh Mohammed Al Maktoum's former security manager who was in charge after the sheikh's wife had a two-year affair with another bodyguard is fighting an unfair dismissal battle. Mark Bromilow, 41, who served in the Royal Marines and is a former world powerlifting champion is claiming that he...
WORLD
NewsBreak
Economy
loudersound.com

The Damned reschedule original line-up’s UK tour once again

Punk legends The Damned have postponed their UK tour again, moving their scheduled February dates to October/November. The group’s original line-up - vocalist Dave Vanian, bassist Captain Sensible, guitarist Brian James and drummer Rat Scabies - announced their decision in a joint statement issued today, December 17. “As a...
MUSIC
businesstraveller.com

Qantas to resume nonstop Rome flights after 18-year gap

Qantas has announced plans to offer nonstop flights between Perth and Rome next year. The seasonal Sydney-Perth-Rome route will operate thrice-weekly from June 22, 2022, using the carrier’s B787 Dreamliner aircraft. As things stand it will be the only direct, nonstop route between Continental Europe and Australia, and it...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
businesstraveller.com

Icelandair to launch Raleigh-Durham service

Following yesterday’s news regarding Play’s planned services to Baltimore and Boston, Icelandair has today announced that it will launch another transatlantic route in 2022. Between May and October the carrier will fly between Reykjavik and Raleigh-Durham (RDU) in North Carolina. Icelandair will deploy narrow-body B737 Max 8 aircraft...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
businesstraveller.com

Air France-KLM orders 100 Airbus A320 neo family aircraft

Air France-KLM has announced an order for 100 Airbus A320 neo family aircraft, along with purchase rights for an additional 60 planes. The group said that it had made the decision “to move forward on the Group’s goal to improve its economic and environmental performance through the introduction of next generation aircraft”.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
businesstraveller.com

Emirates takes delivery of 123rd and final A380

Emirates has taken delivery of its final A380 aircraft, marking the end of production of the Boeing superjumbo. Readers can watch a video of the delivery event, as well as the aircraft performing a low approach over Hamburg, on our forum here. The carrier’s 123rd A380 is registered A6-EVS, and...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
BBC

Rail fares to go up by nearly 4% across Scotland

Rail fares on routes across Scotland are set to increase by 3.8% next year. Peak, off-peak and all season tickets will all see the biggest hike in nearly a decade. The price increase has been criticised by unions amid soaring inflation rates. But the Scottish government said it had put...
TRAFFIC
The Independent

Train passengers to be hit by largest fares rise in nine years

Britain’s train passengers will be hit with the largest fares rise in nearly a decade next year.The Department for Transport announced that ticket prices will rise by 3.8% from March 1.That is in line with July’s Retail Prices Index (RPI) measure of inflation.It will be the steepest increase since January 2013, according to figures from industry body the Rail Delivery Group (RDG).Capping rail fares in line with inflation while tying it to the July RPI strikes a fair balance, ensuring we can continue to invest record amounts into a more modern, reliable railwayRail minister Chris Heaton-HarrisThis year’s rise in fares...
TRAFFIC
The Independent

Sunak to hold crisis talks over Omicron’s impact on pubs and restaurants

Rishi Sunak will hold crisis talks with business leaders who have seen takings plummet due to fears over the spread of Omicron The Chancellor faces pressure to produce a rescue package for the hospitality sector as Christmas festivities have been scaled back after the rapid growth in cases of the coronavirus variant.The latest daily figures showed almost 90,000 Covid-19 cases were recorded as of 9am on Thursday, the highest figure so far in the pandemic, and a health chief warned there could be a “major problem” as the latest wave hits NHS staff.Boris Johnson insisted that the Plan B measures...
FOOD & DRINKS
BBC

Covid in Scotland: Hospitality 'takes £1bn hit' on cancelled Christmas parties

Scottish hospitality businesses have suffered a "£1bn hit" because people have been urged to cancel Christmas parties, an industry body has claimed. Public Health Scotland released the party advice last week due to concerns over the Omicron variant of Covid-19. The first minister has backed the stance as well...
WORLD
Daily Mail

Missing in action ‘California Chancellor’ Rishi Sunak jets back to the UK for talks with furious hospitality sector decimated by the Omicron wave ravaging Britain

'California Chancellor' Rishi Sunak has been pictured arriving back in the UK for crunch talks with furious hospitality bosses struggling with plummeting demand due to the Omicron mutant strain. Mr Sunak had been in the US on a 'long-planned' Government trip to meet tech bosses but his timing has attracted...
RETAIL

