Michael Nesmith, a guitarist and singer for The Monkees who'd go on to innovate country-rock and pioneer music videos, died Friday (Dec. 10) at the age of 78. "With Infinite Love we announce that Michael Nesmith has passed away this morning in his home, surrounded by family, peacefully and of natural causes," his family said in a statement (as reported by Rolling Stone). "We ask that you respect our privacy at this time and we thank you for the love and light that all of you have shown him and us."

ENTERTAINMENT ・ 7 DAYS AGO