Cristea Roberts Gallery

The Guardian
The Guardian
 5 days ago
  • London (Central), London (Greater)
  • £25,000 - £30,000 per annum
  • Cristea Roberts Gallery
  • Contemporary art gallery in London seeks an experienced communications officer, to work with the communications team on press and marketing campaigns.

