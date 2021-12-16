ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

How an election denier’s fan club got its start in the states

By Kira Lerner
Michigan Advance
 1 day ago

WASHINGTON — The suddenly famous election denier behind the circulation of a PowerPoint filled with plans to overturn the 2020 election has a long history of election subversion attempts in multiple states, including Michigan.

Retired Army Col. Phil Waldron also has close ties to former President Donald Trump’s legal team and served as one of its key witnesses in efforts to reverse the presidential election results.

This week, Waldron became known as the person responsible for circulating the document titled “Election Fraud, Foreign Interference & Options for 6 JAN” to Trump’s allies and Republican lawmakers on the eve of the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol.

Waldron also said he met with Trump’s chief of staff, Mark Meadows, in the White House “maybe eight to 10 times” after the election, the Washington Post reported. Meadows is a former North Carolina congressman who on Tuesday was found in contempt by the U.S. House for not answering questions about its Jan. 6 inquiry.

But before any of that work, Waldron was working to subvert the election by sowing doubt about electronic voting, pushing for election “audits” in the states, including Arizona, and testifying as a witness for Trump’s personal attorney Rudy Giuliani in hearings in Georgia and Michigan .

Giuliani repeatedly cited Waldron as the source of information in the former New York mayor’s legal filings seeking to overturn the 2020 election. Waldron’s testimony was filled with misinformation about election administration and false claims about fraud.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3buZvV_0dOOCY4O00

Rudy Giuliani led the Michigan House Oversight Committee hearing, Dec. 2, 2020 | Screenshot

Before the election, Waldron started working with Texas-based Allied Security Operations Group, a company led by cybersecurity analyst Russell James Ramsland Jr., Waldron told the Washington Post . Ramsland, a Republican businessman and failed congressional candidate, is credited as one of the leading election deniers to spread false information about the election, the Post said.

Despite the lack of evidence behind Allied Security Operations Group’s allegations of inaccuracies in electronic voting audit logs, Republican officials called on it to advise them post-election. In February, Republican Arizona Senate President Karen Fann tapped Waldron and Allied Security Operations Group to conduct an audit of the election in Maricopa County under another company. Arizona Senate Republicans later hired Cyber Ninjas to lead the audit.

Last December, Waldron testified before a Michigan House committee at Giuliani’s request. Waldron told lawmakers he was part of the “forensics team” responsible for a debunked report signed by Ramsland falsely claiming that election results in Antrim County were tabulated with a 68% error rate. That’s become a popular national right-wing conspiracy theory.

Citing the same report, Waldron also falsely told lawmakers there were 10 Michigan precincts with 100% turnout and six precincts that recorded over 120% voter turnout.

In response to his testimony, Michigan’s former elections director, Chris Thomas, tweeted , “Colonel Waldron is not up to speed on election results reporting.”

After his testimony in Michigan, Waldron continued to spread false claims on Fox News, alleging there were 17,000 dead people who cast ballots in the state.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZEVb7_0dOOCY4O00

The Q&A following the premiere of “The Deep Rig” at a Phoenix church. From left to right: Ann Vandersteel, Joseph Flynn, Patrick Byrne, Steve Lucescu, Phil Waldron, Joe Oltmann, Bob Hughes and Roger Richards. | Screenshot

“Each one of those is a woeful attempt to strip rightful voters in America of their civil rights,” he said . “It’s a multifaceted attack.”

In Arizona in November 2020, Waldron, serving as a witness for Giuliani, said voting machines are “vulnerable everywhere,” falsely claimed that Arizona voting machines are connected to the internet, and stated incorrectly that signatures on mail-in ballots are not verified.

Waldron also appears in a film about purported election fraud by Mike Lindell, the chief executive of MyPillow, and claims with no evidence that the Chinese government has access to Dominion Voting Systems’ files and that servers in Europe played a role in manipulating election results, the New York Times reported.

Despite Waldron’s history of spreading false information and his connection to the Jan. 6 PowerPoint, states continue to give him a platform. A voting panel in Louisiana tasked with replacing the state’s voting machines invited him to speak on Tuesday.

“We’re very pleased to have him here and excited to hear what he has to say,” said Louisiana GOP Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin, according to the Washington Post . Ardoin added that the audience included many members of Waldron’s “fan club.”

Washington Post

Some Democrats are turning their attention to passing voting rights

Good morning, Early Birds. Did you hear? The zebras that escaped from a Maryland farm have finally been captured, ending the most entertaining manhunt in recent memory. Did you see one of the zebras during their 4-month-long jaunt? Stop horsing around and send us your tips, comments and scandalous zebra stories here: earlytips@washpost.com. Thanks for waking up with us. 🦓
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
WDSU

Report: Prominent 2020 election denier makes presentation to Louisiana voting system commission

A vocal member of former President Donald Trump's outside team that attempted to discredit results from the 2020 election appeared Tuesday before the Louisiana Voting System Commission at the invitation of Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin. The Washington Post reports retired Army Col. Phil Waldron recommended to members that Louisiana drop its "black box" voting machines in favor of one that produces paper ballots that can be counted by hand.
LOUISIANA STATE
SFGate

Election denier who circulated Jan. 6 PowerPoint says he met with Meadows at White House

WASHNGTON - A retired U.S. Army colonel who circulated a proposal to challenge the 2020 election, including by declaring a national security emergency and seizing paper ballots, said that he visited the White House on multiple occasions after the election, spoke with President Donald Trump's chief of staff "maybe eight to 10 times" and briefed several members of Congress on the eve of the Jan. 6 riot.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Independent

Explosive PowerPoint presentation detailing plan to overturn election for Trump discovered by Jan 6 committee

A PowerPoint presentation that bears the exact title as one that former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has turned over to the House of Representatives select committee investigating the 6 January insurrection alleged that China had effective control of American voting machines and urged the declaration of a “national security emergency” as a pretext for throwing out election results in several US states.According to a letter to Mr Meadows’s attorney from select committee chair Bennie Thompson, Mr Meadows delivered a copy of a presentation, “Election Fraud, Foreign Interference & Options for 6 JAN”, to the committee before...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Independent

Jim Jordan admits texting Meadows encouraging Pence to throw out some electoral college votes

Ohio congressman Jim Jordan confirmed on Wednesday that he was the author of a text message to White House chief of staff Mark Meadows on 5 January that outlined an argument in favour of Vice President Mike Pence interfering in the election certification process.The message, which described Mr Pence’s supposed ability to unilaterally reject Electoral College votes from states where the Trump campaign had falsely alleged widespread voter fraud, was sent just hours before rioters inspired by those false claims would storm the Capitol in an attempt to halt the process.Mr Jordan’s office told Politico on Wednesday afternoon that...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Washington Post

The GOP’s ‘stolen election’ litmus test

Many Republicans declined to fully embrace Donald Trump’s baseless claims of massive voter fraud between the 2020 election and Jan. 6. They didn’t dispute them either, mind you, but instead watered them down by focusing on supposedly illegal changes to balloting during the coronavirus pandemic. After the Jan. 6 Capitol riot, some Republicans suddenly actually disputed Trump’s fraud claims — at least for a little while.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
MSNBC

Wednesday's Campaign Round-Up, 12.15.21

Today's installment of campaign-related news items from across the country. * President Joe Biden reportedly held his first in-person fundraiser of 2021 last night, headlining a Democratic National Committee event on a hotel rooftop near the White House. Attendees were required to be fully vaccinated. * At an event over...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Axios

Fox hosts target 1/6 committee

Two Fox News prime-time hosts tore into the House's 1/6 investigative committee last night as they spoke about their own texts during the siege. Driving the news: Sean Hannity and Laura Ingraham's texts had been turned over to the committee by former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows. The hosts spoke 24 hours after committee Vice Chair Liz Cheney read the texts aloud during a hearing on holding Meadows in contempt.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Michigan Advance

Michigan Advance

813
Followers
919
Post
304K+
Views
ABOUT

The Michigan Advance is a hard-hitting, nonprofit news site covering politics and policy across the state. We feature in-depth stories, blog posts and social media updates, as well as top-notch progressive commentary. We wholeheartedly believe that journalists have the biggest impact by reporting close to home, explaining what’s happening in our state and communities — and why. Michigan has hundreds fewer reporters than just a couple decades ago. The result is too many stories falling through the cracks. Our staff of five experienced journalists is based in downtown Lansing, but you’ll rarely find us hanging around the office. We believe in good, old-fashioned shoe-leather reporting and aim to cover communities across the state. The Advance is part of States Newsroom, a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit supported by grants and a coalition of donors and readers. The Advance retains editorial independence.

 https://www.michiganadvance.com

