Walk Straight Through Ancient Limestone Hills On This Texas Cavern Tour
If you’re on a mission to discover the best cave tours in Texas, Longhorn Cavern State Park belongs solidly on your bucket list. This underground adventure takes you through a chain of ancient limestone hills, featuring jaw-dropping cave formations that will take your breath away.
Tickets for the Cavern Walking Tour cost $18.95 for adults and $14.95 for children ages 4-11. Children under age four get in free. The Wild Cave Tour costs $94.95 per person. There is no general admission fee to enter the park. Visit the park’s website or Facebook page to learn more and/or purchase tickets.
Address: Longhorn Cavern State Park, 6211 Park Road 4 S, Burnet, TX 78611, USA
