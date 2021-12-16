ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Walk Straight Through Ancient Limestone Hills On This Texas Cavern Tour

By Katie Lawrence
 1 day ago

If you’re on a mission to discover the best cave tours in Texas, Longhorn Cavern State Park belongs solidly on your bucket list. This underground adventure takes you through a chain of ancient limestone hills, featuring jaw-dropping cave formations that will take your breath away.

During these uncertain times, please keep safety in mind and consider adding destinations to your bucket list to visit at a later date.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1G951I_0dOOCDmN00
Conveniently located just 90 minutes from Austin, Longhorn Cavern State Park is an ideal day trip destination.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2c8KXg_0dOOCDmN00
Guests have a couple of different options when it comes to exploring the cave.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ERy0F_0dOOCDmN00
Each room is like a massive underground amphitheater, and the passages connecting them have more twists and turns than the most complex of labyrinths.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34LhpD_0dOOCDmN00
If you're feeling especially adventurous, strap on your gear and embark on the Wild Cave Tour.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fcokv_0dOOCDmN00
While the cave is undoubtedly the main attraction, there's plenty to see and do above ground, as well.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LnhXv_0dOOCDmN00
There are also several hiking trails that allow you to further explore Backbone Ridge.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XnSUS_0dOOCDmN00
Address: 6211 Park Road 4 South, Burnet, TX 78611.

Tickets for the Cavern Walking Tour cost $18.95 for adults and $14.95 for children ages 4-11. Children under age four get in free. The Wild Cave Tour costs $94.95 per person. There is no general admission fee to enter the park. Visit the park’s website or Facebook page to learn more and/or purchase tickets.

Have you ever been to Longhorn Cavern State Park? If so, which tour did you embark on? Tell us all about your experience in the comments section below! Check out our previous article for more Texas caves that are so worth exploring.

Address: Longhorn Cavern State Park, 6211 Park Road 4 S, Burnet, TX 78611, USA

Comments / 0

