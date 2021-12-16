ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Metal Mining

Eurasia Mining shares rally as NKT mine receives tier-1 mineral resource estimate

 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleInvesting.com – Eurasia Mining (LON:EUA) shares were trading higher on Thursday after the company announced that Wardell Armstrong had declared a tier-1 scale JORC mineral resource estimate at its Nittis-Kumuzhya-Travyanaya (NKT) nickel dominant nickel-copper-PGM mine. The mine was previously operated by Norilsk Nickel. NKT is located within the...

uk.investing.com

dallassun.com

Electric Royalties Signs Rana Nickel Royalty Purchase Agreement

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / December 16, 2021 / Electric Royalties Ltd. (TSXV:ELEC)(OTCQB:ELECF) ('Electric Royalties' or the 'Company') is pleased to announce the signature of the definitive purchase agreement of the previously announced Rana Nickel Royalty acquisition (see news release dated October 19, 2021) with Scandinavian Resource Holdings ('SRH') and Global Energy Metals Corp. (GEMC) to acquire a 1% net smelter revenue royalty on four exploration licenses totaling 25 square kilometers in the Råna mafic-ultramafic intrusion in Northern Norway, including the past producing Bruvann Nickel mine (the 'Rana Nickel Project' or 'Rana'). The Company will issue a total consideration of 2,000,000 common shares of the Company ('Consideration Shares') and $100,000 cash. The Consideration Shares will be subject to a voluntary escrow lock-up agreement which provides that 50% of the common shares will be subject to a hold period of 4 months and one day, 25% for 8 months and the remaining 25% for 12 months. The transaction remains subject to customary closing conditions including TSX-V approval.
dallassun.com

Wolfden Reports Initial Mineral Resource Estimate for Rice Island Nickel

Includes 4.3 Mt at 1.11% NiEq Indicated and 3.4 Mt at 0.89% NiEq Inferred Mineral Resources. THUNDER BAY, ON / ACCESSWIRE / December 13, 2021 / Wolfden Resources Corporation (TSX-V:WLF.V) ('Wolfden' or the 'Company') is pleased to release an initial NI43-101 compliant Mineral Resource Estimate for its wholly owned Rice Island Nickel-Copper-Cobalt and PGE Project in northern Manitoba and provide guidance on an upcoming expansion drill program.
StreetInsider.com

Provenance Gold Signs Option Agreement for a Historical near Surface Gold Resource and Provides Assays from the Project Which Include 69 Meters of 3.05 g/t Gold

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 13, 2021) - Provenance Gold Corp. (CSE: PAU) (OTCQB: PVGDF) (the "Company" or "Provenance") is pleased to report that it has signed a binding option to purchase the Eldorado Property in eastern Oregon from Nevada Select Royalty, Inc. ("Nevada Select"). Nevada Select is an arms-length subsidiary of Gold Royalty Corp. (NYSE: GROY), a leading growth and Americas-focused precious metals royalty company. Provenance has completed the first year's payment of the option to purchase. The Eldorado Property hosts a significant historical gold resource in eastern Oregon. The project area is located on top of a large gold placer area and is located in the mining friendly part of the state.
miningnewsnorth.com

Ascot receives Premier gold mine permit

Considered a major milestone along the path to new mining jobs and economic opportunities for the Nisga'a Nation and others that live in and around the town of Stewart, British Columbia, Ascot Resources Ltd. has been issued the permit needed to begin a new era of mining at its Premier gold project.
kitco.com

Braveheart boosts copper resources 57% at Bull River mine

Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. The company said that the updated resource estimate of 137,344 thousand pounds of copper is 57% more than...
bitcoin.com

Foundry Launches Bitcoin Mining Machine Marketplace, US Pool Becomes the World's Largest Miner

The firm Foundry Digital announced on Wednesday that the business has launched a bitcoin mining rig marketplace called Foundryx. According to Foundry, the company has access to more than 40,000 mining machines that are ready for resale. In addition to the marketplace launch, the company’s mining operation, Foundry USA, has become the world’s largest bitcoin miner in terms of hashrate.
mining-technology.com

Emerald Resources makes takeover offer for Bullseye Mining

Emerald Resources has made a takeover offer for unlisted Australian peer Bullseye Mining as part of its strategy to become a multi-gold project company. The gold miner has signed a takeover bid implementation agreement (implementation agreement) to acquire all issued shares of Bullseye through an off-market Bullseye board recommended takeover offer.
resourceworld.com

GoGold Announces Initial Mineral Resource Estimate at Los Ricos North

GoGold Resources Inc. (TSX: GGD) (OTCQX: GLGDF) (“GoGold”, “the Company”) is pleased to announce their Initial Mineral Resource Estimate for their Los Ricos North Project located in Jalisco State, Mexico. In addition, the Company has updated the Mineral Reserve at the Parral Tailings operation. Highlights of the Mineral Resource Estimate:
mining-technology.com

Focus Minerals to restart mining operations at Coolgardie Gold Project

Focus Minerals has unveiled a plan to resume mining operations at the Coolgardie Gold Project in West Australia. The company aims to restart operations next year. However, it also acknowledged that this timeframe may change. According to a company statement, Focus Minerals’ board of directors developed the resumption plan using...
Benzinga

Excellon Resources' Platosa Marks 4th Quarter of 21,000+ Tons Mined and Milled

Excellon Resources (NYSE: EXN) is a diversified metals producer with a precious metals growth pipeline that includes Mexico’s Platosa Mine, Kilgore, a high-quality gold development project in Idaho, as well as and an option on Silver City, a high-grade epithermal silver district in Saxony, Germany boasting more than 750 years of mining history. The company recently released details of its robust second-quarter production numbers generated from its Durango, Mexico-based Platosa Mine.
pulse2.com

Baker Hughes Stock (BKR): Why The Price Increased Today

The stock price of Baker Hughes (NASDAQ: BKR) increased by over 1.8% today. This is why it happened. The stock price of Baker Hughes (NASDAQ: BKR) increased by over 1.8% today. Investors responded positively to Baker Hughes being awarded a contract with Santos, a leading natural gas producer in Australia, to supply turbomachinery equipment for the Moomba Carbon Capture and Storage (CCS) project (Moomba CCS).
Reuters

Canada's Cenovus to sell Tucker thermal assets for $626 million

Dec 16 (Reuters) - Cenovus Energy Inc (CVE.TO) on Thursday agreed to sell its Tucker thermal assets in northeastern Alberta for C$800 million ($626.13 million), as the Canadian oil and gas producer looks to shed assets to repay debt. Cenovus, which acquired Husky Energy earlier this year, has set an...
TIME

Countries and Corporations Are Getting Cold Feet About Mining the Seabed For Minerals Essential to the Green Energy Transformation

Annual meetings of obscure international bodies to discuss the intricacies of maritime law in waters beyond national jurisdiction are not exactly must-see-TV. But this year I am paying very close attention to the International Seabed Authority’s (ISA) general assembly in Jamaica (and online, due to pandemic travel restrictions) which concludes tomorrow. After all, the fate of the world’s oceans, or at least a significant chunk of them, is at stake. So too is the future of batteries for electric vehicles.
spglobal.com

Path to net-zero: Drive to lower emissions pays in metals, mining sector

A worker walks among rolls of semifinished aluminum at an Alcoa aluminum factory in Hungary. Through a partnership with Rio Tinto Group, Alcoa has started producing aluminum using a carbon-free smelting process. Source: Sean Gallup/Staff/Getty Images News via Getty News. Mining and metals companies that have established tough carbon reduction...
offshore-technology.com

Lime Petroleum secures approval for Brage field acquisition

Lime Petroleum has secured approval from the Norwegian authorities to acquire Repsol’s 33.8434% interest in the Brage field. The acquisition is now set to close on 31 December 2021. In June, Lime signed a conditional sale and purchase agreement with Repsol Norge to acquire the stake for a post-tax...
investing.com

2 key Bitcoin trading metrics suggest BTC price has bottomed

Bitcoin (BTC) has been struggling to sustain the $47,500 support since the Dec. 4 crash, a movement that wiped out over $840 million in leveraged long futures contracts. The downside move came after the emergence of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus and recent data showing United States inflation hitting a 40-year high.
investing.com

‘Monster bull move’ means whales could secure the next Bitcoin price surge

New findings from on-chain analytics firm CryptoQuant show derivatives investors leading the way when it comes to bullish bets on Bitcoin. ‘Monster bull move’ means whales could secure the next Bitcoin price surge. 3 reasons why Ethereum price can drop below $3K by the end of 2021 By Cointelegraph...
notebookcheck.net

The total Bitcoin mining hash rate is now higher than before the Chinese ban on miners

The global Bitcoin mining hashrate has finally recovered from the crackdown on miners in China back in May, as per the latest Blockchain data. Right before the ban on Bitcoin mining, its Total Hash Rate per second (TH/s) numbers stood at the record 180.666m threshold, then quickly plunged after miners in China had to unplug and go abroad, cease operation, or go underground. A number of them relocated to nearby Russia and Kazakhstan, making those two countries the world's number one and number two in Bitcoin mining operations. A lot of Bitcoin miners moved to the U.S., too, in particular to states with freewheeling electricity markets and lax business regulations like Texas, pushing America into the top 3 mining destinations.
